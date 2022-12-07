Chat in Splashtop Remote Access Software
Send and receive chat messages between you and the user on the remote computer
Before. During. After.
Send and receive messages to a remote computer before, during, or after remote access sessions.
MSPs, IT teams, and help desks can use the chat feature to facilitate quick, easy communication with the end user while providing on-demand remote support.
If you work from home or on the road, the chat feature gives you a convenient way to communicate with end users on remote computers.
All chat sessions are logged in the Splashtop web console.
