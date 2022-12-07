Skip to main content
Splashtop
Free Trial

Log In to Splashtop With Your Single Sign-On Credentials

Authenticate your Splashtop account with the Single Sign-on (SSO) integration using your centralized SSO user ID and password. SSO support is available across a wide range of devices including Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, and Chromebook.

Get Started

Splashtop SSO Makes Use of SAML 2.0 Standard and Integrates with All Major Identity Providers:

Delivering Enterprise-Class Security

Splashtop delivers enterprise-class security by integrating device authentication and two-factor authentication within SSO.

Resources

Applying for a new SSO method →

Logging in using an SSO account →

Inviting an SSO account to the team →

Associating SSO to existing team admin/member →

Using SSO and its limitations →

Setting up SSO with ADFS (SAML 2.0) →

Setting up SSO with Azure AD (SAML 2.0) →

Setting up SSO with Okta (SAML 2.0) →

Setting up SSO with JumpCloud (SAML 2.0) →

Available Exclusively On Splashtop Enterprise

Learn MoreGet Started

We’d love to hear from you

Contact Us

Get the latest Splashtop news and specials

Subscribe Now
  • Compliance
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
Copyright © 2023 Splashtop Inc. All rights reserved. All $ prices shown in USD.