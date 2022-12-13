Splashtop Remote Access – Fast & Secure Remote Computer Access
Access your computer from anywhere, with any device, at any time
What Is Remote Access?
Remote Access, or remote desktop, enables you to remote control your computer from another device and use it as if you were sitting in front of it. Staying productive while working from home or on the go has never been easier. All you need is an internet connection and you’ll be able to remotely access your computer from anywhere in the world, on any of your computers, tablets, or mobile devices, and at any time.
With Splashtop, You Will...
- Be able to access and remotely control your computer from another device
- Feel as if you’re sitting in front of your computer while remote accessing it
- Open and use any application, have full access to files and data on your remote computer
- Experience HD quality thanks to our fast connections
Why Over 30 Million People Choose Splashtop
Easy To Set Up & Use
Getting set up with Splashtop takes just a few minutes. All you need to do is create your Splashtop Account and download the Splashtop app/streamer on your devices and you’ll be set! Remote into your computer at any time with just a few clicks. Control your remote computer with ease, even from tablets and smartphones.
Unlimited Access & Devices
With Splashtop Business Access and Personal, you can remote access your computers as much as you need for as long as you need from an unlimited number of devices. Plus, Splashtop works cross-platform, so you can access your Windows and Mac computers from any Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, and Chromebook device.
Fast Connections
Once you’re in a remote session, you’ll truly feel like you’re computer is right in front of you. Splashtop’s fast remote connections make being productive while working from home (or anywhere else in the world) easy. Enjoy seamless access to your remote desktop so you can have the freedom to use your computer from anywhere without taking it with you.
Top Tools & Features
You’ll be able to do more than just remote access your computer from another computer or mobile device (thanks to our free mobile apps). Get the Splashtop solution that has the features you need so you can simplify your tasks and get more done in less time. See a list of our most popular features below.
Best Value
Whatever your remote access needs are, Splashtop has the best value solution for you. Need a free remote desktop software tool to use at home? We have that. Need to access your work computers at any time? We have that too, and at a price that’s 70% to 90% less than similar products from TeamViewer, LogMeIn, and GoToMyPC.
Secure Remote Access
Splashtop remote desktop access is safer than RDP and VPN products. Splashtop connections are completely safe and secure, even on public Wi-Fi, making it a much better VPN alternative. Plus, Splashtop complies with several industry regulations and standards (including HIPAA). You can rest assured knowing your connections and data are safe. Learn more about Splashtop’s security.
Splashtop offers several remote access solutions designed to fit your needs, with tools and features including:
- Anytime remote access
- Desktop, tablet, and mobile apps
- Unlimited devices to remote from
- Cross-platform support
- Multi-to-multi monitor
- Chat
- Remote print, wake, and reboot
- Session recording
- Grouping
- User management
- Encrypted remote access sessions
- Device authentication
- Two-step verification
- ..and much more
No commitment or credit card is required to start your free trial. Just sign up and you’ll be good to go. Click the button below to start your free trial of Splashtop Business Access Pro. You’ll get remote access to up to 10 Windows and Mac computers from an unlimited number of Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, and Chromebook devices. And you’ll get all the features listed above. Set up only takes a few minutes.
From Our Happy Customers
“I can access my work desktop from no matter where I am at and work with confidence. Gives me the flexibility I need to blend work and personal life.”
Bobby Bottom - Integrated Electrical
From Our Happy Customers
“Just want to let you know that I think your product is great! I was formerly a LogMeIn user…and they recently raised their prices to crazy levels, forcing me to seek alternatives. I had never heard of your company, but a simple google search brought me to your site…and I am thrilled…both with the simple user interface, reliability and the reasonable price for the service. Glad I found you and your product and please keep up the good work!”
Jonathan Stone - Stone Consulting Group
From Our Happy Customers
“I have worked with GoToMyPC and LogMeIn, and Splashtop is a way better product. The ease of use, the ability to assign certain computers to certain users, the ability to log into a PC from your phone or tablet as well as a computer.”
Frank Steesnaes - Peak Business Performance
From Our Happy Customers
WOW. Splashtop business is the best investment I have ever made, and it keeps get better and better. How can TeamViewer get away with charging $500/year? You guys are awesome!!!!!!!
Frank Steesnaes - Peak Business Performance
From Our Happy Customers
Having used others; LogMeIn, TeamViewer, etc.; I have found Splashtop to be the fastest and most reliable. The people being supported also find the support software some of the easiest to use and it just works.
Michael Tott - Fore Computers
Start Your Subscription
