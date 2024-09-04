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Researching remote access options for businesses

Attended Remote Access with Splashtop

Provide ad-hoc remote support

Attended Remote Access with Splashtop
Attended Remote Access with Splashtop


Access Any End-User Device the Moment They Need Help

With a simple 9-digit session code, technicians are able to remotely access their end users’ devices and provide remote assistance to resolve issues quickly.

Splashtop attended access enables you to remotely control Windows, Mac, and Android devices. You can also remotely view iOS and Chromebook device screens in real time.

Features

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Service Desk

Advanced on-demand support experience: technician grouping, service channel management and invite links, support requests via SOS Call and webform widgets, session routing, and more.

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Integrations

Splashtop has integrations with various PSA and ticketing systems such as ServiceNow, FreshDesk, FreshService, and more. With these integrations, users can easily start attended access sessions from within the platform/console. 

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Custom Branding

Generate a customized SOS app with your own logo and branding for your customers to download. Learn more.

Available On

Explore All Products

For IT pros to remotely support any device. Endpoint management available as an add-on.

Splashtop Remote Support

Attended and unattended remote support solution

Learn MoreFree Trial

For enterprise-grade remote access and remote support with SSO and advanced manageability.

Splashtop Enterprise

Remote access and support to meet your advanced business and security needs

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For Special Compliance Needs

Splashtop On-Prem

Self-hosted remote access and support to meet your security and compliance requirements

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Resources

On-demand, attended support tutorial →

Remotely support iPhone & iPad →

Remotely support Android devices →

Remotely support Chromebooks →