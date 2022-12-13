Skip to main content
User and Computer Management in Splashtop

Easily manage and organize your users and devices

Managing your Splashtop account with multiple users, devices, and remote computers is a breeze with the Splashtop web console.

Splashtop gives you the tools to invite users, set permissions, adjust security settings, schedule access, and organize your users and computers into groups.

The grouping feature is especially helpful for admins who can adjust user and computer settings for entire groups, rather than for each individual user or computer.

Management Features

  • Invite users and set their roles
  • Assign an authentication method for users
  • Set access permissions
  • Schedule remote access with pre-determined time slots
  • Manage the devices you and your users are using to remotely access the computers in your account
  • See session history and activity in your account
  • Toggle security tools and available features
  • Manage granular feature controls (Enterprise only)

