How Students Can Access School Licensed Software from Home

Students can run any program, like Microsoft Office and any Career & Technical Education (CTE) tool, from their own devices at home by remotely accessing school computers.

With K-12 school districts and universities preparing for a fall semester that’ll follow a hybrid schedule or be fully remote, an important issue must be addressed. How can students use the software applications hosted on school computers when they’re learning from home?

It’s often very expensive to license these software programs, making it financially unfeasible to license them out to every student device.

Also, many CTE programs use resource-intensive software (such as graphic design, video editing, and 3D modeling) that require a powerful computer to run. Most students don’t have computers at home that are powerful enough to run these programs. In fact, many are using Chromebooks.

Another issue is that many schools use Mac computers in their labs, while students at home may not have a Mac computer.

So how do administrators and IT overcome these challenges?

With Splashtop remote access for labs, you can leverage your school computers and the software licenses they already host by enabling students to remotely access the school computers from any of their own devices at home!

How It Works

School districts and colleges can deploy Splashtop on their lab computers and then have students connect from their own devices at home. Once the account is set up, a student can open the Splashtop app on their device and select the school computer they wish to access and launch the remote connection.

Once connected, the student will see the screen of the remote computer in real time. They’ll be able to remotely control it from their own keyboard and mouse as if they were sitting right in front of the remote computer.

Students can access any school Windows, Mac, or Linux computer from their own Windows, Mac, Chromebook, iPad, iPhone, or Android device (Splashtop is cross-platform).

What Software Programs Can Students Run from Home?

One of the best parts about Splashtop is that you can access any file or application located on the remote computer. This means that even if you’re connecting from a Chromebook (a device that is generally unable to run installed applications), you can still open and run any program that’s on the remote computer and use it as if you were in-person.

Applications that students will be able to access from home include (but not limited to):

Microsoft Office (including Word, Excel, etc.)

Graphic design (Adobe Creative Suite, Photoshop, etc.)

Video editing (Premier, After Effects, iMovie, Animate, etc.)

CAD (AutoCAD, Revit, etc.)

.. and much more

Get Started for Free

You can start a free trial of Splashtop now to try it out for yourself. And be sure to check out our case studies on how the Lenawee Intermediate School District, Wayne State University, and Laney College have used Splashtop to give students access to school computers with great results.

Contact us to schedule a demo and start a free trial:

Contact Us

Additional Resources