Remote Wake-on-LAN with Splashtop
Wake your computer up remotely to gain access
Need to Remotely Access a Computer in Sleep Mode?
With Splashtop's remote wake-on-LAN feature, you can remotely wake up your Windows or Mac computer as long as another computer on the same network is awake.
You can wake Windows computers from powered-off, sleep, and hibernation states, and Mac computers from a sleep state. Simply send a wake command to the remote PC, launch the connection, and start remote controlling your work computer in no time.
Available OnExplore All Products
For Individuals and Teams
Splashtop Remote Access
Secure high-performance remote access to enable work from anywhere
For IT pros to remotely support any device. Endpoint management available as an add-on.
Splashtop Remote Support
Attended and unattended remote support solution
For enterprise-grade remote access and remote support with SSO and advanced manageability.
Splashtop Enterprise
Remote access and support to meet your advanced business and security needs
For Special Compliance Needs
Splashtop On-Prem
Self-hosted remote access and support to meet your security and compliance requirements