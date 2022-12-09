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Remote Reboot in Splashtop Remote Access

Reboot and reconnect your remote computer

The remote reboot feature is great for both remote work and IT support.

You can reboot your remote computer from the Splashtop web console or from the Splashtop Business app. You’ll have several options to choose from including reboot in safe mode, normal reboot, and restart the Splashtop Streamer (which does not reboot the computer).

If you’re using the Splashtop Remote Support function to provide on-demand (attended) remote support, you can reboot the remote computer you’re actively providing support to, then automatically reconnect once the computer finishes the reboot process.

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For Individuals and Teams

Splashtop Remote Access

Secure high-performance remote access to enable work from anywhere

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For IT pros to remotely support any device. Endpoint management available as an add-on.

Splashtop Remote Support

Attended and unattended remote support solution

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For enterprise-grade remote access and remote support with SSO and advanced manageability.

Splashtop Enterprise

Remote access and support to meet your advanced business and security needs

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For Special Compliance Needs

Splashtop On-Prem

Self-hosted remote access and support to meet your security and compliance requirements

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Resources

Remote Reboot support article →

Can I reboot and reconnect to the computer with Remote Support? →