Splashtop Remote Access – Fast & Secure Remote Computer Access

Fast & Secure Remote Access Software: Splashtop
Work remotely, increase productivity, and collaborate from anywhere in the world
Empower Your Workflow with Splashtop: Secure Remote Access for the Modern World
In today's fast-paced, global economy, remote access has become increasingly important for businesses and individuals alike. Whether it's working from home, collaborating with team members in different locations, or providing remote IT support to clients or colleagues, the ability to access computers and files remotely is essential for productivity and efficiency.
Splashtop is a leading provider of remote access solutions that enable users to access their computers and devices securely from anywhere in the world. With Splashtop's remote access software, users can work from home, on the go, or while traveling, and easily access their important files and applications.
4 Key Benefits of Splashtop Remote Access Software
Increased Productivity
Splashtop's remote access solutions enable users to work from anywhere, at any time, which can improve productivity and work-life balance.
Highly Secure
Splashtop's remote access solutions use advanced encryption and security protocols to ensure that connections are secure and private.
Cross-Platform Support
Use any device to access your computers, tablets, and mobile devices. Splashtop supports Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS, Android, and Chrome operating systems.
Reduced Costs
Splashtop's remote access solutions can reduce the need for travel, which can save businesses time and money.
Why 30 Million Users Trust Splashtop for Seamless Remote Access
Easy To Use
Splashtop remote access solutions are designed to be user-friendly and easy to set up. With a simple download and installation process, users can quickly start accessing their computers. Splashtop's intuitive interface also makes it easy to navigate and customize settings, enabling users to work more efficiently and productively.
Unlimited Access & Devices
With cross-platform support for Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS, Android, and Chrome OS, users can access their computers and files from any device with an internet connection. This flexibility allows users to work on the device of their choice and access their files and applications remotely, without any restrictions.
Fast Connections
Once you’re in a remote session, you’ll truly feel like you're sitting in front of your remote computer. Splashtop's remote access software is designed for fast performance, with low-latency connections that enable users to work seamlessly and efficiently.
Top Tools & Features
Enjoy fast and reliable remote access, customizable settings, and features including remote printing and file transfer. Splashtop also includes advanced features such as two-factor authentication, remote reboot, and session recording, providing users with a comprehensive and secure remote access solution.
Best Value
Splashtop's remote access and support software offers the best value for individuals and businesses, with cost-effective pricing and a range of features that meet the needs of all users. With Splashtop's remote access software, users can increase productivity, collaborate more effectively, and achieve their goals at an affordable price.
Secure Remote Access
Splashtop remote desktop access is safer than RDP and VPN products. Splashtop connections are completely safe and secure, even on public Wi-Fi, making it a much better VPN alternative. Plus, Splashtop complies with several industry regulations and standards (including HIPAA). You can rest assured knowing your connections and data are safe. Learn more about Splashtop’s security.
Explore the Full Suite of Splashtop Remote Access Software Features
- Anytime remote access
- Desktop, tablet, and mobile apps
- Unlimited devices to remote from
- Cross-platform support
- Multi-to-multi monitor
- Chat
- Remote print, wake, and reboot
- Session recording
- Grouping
- User management
- Encrypted remote access sessions
- Device authentication
- Two-step verification
- ..and much more
No commitment or credit card is required to start your free trial. Just sign up and you’ll be good to go. Click the button below to start your free trial of Splashtop Remote Access Pro. You’ll get remote access to up to 10 Windows and Mac computers from an unlimited number of Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, and Chromebook devices. And you’ll get all the features listed above. Set up only takes a few minutes.
From Our Happy Customers
Just want to let you know that I think your product is great! I was formerly a LogMeIn user…and they recently raised their prices to crazy levels, forcing me to seek alternatives. I had never heard of your company, but a simple google search brought me to your site…and I am thrilled…both with the simple user interface, reliability and the reasonable price for the service. Glad I found you and your product and please keep up the good work!
Jonathan Stone - Stone Consulting Group
From Our Happy Customers
I have worked with GoToMyPC and LogMeIn, and Splashtop is a way better product. The ease of use, the ability to assign certain computers to certain users, the ability to log into a PC from your phone or tablet as well as a computer.
Frank Steesnaes - Peak Business Performance
From Our Happy Customers
WOW. Splashtop business is the best investment I have ever made, and it keeps get better and better. How can TeamViewer get away with charging $500/year? You guys are awesome!!!!!!!
Frank Steesnaes - Peak Business Performance
From Our Happy Customers
Having used others; LogMeIn, TeamViewer, etc.; I have found Splashtop to be the fastest and most reliable. The people being supported also find the support software some of the easiest to use and it just works.
Michael Tott - Fore Computers
From Our Happy Customers
I can access my work desktop from no matter where I am at and work with confidence. Gives me the flexibility I need to blend work and personal life.
Bobby Bottom - Integrated Electrical
Discover the Perfect Remote Access Solution with Splashtop
Whether you’re a remote worker, IT manager, system administrator, helpdesk professional, or an MSP, you can get the perfect remote access solution for your needs with Splashtop. Learn more about our business products below and get started with any of them for free with our no-commitment, 7-day free trials.
TrustRadius customer reviews: the Splashtop remote desktop app is #1
Start Your Splashtop Subscription Today!Explore All Products
For Individuals and Teams
Splashtop Remote Access
Secure high-performance remote access to enable work from anywhere
For IT pros to remotely support any device. Endpoint management available as an add-on.
Splashtop Remote Support
Attended and unattended remote support solution
For enterprise-grade remote access and remote support with SSO and advanced manageability.
Splashtop Enterprise
Remote access and support to meet your advanced business and security needs