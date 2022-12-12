Splashtop Whiteboard

Skip to main content
A Top Performing Annotation Solution That Enables Educators, Sales Professionals, Trainers, and More To Turn Tablets Into Interactive Whiteboards

Turn Any Tablet Into An Interactive Whiteboard

Easily highlight, draw, or write over your presentations using your tablet. With Whiteboard, you can increase interactivity while you present, train, or teach.

  • Annotate over ANYTHING – Use gestures to draw, highlight, or write over any content.

  • Draw attention using the laser pointer tool

  • Take snapshots of the screen and save them to the gallery, then share them.

  • Record and share lessons

Your Classroom Enhanced

Utilize Whiteboard on Splashtop Classroom to increase engagement with your students. Share your Mac/PC with student devices and pass control during lessons without them ever having to leave their seats.

Features

