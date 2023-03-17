Demo Video: Use Chromebooks to Remotely Access Windows and Mac Computers
Chromebooks have gained popularity as a device to use while working from home as well as for remote learning. Using Splashtop on a Chromebook enables working professionals and students to use the features of a Chromebook while leveraging the power of remote work or lab computers running desktop applications. You can remotely access Windows PCs and Macs from your Chromebook as if you were sitting right in front of the computers. You can also connect an additional monitor to your Chromebook to mirror the multi-monitor setup of your remote computer.
Watch this demo video to learn how you can:
Use the Splashtop Android app to remote control computers from a Chromebook.
Use the Splashtop Google Chrome extension for remote access.
Log into the Splashtop account using single sign-on.
Splashtop Remote Access Solutions
For Individuals and TeamsSplashtop Business AccessHigh performance access to your computers from Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Chromebook, & more
File transfer
Remote print
View multiple remote monitors simultaneously
Centralized console for IT to manage teams
For OrganizationsSplashtop EnterpriseHigh performance remote access for employees to work from home
Grouping capabilities and granular permissions allowing IT teams to effectively and securely manage remote access for large teams
SSO Integration
Attended and unattended remote support for IT to manage computers and mobile devices including Chromebooks
For Educational InstitutionsSplashtop Enterprise for Remote LabsSchedule timeslots for students to access lab computers
Grouping capabilities and granular permissions allowing IT teams to effectively and securely manage remote access for entire schools and universities
SSO Integration
Attended and unattended remote support for IT to manage student and faculty devices including Chromebooks
Learn more about using Splashtop for Chromebooks, including how IT teams can provide remote support to Chromebook users.