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Cybersecurity specialist performing user computer management with Splashtop remote access

User and Computer Management in Splashtop

Easily manage and organize your users and devices

Managing Your Splashtop Account With Multiple Users, Devices, and Remote Computers Is a Breeze With the Splashtop Web Console

Splashtop gives you the tools to invite users, set permissions, adjust security settings, schedule access, and organize your users and computers into groups.

The grouping feature is especially helpful for admins who can adjust user and computer settings for entire groups, rather than for each individual user or computer.

Management Features

  • Invite users and set their roles
  • Assign an authentication method for users
  • Set access permissions
  • Schedule remote access with pre-determined time slots
  • Manage the devices you and your users are using to remotely access the computers in your account
  • See session history and activity in your account
  • Toggle security tools and available features
  • Manage granular feature controls (Enterprise only)

Available On

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For IT pros to remotely support any device. Endpoint management available as an add-on.

Splashtop Remote Support

Attended and unattended remote support solution

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For enterprise-grade remote access and remote support with SSO and advanced manageability.

Splashtop Enterprise

Remote access and support to meet your advanced business and security needs

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For Special Compliance Needs

Splashtop On-Prem

Self-hosted remote access and support to meet your security and compliance requirements

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Resources

Splashtop Business user and device management support articles →

Splashtop On-Prem management support articles →