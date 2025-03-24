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An IT technician using a single sign-on security system

Log In to Splashtop With Your Single Sign-On Credentials

Authenticate your Splashtop account with the Single Sign-on (SSO) integration using your centralized SSO user ID and password. SSO support is available across a wide range of devices including Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, and Chromebook.

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Splashtop SSO Makes Use of SAML 2.0 Standard and Integrates with All Major Identity Providers:

Microsoft Active Directory Logo
Onelogin Logo
VMware logo
Jumpcloud Logo
Okta Logo
Shibboleth Logo
Trustlogin Logo
Azure Active Directory Logo
Pass Logic Logo
IT tech using single sign on security

Delivering Enterprise-Class Security

Splashtop delivers enterprise-class security by integrating device authentication and two-factor authentication within SSO.

Resources

Applying for a new SSO method →

Logging in using an SSO account →

Inviting an SSO account to the team →

Associating SSO to existing team admin/member →

Using SSO and its limitations →

Setting up SSO with ADFS (SAML 2.0) →

Setting up SSO with Azure AD (SAML 2.0) →

Setting up SSO with Okta (SAML 2.0) →

Setting up SSO with JumpCloud (SAML 2.0) →

Available Exclusively On Splashtop Enterprise

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