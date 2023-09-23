TrustRadius Speaks: How Splashtop Outperforms LogMeIn

In today's increasingly digital landscape, remote access and remote support tools aren't just convenient — they're crucial. Whether it's professionals working from their home offices or IT specialists providing support from a distance, the ability to securely and efficiently access remote systems has become a staple in our tech-driven routines.

Splashtop and LogMeIn stand out as two of the front-runners in this domain, each with its own set of merits. But how do they stack up against each other? TrustRadius reviews offer valuable insights into this comparison, shedding light on real user experiences and preferences. As we delve deeper, we aim to draw a clear picture of how Splashtop measures against LogMeIn based on firsthand feedback from those who matter most: the users.

1. Cost and Pricing

When choosing remote access tools, cost is invariably one of the first factors to consider. Through TrustRadius reviews, a discernible trend emerges: Splashtop is often praised for its affordability, especially when compared to LogMeIn. Many users voiced concerns regarding LogMeIn's escalating prices over time, with some suggesting they've seen significant hikes.

For instance, from 2019 to 2020, several users reported price increases ranging from 40% to over 100% for specific LogMeIn plans. These price shifts were not always met with an equivalent addition of valuable features, leading to customer frustration.

Splashtop, in contrast, has garnered acclaim for maintaining stable, reasonable pricing without compromising on feature quality.

One TrustRadius reviewer aptly notes: "We depended heavily on LogMeIn for several years, but their price kept increasing, and their level of support was getting lower and lower each year. We started to replace some of the LogMeIn agents with TeamViewer, but quite quickly realized how costly a full switch to TeamViewer would be close to the same cost as LogMeIn. When we discovered Splashtop, we quickly realized that it would be less than 1/2 the price, and offer all of the functionality that we were looking for in a remote desktop tool."

Another TrustRadius reviewer says: "Three years ago, LogMeIn's business strategy changed radically, and so did the prices. The system no longer fit our way of working, and the cost became exorbitant. So I looked for a tool with equivalent or even better features and found Splashtop. After a few tests of its functioning, I was largely convinced. It even exceeds my expectations."

In the domain of remote access tools where value-for-money is paramount, Splashtop evidently strikes a balance between cost-effectiveness and feature-rich offerings, as echoed by many of its users.

Finally, this TrustRadius user writes: “LogMeIn was replaced as that product is overpriced, and the huge year-to-year price increases make them an untrustworthy partner. Splashtop is stable and affordable.”

Here is a pricing comparison table between Splashtop and LogMeIn for two of their remote access products:

Feature Splashtop Business Access Pro LogMeIn Pro Starting price $99 $349.99 Number of computers supported Up to 10 Up to 2 Mobile device support Included for free Additional $450 /year Additional security features Included for free Additional $564 / year Annual pricing discount Yes No Free trial Yes Yes

As you can see, Splashtop is significantly cheaper than LogMeIn, especially for small businesses and individuals. Splashtop's starting prices will save you anywhere from 50% to over 80% per year when compared to LogMeIn's starting prices. Additionally, Splashtop offers an annual pricing discount, saving you even more money.

2. Features and Functions

When selecting remote access and remote support tools, functionality is as crucial as affordability. After all, a tool can be affordable, but if it doesn’t meet the necessary requirements, it can end up costing more in the long run in terms of productivity and efficiency.

Both Splashtop and LogMeIn pack a punch in their offerings. They deliver on the basic needs: easy remote access, file transfer capabilities, and session recording. However, based on TrustRadius reviews, it seems Splashtop has an edge when it comes to features and functions.

One reviewer notes : "We were using LogMeIn prior to Splashtop. We found that Splashtop offered a faster remote experience, cost less, and had more robust features than LogMeIn.”

Another user points out Splashtop’s multi-monitor support: “I've used TeamViewer, LogMeIn and other remote access products in the past. What sets Splashtop apart from all of them in my opinion is their multi-monitor support, ease of use, and value.“

Beyond multi-monitor support, Splashtop is often recognized for easy software updates and the ability to reboot remote computers without a hitch. These might sound like minor add-ons, but in a remote work environment, such features can be invaluable.

Another user emphasizes: “I was using LogMeIn. It was " okay" but nothing great - it had features that I did not care about. When they tripled their price I looked elsewhere and found Splashtop. Tried it out and loved it.”

In contrast, while LogMeIn offers a rich set of features, some users have found that over the years, they might be paying more for functionalities they either don’t use or that can be found in Splashtop for a lesser price.

In conclusion, while both tools undoubtedly serve their purpose and audience, Splashtop offers a blend of affordability and functionality that many users have come to appreciate.

