Skip to main content
Splashtop20 years of trust
Log inFree Trial
+1.408.886.7177Log inFree Trial
Using the chat feature in Splashtop

Chat in Splashtop Remote Access Software

Send and receive chat messages between you and the user on the remote computer

Before. During. After.

Send and receive messages to a remote computer before, during, or after remote access sessions.

MSPs, IT teams, and help desks can use the chat feature to facilitate quick, easy communication with the end user while providing on-demand remote support.

If you work from home or on the road, the chat feature gives you a convenient way to communicate with end users on remote computers.

All chat sessions are logged in the Splashtop web console.

Available On

Explore All Products

For Individuals and Teams

Remote Access Pro

Secure high-performance remote access to enable work from anywhere

Learn MoreFree Trial

For IT pros to remotely support any device. Endpoint management available as an add-on.

Splashtop Remote Support

Attended and unattended remote support solution

Learn MoreFree Trial

For enterprise-grade remote access and remote support with SSO and advanced manageability.

Splashtop Enterprise

Remote access and support to meet your advanced business and security needs

Learn MoreContact Us

For Special Compliance Needs

Splashtop On-Prem

Self-hosted remote access and support to meet your security and compliance requirements

Learn More

Resources

Splashtop Business Chat support article →

Splashtop On-Prem chat support article →