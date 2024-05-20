Splashtop Team

Skip to main content
A man working on a laptop.
IT & Help Desk Remote Support

How Splashtop’s Screen Recording Feature Boosts IT Compliance

Vector infographic illustrating homes interconnected wirelessly with Splashtop for virtual connectivity
Working Remotely

Prepare Your Organization with Remote Access for Working from Home

Male IT professional studying remote desktop solutions on a computer screen
IT & Help Desk Remote Support

How to Level Up Your Remote Support Experience with Splashtop Enterprise

A construction worker on an IoT tablet.
IT & Help Desk Remote Support

How to Remotely Access and Support IoT Devices

Reading the FAQs section of the Splashtop Business Access trial page
Remote Access Insights

Top 10 FAQs During Your Splashtop Business Access Trial

Co-workers sitting around a conference table using various devices.
Wi-Fi Access Control

PSKs? MAC Auth? Not Good Enough for Wi-Fi Security

Spiceworks logo
Integrations

How to Install the Splashtop SOS Plug-In for Spiceworks Help Desk

Splashtop New Features
Announcements

Splashtop New Features – August 2018, Including Multi-To-Multi Monitor

Man focused on reading article about Splashtop Remote Support SOS on computer screen
IT & Help Desk Remote Support

How do I choose between Splashtop Remote Support and Splashtop SOS?

GoToMyPC price increase
Comparisons

GoToMyPC Price Increase? Users Report 200% Increase in Cost

A woman using Splashtop, the ideal ShareConnect replacement, on her laptop.
Comparisons

ShareConnect End of Life – Why Splashtop is the Best Replacement

Blue graphic displaying ConnectWise Control Price Increase
Comparisons

ConnectWise ScreenConnect Price Increase

Comparisons

TeamViewer Disables Remote Printing, Blank Screen, and Other Features from Free Plan

Two happy workers who saved by switching to Splashtop after a TeamViewer price increase.
Comparisons

TeamViewer Price Increase – Save 50% by Choosing Splashtop

Pair of IT professionals utilizing Splashtop's remote access software
Comparisons

Compare Remote Access Software - Find the Best Solution

Splashtop logo
Comparisons

Is TeamViewer Down Again? Get Back Up and Running with Splashtop

Professional working late using Splashtop on laptop
Security

Remote Access Best Practices to Prevent Hacks - Q&A

A woman working remotely and accessing QuickBooks remotely on her computer by using Splashtop.
Remote Access Insights

How to Access QuickBooks Desktop Remotely with Splashtop

A person using a Wacom tablet next to a laptop
Remote Access Insights

Where Does Remote Computer Access Fit in the New Cloud Landscape?

A Chromebook sitting on a desk in a home office.
Working Remotely

Working from Home with a Chromebook Using Splashtop Remote Access

Female IT testing Splashtops Mirroring360 on an ipad PRO
Remote Access Insights

Mirroring360 allows you to wirelessly mirror your iOS screen (iPad, iPhone, iPod) to a computer without the need for cables or Apple TVs.

An Android phone with Splashtop that can be used to remotely access a desktop computer
Remote Access Insights

Why Splashtop is the Best Remote Desktop App for Android

Software Advice Frontrunners 2023 badge for Splashtop Remote Support as a top MSP solution.
MSP

Splashtop Remote Support Named Top MSP Software by Software Advice

Splashtop New Features
Announcements

Splashtop New Features January 2019

Executive reading information about Splashtop Business Access Pro on a laptop
Remote Access Insights

Splashtop Business Access Pro and Solo – FAQ for Existing Business Access Users

Splashtop video thumbnail - Freshworks Freshservice Remote Support integration
Remote Access Insights

Future of desktop, gaming, and Splashtop

A happy man using Splashtop rather than TeamViewer 14 on his laptop.
Comparisons

TeamViewer 14 Alternative – Why You’re Better Off With Splashtop

two people using a computer that migrated from TeamViewer to Splashtop
Comparisons

