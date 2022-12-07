Log In to Splashtop With Your Single Sign-On Credentials
Authenticate your Splashtop account with the Single Sign-on (SSO) integration using your centralized SSO user ID and password. SSO support is available across a wide range of devices including Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, and Chromebook.
Splashtop SSO Makes Use of SAML 2.0 Standard and Integrates with All Major Identity Providers:
Delivering Enterprise-Class Security
Splashtop delivers enterprise-class security by integrating device authentication and two-factor authentication within SSO.