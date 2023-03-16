Skip to main content
Splashtop
Technician connecting into student's computer to debug an issue
IT & Help Desk Remote Support

Best Remote Support Software for School Help Desks

By Splashtop Team
Updated

Today, much of the work done by students and teachers is done through school computers and personal devices. Additionally, more university and K-12 students are learning remotely than ever before.

Students and faculty rely on their computers, laptops, tablets, and other mobile devices to get their work done. This is especially true in remote learning environments.

If a student’s device runs into an issue, their ability to get their coursework done is greatly diminished. Likewise, teachers and professors will have a hard time getting their job done if their devices aren’t working properly.

Therefore, it is critical that IT support teams for schools, districts, and colleges are able to quickly troubleshoot and fix these issues. IT teams need to be able to provide fast support to both school computers, and the personal devices of students and faculty.

This is no easy task. Tech support teams at many educational institutions receive numerous support tickets each day. Plus, tight budgets and minimal staffing can make it difficult to keep up.

With those challenges in mind, it is paramount that IT teams are equipped with the right tools that enable them to provide fast support to students and staff.

Splashtop SOS

Splashtop SOS is the best on-demand remote support tool for educational IT. Splashtop SOS enables help desk staff to remotely access any device the moment help is needed to provide support.

Here’s a look at why Splashtop SOS is the best solution for school IT:

  • Provide support remotely

    • Splashtop allows IT professionals to remotely support users the moment they request help. This is especially beneficial for IT teams that manage devices spread out across multiple locations. No need to travel to the device, just launch a remote connection.

  • Remotely support any computer, tablet, or mobile device

    • With SOS, help desk professionals can remotely access any Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, or even Chromebook device (iOS and Chromebook remote view only). This means that users can get the help they need regardless of what device they are using.

  • Support unlimited devices

    • In addition to school computers, IT teams can support the personal devices of students and faculty. This is especially useful in remote learning since students and teachers are using their personal devices to stay connected.

  • Top tools & features

    • Splashtop SOS is more than just remote access. Helpful features including session recording, remote reboot & reconnect, file transfer, chat, and more help support technicians complete their tasks with ease.

  • Integrations with PSA / ticketing systems

Get started now with a free trial so you can see for yourself why Splashtop SOS is the best software solution for college and school help desks. No credit card or commitment required to try for free.

Or, contact us to learn more about Splashtop’s remote access tools for education.

