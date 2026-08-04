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Best Remote Support Software for School Help Desks

Splashtop Team
2 min read
Updated
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Today, much of the work done by students and teachers is done through school computers and personal devices. Additionally, more university and K-12 students are learning remotely than ever before.

Students and faculty rely on their computers, laptops, tablets, and other mobile devices to get their work done. This is especially true in remote learning environments.

If a student’s device runs into an issue, their ability to get their coursework done is greatly diminished. Likewise, teachers and professors will have a hard time getting their job done if their devices aren’t working properly.

Therefore, it is critical that IT support teams for schools, districts, and colleges are able to troubleshoot and fix these issues quickly. IT teams need to be able to provide fast support to both school computers and the personal devices of students and faculty.

This is a challenging task. Tech support teams at many educational institutions receive numerous support tickets each day. Plus, tight budgets and minimal staffing can make it challenging to keep up.

With those challenges in mind, it is paramount that IT teams are equipped with the right tools that enable them to provide fast support to students and staff.

Splashtop Remote Support - The Best Help Desk Solution for Schools

Splashtop Remote Support is the best on-demand remote support tool for educational IT. Splashtop Remote Support enables help desk staff to remotely access any device when help is needed to provide support.

Here’s a look at why Splashtop Remote Support is the best solution for school IT:

  • Provide support remotely

    • Splashtop allows IT professionals to remotely support users the moment they request help. This is especially beneficial for IT teams that manage devices spread out across multiple locations. No need to travel to the device, just launch a remote connection.

  • Remotely support any computer, tablet, or mobile device

    • With Splashtop Remote Support, help desk professionals can remotely access any Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, or even Chromebook device (iOS and Chromebook remote view only). This means that users can get the help they need regardless of what device they are using.

  • Support unlimited devices

    • In addition to school computers, IT teams can support the personal devices of students and faculty, making day-to-day IT help desk operations more efficient. This is especially useful in remote learning since students and teachers are using their personal devices to stay connected.

  • Top tools & features

    • Splashtop Remote Support is more than just remote access. Helpful features including session recording, remote reboot & reconnect, file transfer, chat, and more help support technicians complete their tasks with ease.

  • Integrations with PSA / ticketing systems

Try Splashtop Remote Support For Free

Get started now with a free trial so you can see for yourself why Splashtop Remote Support is the best software solution for college and school help desks. No credit card or commitment required to try for free.

Start your Splashtop Remote Support free trial
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