Chat in Splashtop Remote Access Software
Send and receive chat messages between you and the user on the remote computer
Before. During. After.
Send and receive messages to a remote computer before, during, or after remote access sessions.
MSPs, IT teams, and help desks can use the chat feature to facilitate quick, easy communication with the end user while providing on-demand remote support.
If you work from home or on the road, the chat feature gives you a convenient way to communicate with end users on remote computers.
All chat sessions are logged in the Splashtop web console.
Available OnExplore All Products
For Individuals and Teams
Remote Access Pro
Secure high-performance remote access to enable work from anywhere
For IT pros to remotely support any device. Endpoint management available as an add-on.
Splashtop Remote Support
Attended and unattended remote support solution
For enterprise-grade remote access and remote support with SSO and advanced manageability.
Splashtop Enterprise
Remote access and support to meet your advanced business and security needs
For Special Compliance Needs
Splashtop On-Prem
Self-hosted remote access and support to meet your security and compliance requirements