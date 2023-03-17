Skip to main content
Splashtop
Free Trial
Remote Learning & EducationWorking Remotely

Demo Video: Use Chromebooks to Remotely Access Windows and Mac Computers

By Splashtop Team
Updated

Subscribe

NewsletterRSS Feed

Share This

Chromebooks have gained popularity as a device to use while working from home as well as for remote learning. Using Splashtop on a Chromebook enables working professionals and students to use the features of a Chromebook while leveraging the power of remote work or lab computers running desktop applications. You can remotely access Windows PCs and Macs from your Chromebook as if you were sitting right in front of the computers. You can also connect an additional monitor to your Chromebook to mirror the multi-monitor setup of your remote computer.

Watch this demo video to learn how you can:

  • Use the Splashtop Android app to remote control computers from a Chromebook.

  • Use the Splashtop Google Chrome extension for remote access.

  • Log into the Splashtop account using single sign-on.

Use Splashtop to Remotely Access Windows and Mac Computers from a Chromebook and log in using SSO.
Use Splashtop to Remotely Access Windows and Mac Computers from a Chromebook and log in using SSO.

Splashtop Remote Access Solutions

 For Individuals and TeamsSplashtop Business AccessHigh performance access to your computers from Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Chromebook, & more

File transfer

Remote print

View multiple remote monitors simultaneously

Centralized console for IT to manage teams

Free Trial

Learn more

  For OrganizationsSplashtop EnterpriseHigh performance remote access for employees to work from home

Grouping capabilities and granular permissions allowing IT teams to effectively and securely manage remote access for large teams

SSO Integration

Attended and unattended remote support for IT to manage computers and mobile devices including Chromebooks

Contact Us

Learn more

  For Educational InstitutionsSplashtop Enterprise for Remote LabsSchedule timeslots for students to access lab computers

Grouping capabilities and granular permissions allowing IT teams to effectively and securely manage remote access for entire schools and universities

SSO Integration

Attended and unattended remote support for IT to manage student and faculty devices including Chromebooks

Contact Us

Learn more

 

Learn more about using Splashtop for Chromebooks, including how IT teams can provide remote support to Chromebook users.

Splashtop
Free Trial

Related Content

Announcements

New Features in Splashtop Business Access and Remote Support

Learn More
Customer Spotlights

Rate and Review Splashtop Remote Access

Learn More
Announcements

Splashtop Recognizes Okinawa Cross Head (OCH) as Support Provider

Learn More
Remote Access Insights

The Risks and Rewards of Remote Access in your Business

Learn More
View All Blogs

We’d love to hear from you

Contact Us

Get the latest Splashtop news and specials

Subscribe Now
  • Compliance
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
Copyright © 2023 Splashtop Inc. All rights reserved. All $ prices shown in USD.