Migrate from TeamViewer to Splashtop

Splashtop News
Announcements

Splashtop Newsletter - February 2018

Man using Splashtop remote desktop application on his laptop to access a Linux machine while working
Remote Access Insights

How to Remote Access Linux Computers with Splashtop

Secure remote desktop options including GDPR compliant solutions
Security

Managing GDPR and CCPA Compliance for a Remote Workforce

Splashtop representative at trade show booth featuring Remote Support solutions
Events

Knowledge 2019 – What we heard from Help Desk Professionals

Utilizing Splashtop's Remote Access for enhanced remote learning by accessing computer labs
Remote Learning & Education

Remote Learning and Remote Computer Labs Are Here to Stay

Customer service rep smiling while using a headset
IT & Help Desk Remote Support

Splashtop On-Prem vs Splashtop Enterprise

Woman writing on a whiteboard in classroom
Remote Learning & Education

Reduce Stress In the Classroom: How Remote Access Can Make Life Easier for Teachers

Woman talking on a cell phone while using a laptop
IT & Help Desk Remote Support

SMB Cybersecurity in 2022: Same Challenges, Better Solutions

Multiple screens displaying code snippets and programming tools
IT & Help Desk Remote Support

Splashtop Enterprise vs. Splashtop Remote Support Comparison

Close up of person typing on keyboard
Security

Is RDP secure? A Chat with Splashtop’s CTO Jerry Hsieh

Front view of Virginia Tech College of Agriculture and Life Sciences (CALS) building
Remote Learning & Education

School IT Cut Costs & Increased Efficiency with Splashtop

Customer service rep smiling while using a headset
IT & Help Desk Remote Support

Remote Support Solutions for IT and Helpdesk – Splashtop Enterprise vs. Splashtop SOS Unlimited

Young girl wearing a protective face mask while attending school as a precaution against Covid-19
Remote Learning & Education

Back to School COVID Safe with Remote Access Solutions

Tech team member leveraging Splashtop Remote Support for remote work from home
IT & Help Desk Remote Support

5 Ways Remote Support Tools Can Help as Your Business Grow

Executive utilizing Splashtop Remote Access to manage a medium-sized business
Remote Access Insights

5 Ways Splashtop Remote Access Can Help as You Grow Your Small or Medium Business in 2020

Student utilizing Splashtop for remote access to school lab computers
IT & Help Desk Remote Support

Video: Enhance Distance Learning with Splashtop Remote Access for Students, Faculty, and IT

Helpdesk manager providing remote device support from the comfort of their home using Splashtop
Remote Access Insights

Best Remote PC Access Software 2024: Based On Your Use Case

A hand typing on a laptop keyboard with security icons
Security

2023 In Review: Streamlining Security for Everyday Operations

Man on computer reading why Splashtop is better than BeyondTrust
Comparisons

5 Reasons Why Splashtop is Better Than BeyondTrust Appliance

Comparing Splashtop Business Access and Splashtop Enterprise remote computer access
Comparisons

Remote Access Solutions to Enable Remote Work – Splashtop Enterprise vs. Splashtop Business Access

Lock graphic representing Splashtop secure solutions
IT & Help Desk Remote Support

Is Next-Gen Remote Access Software the Solution to Insecure RDP?

Floating augmented reality notification displaying a review of remote technology
IT & Help Desk Remote Support

Improving Customer Experience with Remote Technology

Splashtop video thumbnail - Freshworks Freshservice Remote Support integration
IT & Help Desk Remote Support

Splashtop Enterprise Demo: End-user Remote Access and Remote IT Support Capabilities

Abbey Road Logo
Remote Learning & Education

Abbey Road Institute London Finds Success With Splashtop

Computer lab with multiple workstations ready for remote access via Splashtop
Remote Learning & Education

How Schools Can Offer Remote Labs by Reusing Old Computers

IT professional working remotely on a couch with Splashtop for seamless remote access
Working Remotely

Hybrid Offices Need to Have a Remote-First Mindset

IT technician at computer researching remote software options for secure access
Remote Access Insights

