Remote Reboot in Splashtop Remote Access

Reboot and reconnect your remote computer

The remote reboot feature is great for both remote work and IT support.

You can reboot your remote computer from the Splashtop web console or from the Splashtop Business app. You’ll have several options to choose from including reboot in safe mode, normal reboot, and restart the Splashtop Streamer (which does not reboot the computer).

If you’re using the Splashtop SOS function to provide on-demand (attended) remote support, you can reboot the remote computer you’re actively providing support to, then automatically reconnect once the computer finishes the reboot process.

Resources

Remote Reboot support article →

Can I reboot and reconnect to the computer with SOS? →

