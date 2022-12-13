Attended Remote Access with Splashtop
Provide ad-hoc remote support
Access Any End-User Device the Moment They Need Help
With a simple 9-digit session code, technicians are able to remotely access their end users’ devices and provide remote assistance to resolve issues quickly.
Splashtop attended access enables you to remotely control Windows, Mac, and Android devices. You can also remotely view iOS and Chromebook device screens in real time.
Features
Service Desk
Advanced on-demand support experience: technician grouping, service channel management and invite links, SOS Call, session routing, and more.
Integrations
Splashtop has integrations with various PSA and ticketing systems such as ServiceNow, FreshDesk, FreshService, and more. With these integrations, users can easily start SOS attended access sessions from within the platform/console.
Custom Branding
Emphasize your brand! Generate a customized SOS app with your own logo and branding for your customers download. Learn more.
