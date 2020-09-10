Splashtop Business Access
The Splashtop Difference
- High-performance 60 fps remote access
- Security you can trust
- Customer-first service
Plan Comparison
|Business Access Solo
|Business Access Pro
|# computers per license
2
10
|High-performance
|Robust security
|Access from any device
|Easy deployment
|File transfer
|Remote print
|Multi-to-multi monitor
|User role and access management
|Chat
|Share screen via web link
|Remote reboot and Wake-on-LAN
|Session recording
|Two users into one computer
For 1 Licensed User
Business Access Solo
Access up to 2 computers
$5/month
Billed annually at $60
For Individuals + Small Teams
Business Access Pro
Access up to 10 computers per license
Starting at $8.25/month
Billed annually at $99
Volume License Discounts
4-9 users save 20%
10+ users save 25%
For Businesses and Power Users
Enterprise
Get advanced features such as single sign-on, granular feature control, USB device and stylus redirection, and more!
From Our Happy Customers
From Our Happy Customers
GoToMyPC had lots of dropped sessions, for all of our users. Splashtop doesn’t have that problem. Users find it intuitive to use, and appreciate the quickness of the remote control session.
Brent Cole - IT Manager, Altitude Health Services
Top Features
High-Performance
Advanced performance architecture powers blazing-fast remote access with interactive HD video and audio sessions and frame rates up to 60 fps.
Access From Any Device
Stay connected, even when you're on the go! Get unattended remote access to your Windows, Mac, and Linux computers from Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, and Chrome browser/Chromebook. Also access virtual machines and virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) on VMware, Citrix, Microsoft, Windows, AWS, Azure, and others, all from the same application. Just install the free Splashtop Business app on all the devices you want to connect from.
Secure Managed Access
Control who can access what. Team admins can manage computer access permissions directly from the Splashtop web console. Allow the entire team, specific roles, or individual users to access each computer.
Multi-Monitor Support
See more and work across all of your displays! Select which remote screen to view and see all monitors in 1 window. With multi-to-multi (supported on Business Access Pro), you can spread each remote monitor into a separate window to arrange for your local setup.
File Transfer
Easily transfer files between computers. You can transfer files without starting a remote session, and you can drag-and-drop or work in the file transfer window move files between your local and remote computers during a session.
Remote Print
Work on a remote computer - and print to a local printer! Print from within your remote session, and select the Splashtop Remote Printer driver to send the print job to a local printer. No need to transfer files or email a document to yourself.
Pro Feature
Remote Reboot and Wake-on-LAN
Remotely reboot or wake up your computer. You can reboot the remote computer from the Splashtop app or web console. In order to remotely wake your computer, the target computer must support Wake-on-LAN and be connected via LAN cable (and another computer on the same network must be powered on to bridge the WoL packet).
Security is Our Priority
Secure Infrastructure
Splashtop's cloud infrastructure is hosted on AWS and provides a secure networking and computing environment. We adopt industry best practices in our development, deployment, and production environments with 24x7 intrusion detection and defense mechanisms enforced. Learn more about how we keep your computers, users, and data safe.
Advanced Security Features
Splashtop solutions are built to give IT full control over securing remote access for today's distributed workforce. Security features include two-factor authentication, single-sign on integration, endpoint MFA, blank screen, idle session timeout, remote connection notification, full session audit logging, and more. All remote sessions are protected with TLS and 256-bit AES encryption. Learn more about Splashtop’s security features.
Standards and Compliance
Splashtop is GDPR and SOC 2 compliant. Splashtop solutions are designed to support organizations in meeting their HIPAA, FERPA, PCI, and other industry compliance requirements.
Data and session privacy: Splashtop does not process, store, or have access to any of our users' computers or applications and data accessed during a remote session.
Learn more about Splashtop's security and compliance.
FAQs
Do you offer monthly billing?
No, we only offer annual billing. Our business subscriptions are all billed yearly so we can offer the lowest prices.
What if I need to access more than 10 computers?
Just add more user licenses. Two user licenses allow up to 2 people to access a pool of 20 computers. 10 user licenses share access to 100 computers. If you are supporting computers for other people as an IT or support professional, we recommend Splashtop SOS. For MSPs supporting other companies, we recommend Splashtop Remote Support.
How many computers can I access at once?
From one computer you can access any or all of your computers at once (up to 2 for Solo, up to 10 for Pro). Or from a mobile device, you can access one computer at a time.
Can multiple users access the same computers?
Yes, with Business Access Pro, if all the users and computer are all on the same account. Purchase a Pro subscription for 2 users and those users can access a combined group of 2×10=20 computers. You can define which user(s) have access to each computer. Two users can even remotely access the same computer at the same time.
How can I upgrade or add to an existing subscription?
In your my.splashtop.com web console, click your name in the upper right corner, and select Subscriptions.
What is a User?
A user is an individual person who logs into a Splashtop account with their email address. Purchase a subscription for user Bob and then Bob can access up to 10 remote computers. If Vivian also wants to remotely access computers, a separate subscription is required for Vivian.
Where Can I Download Splashtop?
Install the Splashtop Business App on the Windows, Mac, Chromebook, iOS, and Android devices you want to remote from.
You can also download the Portable version of the Splashtop Business App if you don’t want to install software on the computer you’re remoting from (Windows only).
Install the Splashtop Streamer on the Windows and Mac computers you want to remote into.