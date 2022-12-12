Splashtop Whiteboard
A Top Performing Annotation Solution That Enables Educators, Sales Professionals, Trainers, and More To Turn Tablets Into Interactive Whiteboards
Turn Any Tablet Into An Interactive Whiteboard
Easily highlight, draw, or write over your presentations using your tablet. With Whiteboard, you can increase interactivity while you present, train, or teach.
Annotate over ANYTHING – Use gestures to draw, highlight, or write over any content.
Draw attention using the laser pointer tool
Take snapshots of the screen and save them to the gallery, then share them.
Record and share lessons
Your Classroom Enhanced
Utilize Whiteboard on Splashtop Classroom to increase engagement with your students. Share your Mac/PC with student devices and pass control during lessons without them ever having to leave their seats.
Features
- Collaborate with students on content
- Play Adobe Flash content, iTunes music, DVDs, CDs, etc with no latency
- Leave your PC on and connect to it remotely from the comfort of your home
- Experience lifelike play back – All video and audio are played in high definition on your tablet