3. The User Experience

In an era where a tool's efficiency is as crucial as its power, the user experience (UX) plays a pivotal role.

Splashtop stands out with its intuitive interface. Designed to be straightforward, it ensures that even the least tech-savvy users can navigate its features with ease. In comparison, some users transitioning from LogMeIn have noted the ease of adopting Splashtop, suggesting that the latter offers a more user-friendly experience.

One TrustRadius reviewer points out : "I find the emergency SOS to be easy for clients to run and give me the code. And I find the installed app is pretty reliable and is a lot simpler and easier to use than LogMeIn, and it's not as expensive.”

Moreover, transitioning from other platforms, especially LogMeIn, to Splashtop seems to be hassle-free. A significant reason is the tool's design, which resonates with the familiarity of other popular remote access solutions.

Another user emphasizes the simple interface: "It offers a very responsive remote access experience with clear and simple interface. There's very little learning curve as it's toolbar mimics other popular remote access solutions graphical user interface. It's gives you access to your remote computer quickly and stays out of your way.”

Furthermore, the installation and setup process of Splashtop is frequently cited as more uncomplicated than its counterparts, including LogMeIn. This ease of setup not only saves time but also reduces potential frustrations. One user noted:” It's good for clients that are not that advanced with their technology use and like a simple app to connect remotely. It's also easy to install.”

In sum, while both tools offer robust remote access capabilities, Splashtop edges ahead with a more user-centric approach, ensuring a seamless and intuitive experience, especially when compared to LogMeIn.

4. Performance, Reliability and Speed

Delving into the TrustRadius reviews reveals a consistent pattern: Splashtop offers a notable advantage in terms of connection stability and speed compared to LogMeIn.

While LogMeIn has been a long-standing player in the field, some users have raised concerns about its performance consistency. In contrast, Splashtop users have routinely described their remote access experience as both responsive and clear. Such a distinction is paramount, especially when managing critical tasks or when ensuring seamless collaboration.

A reviewer from TrustRadius notes : "I was using LogMeIn but found it not to be as smooth a transition from my home computer to the remote location. Also, once on the remote location, sometimes it was difficult to function and stay connected. The screen would sometimes freeze, and it was hard to get work completed.”

Splashtop's edge in performance does not stop at reliability alone. Speed is another area where it appears to shine. Accessing files, software, or simply navigating through a remote desktop should be as swift as if one were using their local machine.

One reviewer simply writes: “We found the experience to be very fast while working remotely."

Splashtop offers faster connection speeds than LogMeIn, as per the feedback from numerous users.

The TrustRadius reviews paint a clear picture: while both platforms are competent, Splashtop stands out in ensuring consistent, high-speed, and reliable remote connections compared to LogMeIn.

5. Customer Support

Both Splashtop and LogMeIn understand the importance of robust customer support. They have built systems and teams dedicated to assisting their users and ensuring their experience remains smooth.

Splashtop, in particular, receives commendations not just for the quality of its support, but for a somewhat unexpected reason. A noteworthy sentiment among TrustRadius reviews is that while users find Splashtop's customer support to be both quick and helpful, many mention they rarely find the need to tap into this resource. The reasoning? The reliability and intuitive nature of Splashtop’s platform mean that issues are few and far between.

One user puts it succinctly: "I have, to this point, not had a need to contact Splashtop support, as the product has always been stable, and I have had no issues that required to contact support. Always the sign of a great product.”

Another user notes: “I've never had to contact their support because the product is so good, but for the few questions I have had, I was able to find answers online to resolve them quickly and correctly.“

This speaks volumes not just about the efficacy of Splashtop's support team, but about the inherent quality and reliability of the product itself. A tool that minimizes disruptions and reduces the need for support intervention inherently boosts productivity and user satisfaction.

Conclusion: Splashtop vs. LogMeIn

Both Splashtop and LogMeIn stand tall in the realm of remote access solutions, with users on TrustRadius providing positive feedback for each. However, when we delve into the specifics, clear preferences emerge. Based on the reviews provided, users lean towards Splashtop when evaluating critical factors like cost, features, performance, and overall user experience.

Price is a pivotal factor for many, with Splashtop offering undeniable value without compromising on quality or functionality. Its features meet or exceed those of LogMeIn, making it an attractive choice for those who want comprehensive capabilities without the hefty price tag.

Performance and reliability remain crucial for remote access tools, and in this arena, too, Splashtop has garnered praise. And when it comes to user experience, the intuitive nature of Splashtop, combined with its easy transition process, seems to have left a lasting impression on its users.

In summation, while both platforms have their merits and receive commendations on TrustRadius, Splashtop has a distinct edge in key areas as per user reviews, making it a top contender for those in search of an effective remote access solution.

