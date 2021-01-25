Splashtop SOS
An easy-to-use remote support solution that delivers multi-platform support and enables quick troubleshooting and resolution.
Less Technology Hassles. More Problems Solved.
On-demand attended and unattended plans for IT support and help desk needs.
Start Your Free Trial
Start Your SubscriptionStart Free Trial
SOS
$17/month
Billed annually at $199/per concurrent technician
Simple attended support for unlimited devices
Comprehensive platform support including iOS and Android
Concurrent technician licensing
Compatible with Business Access and Remote Support subscription
SOS+10
$19/month
Billed annually at $219/per concurrent technician
Support 10 unattended managed computers per technician license
BEST VALUE
SOS Unlimited
$34/month
Billed annually at $399/per concurrent technician
Support unlimited unattended managed computers
Plan Comparison
|SOS
|SOS + 10
|SOS Unlimited
|Enterprise
|# unattended computers per license
—
10
Unlimited
Configurable
|High-performance
|Robust security
|Attended access with session code
|Attended support for iOS and Android devices*
|Session reboot and reconnect
|Elevate to admin
|Custom branding of SOS app
|PSA ticketing and ITSM integration**
|Two technicians in one support session
|Can be combined with Business Access or Remote Support subscription
|Chat
|In-session voice call
|File transfer (including copy-and-paste and drag-and-drop)
|Session recording
|Multi-to-multi monitor
|Share screen via web link
|User role and access management
|User and computer grouping
|Bitdefender Antivirus add-on
|SSO / SAML integration
|Unattended Android access
|End-user remote access licensing
|Endpoint monitoring and management
|Advanced service desk workflow
|Enterprise integrations (ServiceNow)
- # unattended computers per license: —
- High-performance
- Robust security
- Attended access with session code
- Attended support for iOS and Android devices*
- Session reboot and reconnect
- Elevate to admin
- Custom branding of SOS app
- PSA ticketing and ITSM integration**
- Two technicians in one support session
- Can be combined with Business Access or Remote Support subscription
- Chat
- In-session voice call
- File transfer (including copy-and-paste and drag-and-drop)
- Session recording
- Multi-to-multi monitor
- Share screen via web link
- User role and access management
- User and computer grouping
- Bitdefender Antivirus add-on
- SSO / SAML integration
- Unattended Android access
- End-user remote access licensing
- Endpoint monitoring and management
- Advanced service desk workflow
- Enterprise integrations (ServiceNow)
Top Features
Simple Attended Access with Session Code
Ad-hoc support is as easy as a 9-digit session code. When you need to support someone on any device, they simply run the SOS app and provide you with their code. Remotely access and control Windows, Mac, and Android devices such as Samsung, LG, and Lenovo and other Android 8.0+ devices like Google Pixel, OnePlus, HTC, Huawei, OPPO, Sony, and ZTE. iOS (11 or later) and Android (5 or later) phones and tablets support view-only support sessions.
Chat
Chat with the user at the remote computer while in a session or outside a session.
Integration with Ticketing and ITSM
Splashtop SOS integrates with leading PSA ticketing and ITSM solutions, including Freshservice, Freshdesk, Zendesk, Spiceworks Help Desk, Jira, and Microsoft Teams. Improve issue resolution time by launching a remote support session within your support ticket.
Elevate to Admin
When accessing a Windows standard user session, you can elevate the session privilege to admin to interact with UAC, perform admin level operations, and support reboot and reconnect.
Custom Branding
Emphasize your brand! Generate a customized SOS app with your own logo and branding for your customers download. Learn more.
Two Technicians in One Support Session
2 technicians can connect and collaborate on the same support session (requires a multi-license subscription).
Voice Call
Make your support sessions more efficient with in-session voice call. This offers users an additional way to communicate during remote support sessions. Similar to VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol), users on both ends of the remote session can communicate by talking to each other.
From Our Happy Customers
I have used TeamViewer and LogMeIn for remote support for years. Then Splashtop came along and it’s faster and cheaper. Simple UI, very efficient, and GREAT CUSTOMER SUPPORT!