How Splashtop Enterprise Can Help You Consolidate your IT Stack

User purchasing Splashtop during the Holiday season
IT & Help Desk Remote Support

Why Splashtop Is an Ideal End-of-Year Purchase for Your IT Help Desk

Pressing a button on a virtual interface
IT & Help Desk Remote Support

How IT Teams can Benefit from Implementing Anywhere Operations

IT helpdesk professional providing remote support to a client via headset
IT & Help Desk Remote Support

How to Find a Remote Access and Support Vendor for Your Enterprise IT Help Desk

Person using Splashtop to remotely learn
Remote Learning & Education

What is Remote Learning? And How Remote Access Can Help

A man using Splashtop on his computer, the better alternative to Chrome Remote Desktop.
Comparisons

Best Chrome Remote Desktop Alternative 2024 – Splashtop

Splashtop New Features
Announcements

Splashtop New Features in Q2 2021

IT manager working in a Hybrid Office environment with a smile on their face
Working Remotely

The Future of Work Is the Hybrid Office and Here Is How You Can Prepare for It

A person typing their login credentials on a keyboard.
Security

How to Ensure Secure Remote Access for Work from Home Employees

Laptop screen showing Monthly Billing Now Available for Splashtop Remote Support
Announcements

Monthly Billing Now Available for Splashtop Remote Support

A stack of Chromebook devices.
IT & Help Desk Remote Support

Remote Access to Chromebook for Remote Support

A man sitting on a couch at home working remotely from a laptop by using Splashtop.
Security

Can Splashtop Be Used to Spy on Remote Workers? Q&A

A person using Splashtop to remotely access another desktop to use video editing software.
Remote Learning & Education

Video: Using Remote Desktop for Video Editing

Splashtop New Features
Announcements

Splashtop SOS New Feature: Elevate Standard User Session to Admin

Hands typing on a computer
IT & Help Desk Remote Support

Quick Support: Remote Support Windows, Mac, iOS & Android

Typing on computers white using remote computer access
Working Remotely

How to Access a Remote Desktop on a Different Network

An IT technician on a computer providing remote support to an end-user.
IT & Help Desk Remote Support

What is Remote Support? Support Desktops & Mobile Devices

A man on an Android phone
IT & Help Desk Remote Support

Remote Access, View and Control Android Phones and Tablets

Device screen with augmented reality security notifications displayed over a real-world background
Security

4 Simple Steps to Protect Against Microsoft Teams Malware

Splashtops Review of the Week on how the software works seamlessly with Bluetooth keyboard
Customer Spotlights

Featured Review of the Week

Man using a Wacom tablet connected to a computer via Splashtop remote desktop
Integrations

Splashtop and Wacom Join Forces to Optimize Remote Workflows for Creatives

Splashtop and Red Hat logos
Remote Access Insights

Red Hat Linux Remote Desktop – Remote Access RHEL

A phone being used to access a remote desktop with Splashtop
Remote Access Insights

Access Your Remote Desktop from a Phone

A man using Splashtop remote desktop software and viewing the multiple monitors of the remote computer on his local multi monitor display.
Remote Access Insights

Remote Computer Multiple Monitor Viewing with Splashtop

Reading an article titled Three Trends Shaping Remote Work Environments
Working Remotely

Three Trends Shaping Remote Work Environments

Man reading a case study titled Splashtop Remote Support Premium Case Study with Midwest PROTECH
MSP

Why This MSP Replaced Their RMM with Splashtop Remote Support Premium

Professional woman at desk using desktop computer with Splashtop Remote Support Tools for MSPs
MSP

Remote Support Tools for MSPs

Comparison of attended vs unattended remote support using Splashtop
IT & Help Desk Remote Support

Attended vs Unattended Remote Access & Support Explained

Illustration of remote workers connected by Splashtop technology
Remote Learning & Education

Effective Hybrid Learning with Remote Computer Access

Sticky note on computer screen with the caption I quit written in pen
Working Remotely

The Great Work Resignation Is Here

Maximizing productivity from home office setup while using Splashtop for efficient remote work
Remote Access Insights

