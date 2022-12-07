Skip to main content
Cross Platform Remote Access with Splashtop

Use any device for remote access

Unlimited Flexibility

Remotely access your desktop computer at work from your Chromebook, tablet, or smartphone at home with Splashtop.

  • Get remote desktop access to Windows, Mac, and Linux computers from any other Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, or Chromebook device.

  • Get unattended remote access to Android devices from any other device.

  • Get attended remote access to any Windows, Mac, or Android device (or remotely view iOS and Chrome OS screens) from any device.

No matter what device you’re remoting into and what device you’re connecting from, you’ll have a seamless experience with high-performance connections, HD-quality streaming and sound.

Secure high-performance remote access to enable work from anywhere

Attended and unattended remote support solution

Remote access and support plus endpoint monitoring and management

Remote access and support to meet your advanced business and security needs

Self-hosted remote access and support to meet your security and compliance requirements

