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Remote Wake-on-LAN with Splashtop

Wake your computer up remotely to gain access

Need to Remotely Access a Computer in Sleep Mode?

With Splashtop's remote wake-on-LAN feature, you can remotely wake up your Windows or Mac computer as long as another computer on the same network is awake.

You can wake Windows computers from powered-off, sleep, and hibernation states, and Mac computers from a sleep state. Simply send a wake command to the remote PC, launch the connection, and start remote controlling your work computer in no time.

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For Individuals and Teams

Splashtop Remote Access

Secure high-performance remote access to enable work from anywhere

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For IT pros to remotely support any device. Endpoint management available as an add-on.

Splashtop Remote Support

Attended and unattended remote support solution

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For enterprise-grade remote access and remote support with SSO and advanced manageability.

Splashtop Enterprise

Remote access and support to meet your advanced business and security needs

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For Special Compliance Needs

Splashtop On-Prem

Self-hosted remote access and support to meet your security and compliance requirements

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Resources

How do I perform Wake-on-LAN with the Splashtop Business app?

How can I wake up my computers with the Streamer installed on them? (On-Prem)

What is Wake-on-Lan (WoL)