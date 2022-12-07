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Using Splashtop to manage cross platform devices

Cross Platform Remote Access with Splashtop

Use any device for remote access

Unlimited Flexibility

Remote access to your desktop computer at work from your Chromebook, tablet, or smartphone at home with Splashtop.

  • Get remote desktop access to Windows, Mac, and Linux computers from any other Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, or Chromebook device.

  • Get unattended remote access to Android devices from any other device.

  • Get attended remote access to any Windows, Mac, or Android device (or remotely view iOS and Chrome OS screens) from any device.

No matter what device you’re remoting into and what device you’re connecting from, you’ll have a seamless experience with high-performance connections, HD-quality streaming and sound.

Available On All Products

Explore All Products

For Individuals and Teams

Splashtop Remote Access

Secure high-performance remote access to enable work from anywhere

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For IT pros to remotely support any device. Endpoint management available as an add-on.

Splashtop Remote Support

Attended and unattended remote support solution

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For enterprise-grade remote access and remote support with SSO and advanced manageability.

Splashtop Enterprise

Remote access and support to meet your advanced business and security needs

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For Special Compliance Needs

Splashtop On-Prem

Self-hosted remote access and support to meet your security and compliance requirements

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Resources

Unattended Android Remote Support →

Access Android Devices →

Remote Access for Linux →

Splashtop Official Update Announcements →