User and Computer Management in Splashtop
Easily manage and organize your users and devices
Managing your Splashtop account with multiple users, devices, and remote computers is a breeze with the Splashtop web console.
Splashtop gives you the tools to invite users, set permissions, adjust security settings, schedule access, and organize your users and computers into groups.
The grouping feature is especially helpful for admins who can adjust user and computer settings for entire groups, rather than for each individual user or computer.
Management Features
- Invite users and set their roles
- Assign an authentication method for users
- Set access permissions
- Schedule remote access with pre-determined time slots
- Manage the devices you and your users are using to remotely access the computers in your account
- See session history and activity in your account
- Toggle security tools and available features
- Manage granular feature controls (Enterprise only)
Available OnExplore All Products
For IT, Support, and Help Desks
SOS
Attended and unattended remote support solution
For IT and MSPs
Remote Support
Remote access and support plus endpoint monitoring and management
For Businesses and Power Users
Enterprise
Remote access and support to meet your advanced business and security needs
For Special Compliance Needs
On-Prem
Self-hosted remote access and support to meet your security and compliance requirements