Unattended Remote Access to Android Devices
Remotely access and control Android devices from your PC (Windows or Mac), iOS, or Android device, even without an end-user present. You can remotely control Android phones and tablets from your computer to complete your IT and support tasks with ease.
Splashtop Offers Several Solutions for Unattended Access to Android Devices
For Unattended Remote Access to Android Phones and Tablets
Splashtop Remote Support
Splashtop Enterprise
Splashtop On-Prem
For Unattended Remote Access to Rugged and IoT Android Devices
Splashtop Rugged & IoT Remote Support
Unattended Access To Android Phones and Tablets
Deploy Splashtop to your managed Android devices and remotely access them at any time to provide maintenance and support. Splashtop offers unattended remote access and full remote control support to all devices running on Android 8.0 and above.
Once you’ve deployed the Splashtop Streamer to your Android devices, you’ll be able to launch a remote access session from any computer with a simple click.
Available On
For IT and MSPs
Remote Support
Remote access and support plus endpoint monitoring and management
For Businesses and Power Users
Enterprise
Remote access and support to meet your advanced business and security needs
For Special Compliance Needs
On-Prem
Self-hosted remote access and support to meet your security and compliance requirements
Unattended Remote Access To Rugged & IoT Android Devices
Splashtop Rugged & IoT Remote Support is the best solution if you need to remotely access, support and manage IoT devices from anywhere. Never feel disconnected from your IoT and rugged devices again.
You can support and remote into your rugged Android devices from your Windows or Mac computer. Rugged Android devices include but are not limited to smartphones, tablets, point-of-sale devices, kiosks and set-top boxes.
Device manufacturers supporting remote access and remote control to Android devices with tailor-made add-ons for Splashtop Rugged & IoT:
- Zebra
- Panasonic
- Honeywell
- Sonim
- Kyocera
- Intermec
- NextGen