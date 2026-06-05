Splashtop Discounts

Curious if Splashtop offers discounts, sales promotions, or promo codes? We generally don’t offer discounted sale prices or promotions because we offer everyday low prices that can be 50% or even up to 80% lower than other comparable remote access solutions. However, we do offer a few ways to save on Splashtop subscriptions.
Splashtop Remote Access Performance and Pro Volume License Discounts up to 25% off
Splashtop Remote Access is a great value for remote computer access for small to medium teams. If you purchase a Splashtop Remote Access Pro or Remote Access Performance subscription for four or more users, you can get a volume discount. The volume discounts are:
20% discount on a subscription of 4-9 licenses
25% discount on a subscription of 10 or more licenses
In Japan, this discount applies exclusively to online purchases (via the international portal).
Contracts through the Japan subsidiary are not eligible.
How do you get the discount?
Buy Splashtop Remote Access online and the discount will be automatically applied when you select 4 or more licenses of Remote Access Pro. You can also contact our Sales team if you have questions about larger volume licenses. The volume license discount doesn’t apply to the Remote Access Solo plan which is limited to one user and has fewer features.
If you are currently a subscriber with less than 4 licenses and want to take advantage of the volume license plan, you can visit the subscription tab on your my.splashtop web console and add licenses to your plan at any time at a prorated price based on the regular price. Then, if you have 4 or more licenses on the account at renewal time, your plan will renew at the volume discount price.
Guaranteed Savings and up to 3 months free when you switch to Splashtop
Splashtop has special offers that guarantee savings when switching from certain competing solutions as well as an Early Start program where you can get up to 3 months added to your subscription to overlap the end of your current competitor subscription, making it easy to migrate and get started right away.
How do you get early start and savings guarantee?
Early Start and Guaranteed Savings when switching from TeamViewer
Early Start and Guaranteed Savings when switching from LogMeIn
Special Price on A/R Add-On for Splashtop Enterprise
Splashtop Enterprise is a great single solution where you can configure a bundle of just the number of remote computer access and remote support technician licenses that you need.
How do you get the A/R tool?
Contact our Sales team for information on Splashtop Enterprise licensing pricing for the volume of remote access and support tech users that you will need and ask about the augmented reality remote support add-on that is available at a special price.
This add on enables end users to open the Splashtop app on their mobile device so your technicians can view what they are working on through their phone camera to assist in troubleshooting issues. This is a popular use case for technicians repairing machinery when they need assistance from a remote expert and there are many other users for it.
Screen Mirroring and Screen Sharing with Mirroring360 and Mirroring360 Pro up to 40% off
If you’re looking for a screen mirroring or screen sharing solution for your conference room, classroom, making videos, or other uses, we have two types of discounts on the Mirroring360 family of products.
Mirroring360 receiver for Windows or Mac perpetual license 20% discount
Mirroring360 Pro screen mirroring and screen sharing annual subscription 40% discount
Visit our Mirroring360 web site for more details.
Non-Profit Discount
If your non-profit organization such as a charity needs Splashtop remote computer access, contact our Sales team and they can ask for information to validate your status and then they can assist you with a discount.
Splashtop Everyday Best Value Prices
You can see the latest pricing and plans for Splashtop remote computer access solutions on our pricing page. Depending on where you are located you may see pricing in US Dollars or one of the other local currencies we support, including Euros, GPB, AUD, CAD, JPY, BRL, MXP and CHF.
All offers mentioned in this post are subject to change.