Top 5 Software Tools for Hybrid Workers

Technician connecting into student's computer to debug an issue
IT & Help Desk Remote Support

Best Remote Support Software for School Help Desks

Man at desk with a smile, praising the benefits of hybrid work from home and office with Splashtop
Working Remotely

Meet Your Boss Halfway with Hybrid Work - It's a win-win

Adobe Animate application seamlessly running on a remotely accessed computer using Splashtop
Remote Learning & Education

Video: Using Remote Desktop for Adobe Animate

Splashtop 5-star ratings shown on a computer monitor
Remote Access Insights

ABCis Replaces AnyDesk with Splashtop

IT Professional using AR technology to troubleshoot with mobile device
IT & Help Desk Remote Support

Augmented Reality Is a Game Changer for Remote Support

A person using Splashtop on a Mac laptop and sending a Ctrl-Alt-Del command to a remote desktop
Remote Access Insights

Send Ctrl-Alt-Del to Your Remote Desktop

A man remotely accessing another computer from his laptop with Splashtop to run AutoCAD.
Remote Learning & Education

AutoCAD Remote Desktop - Access AutoCAD Remotely

Splashtop and Fedora logos
Remote Access Insights

Fedora Remote Desktop | How to Remotely Access & Control

A Mac computer using Splashtop rather than Apple Remote Desktop
Comparisons

Why Splashtop is Superior to Apple Remote Desktop

Words Build Brand formed with wooden blocks
IT & Help Desk Remote Support

Custom Branding the Splashtop SOS App

An IT tech managing Windows updates on his managed endpoints with Splashtop
MSP

Managing Windows Updates with Splashtop Remote Support Premium

Share your feedback and review of Splashtop Remote Access
Customer Spotlights

Rate and Review Splashtop Remote Access

Frustrated user on laptop experiencing slow VPN connection
Comparisons

Is a Slow VPN Impacting Productivity While Working from Home?

Datto logo
MSP

Datto Users Can Provide Remote Access to Clients and Enable Them to Work From Home

Splashtop News
Announcements

Splashtop News and Updates - October 2019

Cheerful IT technician with headset using Splashtop for remote support services
MSP

Top 5 Things to Consider When Choosing a Remote Support Tool

A woman comparing the pricing of LogMeIn Rescue and Splashtop SOS on her laptop
Comparisons

LogMeIn Rescue Pricing Comparison

Person wearing a hood using a laptop to attempt to infiltrate networks as a hacker
Security

How to Prepare for Potential Cyberattacks

Man in Splashtop attire at an event, with promotional backdrop about remote support solutions
Life at Splashtop

Reflections on Retail’s Big Show from A First-Time Exhibitor

Frustrated user troubleshooting with Splashtop support
Comparisons

TeamViewer 9 & 10 EOL – Why You Should Switch to Splashtop

A screenshot from TeamViewer stating a feature is not included in the free version.
Security

TeamViewer Free Version Security & Privacy Concerns

Screenshot showcasing Splashtop Streamer program in action
Remote Access Insights

Installing Splashtop Streamer via Apple Remote Desktop

Team collaboration over architectural model, enhancing productivity with Splashtop
Working Remotely

Architects Can Work From Home, and They Are – With Splashtop

Splashtop New Features
Announcements

New Features in Splashtop Business Access and Remote Support

Benefits and challenges of remote access in your business
Remote Access Insights

The Risks and Rewards of Remote Access in your Business

Team collaborating using Splashtop on various devices at a round table
Remote Learning & Education

Screen Sharing App for Any Device - Mirroring360

Quote by Martin Luther King Jr. on justice, impactful for social advocacy contexts
Announcements

Splashtop #BLM Statement

Silhouette of a hacker with text '1 Billion E-Mail Account Hacked' highlighting cyber security risks
Remote Access Insights

Should You Use Email for File Transfer?

