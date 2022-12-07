Share My Screen with Splashtop Remote Access
Share your screen to the remote device while in a remote access session
Share your desktop screen with remote viewers while remotely accessing another device. This feature is great for demonstrations, providing instructions and sharing information.
You can still share your screen, even if you’re not remotely accessing another device. Remote viewers don’t have to download any software to view your screen either. Simply share your Windows desktop screen with a link (only available on Windows).
Educate or Demonstrate Remotely
Share your screen with a simple link and remote viewers can follow along during a remote access session like they're watching your screen in person.
Show Don't Tell
Trying to walk someone through a task can be difficult over the phone or through chat. Share your screen to show them exactly what you want them to see.
