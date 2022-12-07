Remote Wake-on-LAN with Splashtop
Wake your computer up remotely to gain access
Need to Remotely Access a Computer in Sleep Mode?
With Splashtop's remote wake-on-LAN feature, you can remotely wake up your Windows or Mac computer as long as another computer on the same network is awake.
You can wake Windows computers from powered-off, sleep, and hibernation states, and Mac computers from a sleep state. Simply send a wake command to the remote PC, launch the connection, and start remote controlling your work computer in no time.