Nick Kapinakis - Integrated Intellinet Quality Systems
From Our Happy Customers
I started using Splashtop and was amazed by the quality of the product and connections. It made sense to dump my much more expensive TeamViewer subscription for Splashtop SOS. It does everything I need without breaking the bank. Some of my colleagues have been on Splashtop for years and love it too.
Todd Lincoln - Principal, TML Consulting
From Our Happy Customers
Splashtop SOS is easy for support people and supported users alike. Simple to install, intuitive UI. Super fast screen rendering in my experience, compared to AnyDesk and TeamViewer.
Alan Adler - Owner, Standout Designs
From Our Happy Customers
Splashtop SOS provides everything we need in an on-demand support application. It’s easy to use for our customers and the price can’t be beat. Highly recommend!
Colin Pearce - Founder, Inderly
From Our Happy Customers
Having used others; LogMeIn, TeamViewer, etc.; I have found Splashtop to be the fastest and most reliable. The people being supported also find the support software some of the easiest to use and it just works.
Michael Tott - Fore Computers
From Our Happy Customers
I have to say I am extremely impressed with the Splashtop product line. This is by far the best value in remote support/remote access. I am loving the simplicity/reliability, and my clients are loving it as well. Outstanding product.
Steven Levin - Imagine Networks
From Our Happy Customers
I have used TeamViewer and LogMeIn for remote support for years. Then Splashtop came along and it’s faster and cheaper. Simple UI, very efficient, and GREAT CUSTOMER SUPPORT!
Nick Kapinakis - Integrated Intellinet Quality Systems
From Our Happy Customers
I started using Splashtop and was amazed by the quality of the product and connections. It made sense to dump my much more expensive TeamViewer subscription for Splashtop SOS. It does everything I need without breaking the bank. Some of my colleagues have been on Splashtop for years and love it too.
Todd Lincoln - Principal, TML Consulting
Security Is Our #1 Priority
Secure Infrastructure
Splashtop's cloud infrastructure is hosted on AWS and provides a secure networking and computing environment. We adopt industry best practices in our development, deployment, and production environments with 24x7 intrusion detection and defense mechanisms enforced. Learn more about how we keep your computers, users, and data safe.
Advanced Security Features
Splashtop solutions are built to give IT full control over securing remote access for today's distributed workforce. Security features include two-factor authentication, single-sign on integration, endpoint MFA, blank screen, idle session timeout, remote connection notification, full session audit logging, and more. All remote sessions are protected with TLS and 256-bit AES encryption. Learn more about Splashtop’s security features.
Standards and Compliance
Splashtop is GDPR and SOC 2 compliant. Splashtop solutions are designed to support organizations in meeting their HIPAA, FERPA, PCI, and other industry compliance requirements.
Data and session privacy: Splashtop does not process, store, or have access to any of our users' computers or applications and data accessed during a remote session.
Learn more about Splashtop's security and compliance.
FAQs
What is a technician/user?
SOS is licensed on a concurrent user basis. For each technician/user license you purchase, you can have up to 10 users on your account and any one of those users may use SOS on one device at a time to run remote access sessions. With two licenses, two users (out of 20) can use SOS from one device each.
What is attended vs. unattended support?
Attended support is access to a remote computer or mobile device while the user is present, after they run the access app and give you a 9-digit access code. Unattended support is anytime access where you install a streamer agent on the remote Windows, Mac, and Linux computers, so you can access it at any time, even if the user isn’t present.
How many computers or devices can I access at once?
From your computer, you can simultaneously access up to 10 computers and devices at a time. From the Splashtop App on mobile devices or Chrome browser, you can access one computer/device at a time.
Can two people access a remote computer at the same time?
Yes, with the unattended support feature of SOS+10 or SOS Unlimited. (Requires two user licenses)
Where can I download Splashtop?
Install the Splashtop Business App on the Windows, Mac, Chromebook, iOS, and Android devices you want to remote from.
Instruct your end-user to go to the SOS app download link (as displayed in your Splashtop app) to download run the SOS app and generate their session code.
How can I upgrade or add to an existing subscription?
In your my.splashtop.com web console, click your name in the upper right corner, and select Subscriptions.
Do you offer monthly subscriptions?
Our subscriptions are all billed yearly so we can offer the lowest prices.