Two Users into One Computer – Splashtop
Allow two users to remotely access one computer at the same time
For Unattended Access
Two separate users (under the same account) will be able to connect to the desired remote computer as they normally would from the Splashtop app. From there, the users will be able to see the screen of the remote computer in real-time and control it as if they were sitting in front of it.
For Attended Access (On-Demand Support)
Two users can use the same 9-digit session code to connect to the remote computer.
