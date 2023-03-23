Compare Remote Access Software - Find the Best Solution

Remote access software or remote desktop software is used by individuals, IT professionals, Managed Services Providers (MSPs) and support organizations to remotely access computers and mobile devices. Individuals can use remote access to access their computers on-the-go. You can access your work computer from home using your home computer, iPad, iPhone, Android phone or tablet and more. Remote access software enables IT professionals to remote manage and access computers in their organization to provide support. They can also create accounts for users within their organizations to access their computers remotely.

When you compare remote access software to choose the best, the top two items to consider are feature set and price. Check out the comparisons below to assist you in evaluating Splashtop vs. the competition. You will see why Splashtop is the remote access software technology of choice for more than 20 million users.

TeamViewer is the volume leader in remote desktop access, remote support and collaboration solutions. However, TeamViewer has expensive commercial plans, and their free remote access product comes with a few caveats (such as limited feature set and blocked connections due to suspected commercial use)On the other hand, Splashtop offers the same top remote access features (such as file transfer and multi monitor support), but in a variety of packages designed for specific use cases. This means you can get a remote access solution with all the features you need and at a much lower price. TeamViewer starts at $508.92 /year*, while Splashtop Business Access (for easy remote access) starts at $60 /year. Splashtop SOS (for on-demand remote support) starts at $199 /year. You can compare features and pricing here. By choosing Splashtop over TeamViewer, you’ll save 50% or more guaranteed on your annual subscription cost.* Source: TeamViewer US Dollar and Euro prices from TeamViewer US and Euro currency websites, July 2020. TeamViewer prices may vary by country.

GoToAssist is a popular remote support software solution. Splashtop’s attended and unattended support solutions provide remote support features at a lower price. For example, Splashtop gives you remote access to mobile device screens and mobile to mobile access from Android to computers and live viewing iOS and Android screens.Plus, when you purchase Splashtop, your price is locked in. You won't need to worry about increased renewal costs. Just recently, GoToAssist raised the prices of their packages, more than tripling the renewal cost for many customers. Get the same top features at a better value with Splashtop.

LogMeIn Central is a popular solution for remote access and user management. Users often complain of large yearly price increases and look for alternatives. Splashtop Remote Support costs 40-80% less than LogMeIn. Splashtop Remote Support Premium includes additional monitoring and management features that you would need to purchase three add-ons with LogMeIn Central to get. That would cost you thousands of more dollars a year if you chose LogMeIn.If you need a remote access tool for supporting, accessing, and managing anywhere from 25 to over 1,000 computers, then Splashtop Remote Support is the best software solution for you. You’ll have anytime unattended access to your computers, the top features, robust security, and a much lower price with Splashtop.

GoToMyPC from LogMeIn is a popular remote access solution to access your Mac or PC from anywhere. Splashtop Business Access is available at a much lower price, less than half the cost of GoToMyPC and includes features that aren’t available in the base level GoToMyPC edition. In fact, you’ll save at least 75% a year when you choose Splashtop instead of GoToMyPC.Remotely control your Windows and Mac computers with ease and save your budget by choosing Splashtop Business Access. With the most reliable remote connectivity platform, you won't be disappointed. Work from home or anywhere in the world, on any of your devices. Splashtop Business Access makes it easier than ever to connect to other computers remotely. And you’ll save hundreds to thousands of dollars a year when compared to GoToMyPC.

LogMeIn Pro is one of the first names you may think of when it comes to remote access for business use but it’s very expensive. Save $250-$6,604 per year (depending on the number of computers you need to access) when you choose Splashtop Business Access instead.Splashtop Business Access is the best performing and best value remote access software. With it, you will enjoy high definition remote desktop connections, easy access, top features, and full control over your remote computers. It is cross device and works across multiple operating systems (Windows, Mac, iOS & Android). Plus, you can even use a Chrome web browser on the host computer to initiate a remote session.See of full Splashtop vs LogMeIn Pro comparison.

RemotePC is a software product for remote accessing computers. Splashtop Business Access gives you the same remote access capabilities to Windows and Mac computer, but with far more features and at a lower annual price.Splashtop Business Access Pro gives you several top features not included in the RemotePC Team package, despite the Splashtop solution costing 80% less. Features include sharing your desktop via web link (screen sharing), remote reboot, two users remote accessing the same computer, and several user/computer management features.

AnyDesk lets you remote access computers. It’s primary function is attended remote access (needs an end user present on the remote device), but can be used for unattended access as well. Splashtop SOS can also be used for attended and unattended access, but has a lower price than AnyDesk when comparing packages with similar features.For example, if you have a team or multiple people who need to use your remote access software, Splashtop gives you several user/computer management and grouping features not found in the AnyDesk basic plan. To get that you’ll have to upgrade to the team package, which is more expensive than Splashtop SOS.See our full Splashtop vs AnyDesk comparison.

BeyondTrust (formerly Bomgar), is a remote access solution with an emphasis on security. With cloud and enterprise network based products, BeyondTrust charges a big price for security. However, Splashtop comes equipped with cutting edge security features (such as 256 bit AES encrypted connections, 2-factor authentication, and more). Splashtop also complies with several industry standards and regulations for security.The best part is that Splashtop can save you nearly 90% a year on price when compared to BeyondTrust. You can save thousands of dollars a year and get fast remote access software with the robust security you need with Splashtop.

