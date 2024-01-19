Top 10 Remote Support Software Tools in 2024

SubscribeNewsletterRSS Feed
Remote support tools are the backbone of a supportive IT infrastructure. It’s used to help technicians troubleshoot issues for end users and resolve problems over a long distance. Remote access software plays an integral role in today’s business environments. With a major increase in remote work in various sectors, including IT, education, and customer service, the need for remote access software grows.
Remote access software helps to support productivity, reduce operational costs, and improve customer satisfaction. With so many facets of business relying on remote access support, it’s important that your team chooses the right too for your specific business needs.
Enter the TrustRadius Rankings
TrustRadius is an industry renowned reviewer of software tools. If you’re looking for any kind of software, TrustRadius is a reputable source of information when it comes to software reviews.
If you’re looking for the best remote support software, you’ll find Splashtop in the #1 position for best remote support tool.
Top 10 Best Remote Support Tools as Listed by TrustRadius
Here are the top 10 best remote support software tools as ranked by TrustRadius:
1. Splashtop
Splashtop is the leading remote access software that provides users with a seamless remote experience, industry-leading security protocols, and supports the use of high-powered software remotely.
Splashtop offers extremely versatile remote support solutions and is used across various sectors—including healthcare and education. Splashtop helps to improve operational efficiency, streamline processes, and provides remote workers with a stable and secure working experience.
2. TeamViewer
TeamViewer is a popular remote support software that provides a free version for personal use only. For those that are looking for remote access tools purely for personal use, this is a good option to consider. However, if TeamViewer suspects you are using the free version for commercial use, they can block your connections and prevent you from accessing your remote devices.
3. GoTo Resolve
Another popular remote support software is GoTo Resolve. While GoTo Resolve helps to monitor devices and minimize disruptions with real-time data, there are major IT features that aren’t available with the GoTo Resolve platform.
For example, session recording and integrations with other ticketing solutions are common features available for remote working software. However, GoTo Resolve currently does not offer these capabilities.
4. ConnectWise ScreenConnect
ConnectWise ScreenConnect is a popular remote support tool that offers a 14-day free trial, no credit card required. The downside? ConnectWise has recently raised the price of their unattended remote access tool.
Depending on the plan you have and the number of devices you’d like to access, your original price can see an up to 275% increase from the original ScreenConnect pricing model. In comparison, the Splashtop pricing model is focused on paying for what you use, so there’s no overpaying for remote support.
5. BeyondTrust Remote Support
BeyondTrust (formerly known as Bomgar Appliance) is a common privileged remote access software that provides a centralized platform for session management and access control. Their on-premise options provides the ability to keep remote access behind a firewall, however, it’s not the most flexible option for enterprise clients.
Splashtop On-Prem provides similar features to the BeyondTrust platform without the high cost. Splashtop’s pricing model creates a system that allows for users to pay only for what they use, which provides your team the flexibility and ability to easily scale in terms of pricing.
6. Remote Desktop Manager by Devolutions
Remote Desktop Manager is appealing for many users because they offer a free version for users. However, the free version only offers extremely limited features. Remote Desktop Manager boasts itself as the, “IT toolbox for remote access”. While it does provide users with security features, it’s important to consider larger security considerations.
Splashtop’s infrastructure is built with security in mind. In addition to providing users with the ability to strengthen their own security, like SSO integration and endpoint security, the platform itself is compliant with many major security standards like ISO/IEC 27001, SOC2, and GDPR.
7. VNC Connect
VNC Connect is a remote desktop platform that’s often used to provide remote workers the ability to remote in from their own devices. VNC Connect uses what is known as a remote frame buffer (RFB) to transmit the screen of a remote computer to your local computer, while simultaneously transmitting inputs back.
This method of remote access is fairly dated and doesn’t perform as well as newer technologies. Splashtop uses a proprietary protocol that provides end users the ability to deliver high-definition video and audio in real-time, ensuring technicians can deliver fast and effective support during a remote access session.
8. ISL Light
ISL Light provides users with unattended remote access for an affordable price. ISL Light also offers an on-premise solution and multi-monitor support. However, some end users report complications with the user interface. User experience is a major consideration when it comes to remote support. This is why Splashtop provides a simple user interface for both end-users and technicians. There’s no mistaking what code to use to establish a connection, and technicians can easily tell what devices they’re working with.
9. AnyDesk
AnyDesk is a robust remote access platform that offers usage for remote working and IT support. The platform offers a wide variety of features, but doesn’t allow you to pick and choose which aspects of the product are the most necessary for your team. This limitation could lead to expensive purchases for unnecessary features that never get used. Splashtop offers many features similar to the AnyDesk platform at a fraction of the cost. Splashtop’s pricing model allows teams to get a more flexible and cost-effective solution. >> Recommended Reading: AnyDesk Pricing Comparison
10. Getscreen.me
Getscreen.me is a cloud-based remote access software that operates within an individual’s browser. This means that it doesn’t require applications or downloads the function. However, because of this limitation, Getscreen.me doesn’t have any reporting features such as activity tracking, alerts or notifications, or an activity dashboard – key features needed by IT and help desk support teams.
Key Features of Splashtop
Splashtop achieved TrustRadius’ Top Rated Award in the Remote Support and Remote Desktop category—and it’s not hard to see why.
Splashtop continues to offer competitively priced, user-friendly remote support solutions that fit both remote workers and IT leaders. With industry-leading security and several support teams located around the world, Splashtop is here to support anyone looking to implement remote access software into their workflow.
Below are just a few of the features that helped Splashtop become the Top Rated remote support tool by TrustRadius:
Comprehensive security features: In addition to being compliant with major security compliances like GDPR, SOC2, and FERPA, Splashtop provides other security features like multi-factor authentication, comprehensive logging, SSO integration, and granular permission control.
All-in-one remote access solution: Whether you’re looking to provide employees the ability to work from home or create an on-demand helpdesk for your support team, Splashtop can help. The tool can help support both attended and unattended endpoints.
Intuitive, user-friendly interface: By creating a simple and intuitive interface, Splashtop minimizes the amount of time spent learning the tool and increases productivity. Less time on training, more time managing devices.
Flexibility and control: Splashtop provides technicians control over devices and allows them to schedule remote sessions and customize granular and group access to provide more management, control, and security.
Cost-effective: Splashtop’s pricing model provides sensible billing options so you only pay for what you need.
Around-the-clock customer service: With timely support through chat, phone, email, or ticketing, Splashtop customer service will be there when you need it. ‘
Splashtop in Action
It’s not just remote workers who are using remote access software. Many industries are using Splashtop remote support software for their day-to-day operations—here are a few:
Restaurants & Hospitality: The Director of IT at Bill Miller Bar-B-Q utilizes Splashtop to remotely access and support almost 1,000 point of sale (POS) terminals and corporate computers.
Manufacturing: The IT Team at Monitor ERP, a resource planning organization, uses Splashtop On-Prem to provide customer support while maximizing their internal security.
Retail: The team at PETstock decided to switch from TeamViewer to Splashtop to help reduce operational costs, which provides a more user-friendly remote support tool that provided single sign-on capabilities.
Digital Media: Communications agency Beyond Digital Solutions uses Splashtop to manage digital signage campaigns all over the country.
Try Splashtop—Free of Charge
Splashtop offers versatile and affordable remote support solutions, and it’s no wonder that it continues to be one of the industry’s leading remote support provides.
Interested in seeing why Splashtop is the top ranked remote support software on TrustRadius? Get a free trial of Splashtop for one week, free of charge. We won’t even ask you for a credit card.