Contemplating alternatives to Splashtop and why Splashtop is still the best choice
Comparisons

What You Need to Know About Splashtop Alternatives

Woman is sitting on a gray couch in a modern office space with a laptop on her lap and a notebook next to her
Remote Access Insights

Working from Home and the Hybrid Office

Excel loan calculator with bar chart on a computer screen
Remote Access Insights

How to use Microsoft Office on Chromebook with Remote Access

Media professionals remotely accessing radio stations with low latency and 4K resolution
Working Remotely

Creating a Remote Broadcasting Newsroom Amid COVID-19

IT helpdesk technician troubleshooting a computer issue using Splashtop Enterprise remote support tools

5 Reasons You Should Use Splashtop Connector (Security is No. 1)

Laptop displaying AR notifications for potential cyber attacks
Security

How Your Remote Team Can Address the Rise of Cyberattacks

IT helpdesk specialist talking to a client with headset on
Remote Access Insights

How Splashtop Provides Best-in-Class Customer Support

Man on a laptop with a video call on the screen
Comparisons

A Better Alternative to Zoom for Remote IT Support

IT technician troubleshooting and resolving issues remotely
IT & Help Desk Remote Support

Remote Assistance for Windows, Mac, iOS, Android & Chromebook

Teacher demonstrating remote access screen sharing with Splashtop
Remote Learning & Education

Best Remote Access and Screen Sharing Apps for iPad at School

An IT service desk technician at their computer providing remote support to an end-user by using Splashtop
IT & Help Desk Remote Support

Facilitating a Seamless On-Demand Support Workflow

Focused individual managing tasks remotely using Splashtop
Remote Learning & Education

Solving Online Education Challenges with Remote Access and Document Security Software

World map highlighting COVID-19 case distribution with varying sizes of red and orange circles
Working Remotely

Working from Home & COVID-19 in the News

Splashtop video thumbnail - Freshworks Freshservice Remote Support integration
Remote Learning & Education

Demo Video: Use Chromebooks to Remotely Access Windows and Mac Computers

Banner with the hashtag Stop Asian Hate and the logo of Splashtop, showing support for the cause
Announcements

Splashtop stands with the AAPI Community

Portrait of Mark Lee, Founder and CEO of Splashtop Inc.
Remote Access Insights

Remote Access & the Digital Divide

Hong Kong skyline with towering buildings
Working Remotely

Hong Kong Coronavirus Prevention – Turn Your Home into Your Office

Elegant historical building and ornate street lamps
Security

Justice Department Develops Task Force to Target Ransomware

Umbrella on a rainy day
Working Remotely

Operate a Remote Weather and Broadcasting Station From Anywhere

Utilizing remote access for on-the-go computer access and working from home
Remote Access Insights

Try the Best Remote Access Solution for Free With Splashtop

Remotely accessing Windows and Mac computers from Chromebook using Splashtop
Remote Learning & Education

Use Excel on a Chromebook with Remote Access Software

Splashtop New Features
Announcements

Splashtop New Features in Q1 2021

Three light bulbs hanging against a blue sky with clouds
Working Remotely

How Cloud Workplace Computing is Redefining Organizations

IT technician multitasking on multiple Mac and Windows computers, efficiently performing IT tasks
MSP

Enhanced Remote Computer Support and Management Capabilities

iPhone screen displaying the iOS 11 option to share the device screen
IT & Help Desk Remote Support

Video: How to Share your iOS 11 Device Screen with Splashtop SOS

Combined logo of Splashtop and Sapphire Ventures

Splashtop and Sapphire Ventures - A story of friendship and partnership

Designer using remote desktop to access Photoshop
Remote Learning & Education

Video: Using Remote Desktop to Access Photoshop

K-12 and higher education institutions using Splashtop for remote labs with row of computers
Remote Learning & Education

On-Demand Webinar: Enhance Distance Learning with Remote Access to Computer Labs

Adobe logo on a wall
Remote Access Insights

Adobe is hooked on Splashtop

Man holding laptop case and mask
IT & Help Desk Remote Support

As Omicron Rages, How Can Your Company Easily Pivot to Flexible Work?

Better Business Bureau logo