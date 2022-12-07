Cross Platform Remote Access with Splashtop
Use any device for remote access
Unlimited Flexibility
Remote access to your desktop computer at work from your Chromebook, tablet, or smartphone at home with Splashtop.
Get remote desktop access to Windows, Mac, and Linux computers from any other Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, or Chromebook device.
Get unattended remote access to Android devices from any other device.
Get attended remote access to any Windows, Mac, or Android device (or remotely view iOS and Chrome OS screens) from any device.
No matter what device you’re remoting into and what device you’re connecting from, you’ll have a seamless experience with high-performance connections, HD-quality streaming and sound.
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For Individuals and Teams
Splashtop Remote Access
Secure high-performance remote access to enable work from anywhere
For IT pros to remotely support any device. Endpoint management available as an add-on.
Splashtop Remote Support
Attended and unattended remote support solution
For enterprise-grade remote access and remote support with SSO and advanced manageability.
Splashtop Enterprise
Remote access and support to meet your advanced business and security needs
For Special Compliance Needs
Splashtop On-Prem
Self-hosted remote access and support to meet your security and compliance requirements