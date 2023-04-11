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Splashtop Whiteboard

A Top Performing Annotation Solution That Enables Educators, Sales Professionals, Trainers, and More To Turn Tablets Into Interactive Whiteboards

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Teacher using Splashtop Whiteboard on tablet to enhance classroom

Turn Any Tablet Into An Interactive Whiteboard

Easily highlight, draw, or write over your presentations using your tablet. With Whiteboard, you can increase interactivity while you present, train, or teach.

  • Annotate over ANYTHING – Use gestures to draw, highlight, or write over any content.

  • Draw attention using the laser pointer tool

  • Take snapshots of the screen and save them to the gallery, then share them.

  • Record and share lessons


A teacher in front of a whiteboard, holding a tablet with Splashtop Whiteboard software displayed

Your Classroom Enhanced

Utilize Whiteboard on Splashtop Classroom to increase engagement with your students. Share your Mac/PC with student devices and pass control during lessons without them ever having to leave their seats.

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For Teachers and Instructors

Classroom

Screen sharing & annotation solution for teachers and instructors who want to engage the entire room

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For Individuals and Teams

Splashtop Remote Access

Secure high-performance remote access to enable work from anywhere

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For IT pros to remotely support any device. Endpoint management available as an add-on.

Splashtop Remote Support

Attended and unattended remote support solution

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For enterprise-grade remote access and remote support with SSO and advanced manageability.

Splashtop Enterprise

Remote access and support to meet your advanced business and security needs

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For Individuals

Splashtop Personal

Remote computer access for home and personal use

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Features

  • Collaborate with students on content
  • Annotate over anything using gestures to draw, highlight, or write over any content
  • Take snapshots of the screen and save them to the gallery, then share them
  • Play Adobe Flash content, iTunes music, DVDs, CDs, etc with no latency
  • Leave your PC on and connect to it remotely from the comfort of your home
  • Experience lifelike play back – All video and audio are played in high definition on your tablet

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