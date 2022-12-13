User and Computer Management in Splashtop
Easily manage and organize your users and devices
Managing Your Splashtop Account With Multiple Users, Devices, and Remote Computers Is a Breeze With the Splashtop Web Console
Splashtop gives you the tools to invite users, set permissions, adjust security settings, schedule access, and organize your users and computers into groups.
The grouping feature is especially helpful for admins who can adjust user and computer settings for entire groups, rather than for each individual user or computer.
Management Features
- Invite users and set their roles
- Assign an authentication method for users
- Set access permissions
- Schedule remote access with pre-determined time slots
- Manage the devices you and your users are using to remotely access the computers in your account
- See session history and activity in your account
- Toggle security tools and available features
- Manage granular feature controls (Enterprise only)
Available OnExplore All Products
For IT pros to remotely support any device. Endpoint management available as an add-on.
Splashtop Remote Support
Attended and unattended remote support solution
For enterprise-grade remote access and remote support with SSO and advanced manageability.
Splashtop Enterprise
Remote access and support to meet your advanced business and security needs
For Special Compliance Needs
Splashtop On-Prem
Self-hosted remote access and support to meet your security and compliance requirements