Remote Desktop Logs in Splashtop

The logging feature for Splashtop remote access enables you to find logs for remote access sessions, chats, file transfers, and other history.

Logging makes it easier to:

Reach compliance when conducting audits

Bill customers based on time spent in working sessions

Admins and team owners will have access to the logs of everyone on the team. Members of the team will only be able to see their own logs. Logs can be viewed and exported in the Splashtop web console.