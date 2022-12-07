Cross Platform Remote Access with Splashtop
Use any device for remote access
Unlimited Flexibility
Remotely access your desktop computer at work from your Chromebook, tablet, or smartphone at home with Splashtop.
Get remote desktop access to Windows, Mac, and Linux computers from any other Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, or Chromebook device.
Get unattended remote access to Android devices from any other device.
Get attended remote access to any Windows, Mac, or Android device (or remotely view iOS and Chrome OS screens) from any device.
No matter what device you’re remoting into and what device you’re connecting from, you’ll have a seamless experience with high-performance connections, HD-quality streaming and sound.
For Individuals and Teams
Business Access
Secure high-performance remote access to enable work from anywhere
For IT, Support, and Help Desks
SOS
Attended and unattended remote support solution
For IT and MSPs
Remote Support
Remote access and support plus endpoint monitoring and management
For Businesses and Power Users
Enterprise
Remote access and support to meet your advanced business and security needs
For Special Compliance Needs
On-Prem
Self-hosted remote access and support to meet your security and compliance requirements