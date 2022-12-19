Skip to main content
Splashtop
Free Trial

Unattended Remote Access to Android Devices

Remotely access and control Android devices from your PC (Windows or Mac), iOS, or Android device, even without an end-user present. You can remotely control Android phones and tablets from your computer to complete your IT and support tasks with ease.

Splashtop Offers Several Solutions for Unattended Access to Android Devices

For Unattended Remote Access to Android Phones and Tablets

  • Splashtop Remote Support

  • Splashtop Enterprise

  • Splashtop On-Prem

For Unattended Remote Access to Rugged and IoT Android Devices

  • Splashtop Rugged & IoT Remote Support

Unattended Access To Android Phones and Tablets

Deploy Splashtop to your managed Android devices and remotely access them at any time to provide maintenance and support. Splashtop offers unattended remote access and full remote control support to all devices running on Android 8.0 and above.

Once you’ve deployed the Splashtop Streamer to your Android devices, you’ll be able to launch a remote access session from any computer with a simple click.

Available On

For IT and MSPs

Remote Support

Remote access and support plus endpoint monitoring and management

Learn MoreFree Trial

For Businesses and Power Users

Enterprise

Remote access and support to meet your advanced business and security needs

Learn MoreContact Us

For Special Compliance Needs

On-Prem

Self-hosted remote access and support to meet your security and compliance requirements

Learn More

Unattended Remote Access To Rugged & IoT Android Devices

Splashtop Rugged & IoT Remote Support is the best solution if you need to remotely access, support and manage IoT devices from anywhere. Never feel disconnected from your IoT and rugged devices again.

You can support and remote into your rugged Android devices from your Windows or Mac computer. Rugged Android devices include but are not limited to smartphones, tablets, point-of-sale devices, kiosks and set-top boxes.

Device manufacturers supporting remote access and remote control to Android devices with tailor-made add-ons for Splashtop Rugged & IoT:

  • Zebra
  • Panasonic
  • Honeywell
  • Sonim
  • Kyocera
  • Intermec
  • NextGen

Learn More About Remote Access to Rugged & IoT Devices

Contact Us

Resources

For attended access to provide ad-hoc support to any Android device, see how you can provide on-demand support to Android with Splashtop SOS →

Learn more about our OEM solutions →

Splashtop Remote Access & Ivanti Integrations →

Unattended Android Streamer →

We’d love to hear from you

Contact Us

Get the latest Splashtop news and specials

Subscribe Now
  • Compliance
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
Copyright © 2023 Splashtop Inc. All rights reserved. All $ prices shown in USD.