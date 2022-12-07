Share My Screen with Splashtop Remote Access
Share your screen to the remote device while in a remote access session
Share your desktop screen with remote viewers while remotely accessing another device. This feature is great for demonstrations, providing instructions and sharing information.
You can still share your screen, even if you’re not remotely accessing another device. Remote viewers don’t have to download any software to view your screen either. Simply share your Windows desktop screen with a link (only available on Windows).
Educate or Demonstrate Remotely
Share your screen with a simple link and remote viewers can follow along during a remote access session like they're watching your screen in person.
Show Don't Tell
Trying to walk someone through a task can be difficult over the phone or through chat. Share your screen to show them exactly what you want them to see.
Available OnExplore All Products
For Individuals and Teams
Remote Access Pro
Secure high-performance remote access to enable work from anywhere
For IT pros to remotely support any device. Endpoint management available as an add-on.
Splashtop Remote Support
Attended and unattended remote support solution
For enterprise-grade remote access and remote support with SSO and advanced manageability.
Splashtop Enterprise
Remote access and support to meet your advanced business and security needs