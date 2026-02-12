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Demo Video: Use Chromebooks to Remotely Access Windows and Mac Computers

Splashtop Team
1 min read
Updated
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Chromebooks have gained popularity as a device to use while working from home as well as for remote learning. Using Splashtop on a Chromebook enables working professionals and students to use the features of a Chromebook while leveraging the power of remote work or lab computers running desktop applications. You can remotely access Windows PCs and Macs from your Chromebook as if you were sitting right in front of the computers. You can also connect an additional monitor to your Chromebook to mirror the multi-monitor setup of your remote computer.

Watch this demo video to learn how you can:

  • Use the Splashtop Android app to remote control computers from a Chromebook.

  • Use the Splashtop Google Chrome extension for remote access.

  • Log into the Splashtop account using single sign-on.

Use Splashtop to Remotely Access Windows and Mac Computers from a Chromebook and log in using SSO.
Use Splashtop to Remotely Access Windows and Mac Computers from a Chromebook and log in using SSO.

Splashtop Remote Access Solutions

For Individuals and Teams — Splashtop Remote Access: High performance access to your computers from Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Chromebook & more

  • File transfer

  • Remote print

  • View multiple remote monitors simultaneously

  • Centralized console for IT to manage teams

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For Organizations — Splashtop Enterprise: High performance remote access for employees to work from home

  • Grouping capabilities and granular permissions allowing IT teams to effectively and securely manage remote access for large teams

  • SSO Integration

  • Attended and unattended remote support for IT to manage computers and mobile devices including Chromebooks

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The #1 rated remote access and support solution
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For Educational Institutions — Splashtop Enterprise for Remote Labs

  • Schedule timeslots for students to access lab computers

  • Grouping capabilities and granular permissions allowing IT teams to effectively and securely manage remote access for entire schools and universities

  • SSO Integration

  • Attended and unattended remote support for IT to manage student and faculty devices including Chromebooks

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Learn more about using Splashtop for Chromebooks, including how IT teams can provide remote support to Chromebook users.

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