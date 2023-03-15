Splashtop Discounts

Curious if Splashtop offers discounts, sales promotions, or promo codes? We generally don’t offer discounted sale prices or promotions because we offer everyday low prices that can be 50% or even up to 80% lower than other comparable remote access solutions. That said, we do offer several ways to save on Splashtop subscriptions.

Splashtop Business Access Pro volume discount up to 25% off Splashtop Remote Support discounts on larger plans up to 75% off Free A/R add-on with Splashtop Enterprise Screen Mirroring and Screen Sharing software up to 40% discount Discount for non-profit organizations Everyday best value pricing

Splashtop Business Access Pro Volume License Discount up to 25% off

Splashtop Business Access Pro is a great value for remote computer access for small to medium teams. If you purchase a Splashtop Business Access Pro subscription for four or more users, you can get a volume discount. The volume discounts are:

20% discount on a subscription of 4-9 licenses

25% discount on a subscription of 10 or more licenses

How do you get the discount?

Buy Splashtop Business Access online and the discount will be automatically applied when you select 4 or more licenses of Business Access Pro. You can also contact our Sales team if you have questions about larger volume licenses. The volume license discount doesn’t apply to the Business Access Solo plan which is limited to one user and has fewer features.

If you are currently a subscriber with less than 4 licenses and want to take advantage of the volume license plan, you can visit the subscription tab on your my.splashtop web console and add licenses to your plan at any time at a prorated price based on the regular price. Then, if you have 4 or more licenses on the account at renewal time, your plan will renew at the volume discount price.

Splashtop Endpoint Management and Remote Support Tools Discount up to 75%+ off

If you’re a managed service provider or IT support team looking to manage a large number of computers, we offer two plans. Splashtop SOS is licensed by the number of technicians and Splashtop Remote Support is licensed by number of users.

With Splashtop Remote Support, you can pay significantly less per managed computer as you manage a higher number of computers.

$1.60 per computer per month for the Splashtop Remote Support base 25 computer plan

$1.20 per computer per month for the 50 computer plan – Save 25% compared to the base plan

$0.80 per computer per month for the 100 computer plan – Save 50% compared to the base plan

Plans for 250, 500 and 750 computers are available with higher discounts

$0.40 per month per computer for the 1,000 computer plan – Save 75% compared to the base plan

How do you get the discount?

Subscribe to Splashtop Remote Support online and select one of the plans above, or contact our Sales team.

Special Price on A/R Add-On for Splashtop Enterprise

Splashtop Enterprise is a great single solution where you can configure a bundle of just the number of remote computer access and remote support technician licenses that you need.

How do you get the A/R tool?

Contact our Sales team for information on Splashtop Enterprise licensing pricing for the volume of remote access and support tech users that you will need and ask about the augmented reality remote support add-on that is available at a special price.

This add on enables end users to open the Splashtop app on their mobile device so your technicians can view what they are working on through their phone camera to assist in troubleshooting issues. This is a popular use case for technicians repairing machinery when they need assistance from a remote expert and there are many other users for it.

Screen Mirroring and Screen Sharing with Mirroring360 and Mirroring360 Pro up to 40% off

If you’re looking for a screen mirroring or screen sharing solution for your conference room, classroom, making videos, or other uses, we have two types of discounts on the Mirroring360 family of products.

Visit our Mirroring360 web site for more details.

Non-Profit Discount

If your non-profit organization such as a charity needs Splashtop remote computer access, contact our Sales team and they can ask for information to validate your status and then they can assist you with a discount.

See Splashtop’s Everyday Best Value Prices

You can see the latest pricing and plans for Splashtop remote computer access solutions on our pricing page. Depending on where you are located you may see pricing in US Dollars or one of the other local currencies we support, including Euros, GPB, AUD, CAD, JPY, BRL.

All offers mentioned in this post are subject to change.