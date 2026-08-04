LogMeIn Central Pricing Comparison

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LogMeIn Central Pricing: Plans, Add-Ons, and Cost Comparison

Trevor Jackins
5 min read
Updated
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LogMeIn Central pricing starts with a base plan, but the total cost depends on how many computers you manage and which add-ons your team needs.

That distinction matters. Many IT teams evaluating LogMeIn Central are not only looking for remote access. They also need patch management, endpoint visibility, automation, inventory reporting, alerts, and security management. With LogMeIn Central, many of those capabilities are tied to add-on packages.

This guide breaks down LogMeIn Central pricing, what the add-ons include, how much LogMeIn Central costs with add-ons, and how that compares with Splashtop AEM.

LogMeIn Central Pricing Overview

LogMeIn Central is priced by the number of computers you manage. The base plan includes remote access and core management features, with additional endpoint management capabilities available through add-ons.

Number of Computers

LogMeIn Central Base Annual Price

25 computers

$954.99/year

50 computers

$1,224.99/year

100 computers

$1,659.99/year

250 computers

$3,479.99/year

The base price is useful for understanding the entry cost. However, it does not reflect the full cost for teams that need endpoint management features such as patching, automation, reporting, inventory, and antivirus management.

For that, you need to look at LogMeIn Central’s add-ons.

What Is Included in LogMeIn Central Base?

LogMeIn Central Base is primarily built around remote access and core computer management. It is for teams that need to connect to remote computers, organize devices, and manage access across a group of endpoints. Capabilities include:

  • Remote access to managed computers

  • User and computer management

  • Computer grouping

  • Deployment tools

  • File transfer

  • Remote printing

  • Two-factor authentication

  • Core remote management workflows

Teams looking for a broader endpoint management solution usually need more than the base plan. Features like patch management, automated task execution, alerts, inventory, reporting, and antivirus management are tied to separate add-ons.

What Do LogMeIn Central Add-Ons Include?

LogMeIn Central offers three main add-ons that expand its endpoint management capabilities: Security, Automation, and Insight.

Security Add-On

The Security add-on includes endpoint security and update management features, including:

  • Patch management

  • Windows updates

  • Application updates

  • LogMeIn Antivirus powered by Bitdefender

  • Antivirus management

Automation Add-On

The Automation add-on includes tools for running tasks, scripts, and alerts across managed computers, including:

  • One2Many automated task management

  • Remote execution

  • Advanced scripting

  • Self-healing alerts

  • Proactive alerts

Insight Add-On

The Insight add-on focuses on endpoint visibility, reporting, and inventory, including:

  • Asset management

  • Dashboard and reporting

  • Computer audit and inventory

How Much Does LogMeIn Central Cost With Add-Ons?

For teams comparing remote support with endpoint management solutions, the base LogMeIn Central price is only part of the picture. If your team needs patching, security management, automation, alerts, inventory, dashboards, and reporting, the more relevant baseline is LogMeIn Central with the Security, Automation, and Insight add-ons.

Number of Computers

LogMeIn Central With Add-Ons

25 computers

$2,594.96/year

50 computers

$3,254.96/year

100 computers

$5,209.96/year

250 computers

$10,569.96/year

LogMeIn Central Pricing vs Splashtop AEM Pricing

Splashtop AEM is an endpoint management solution that includes remote control, patch management, CVE visibility, inventory, alerts, scripting, and automation in one endpoint-based package.

Splashtop AEM starts at $1,188 per year for up to 100 endpoints when billed annually.

Number of Computers or Endpoints

LogMeIn Central With Add-Ons

Splashtop AEM

25

$2,594.96/year

$1,188/year

50

$3,254.96/year

$1,188/year

100

$5,209.96/year

$1,188/year

Splashtop AEM has a 100-endpoint minimum. LogMeIn Central pricing shown includes the Automation, Insight, and Security add-ons. Prices are listed in annual terms.

Even with the 100-endpoint minimum, Splashtop AEM costs less than LogMeIn Central with add-ons at each endpoint count shown.

As the number of endpoints goes up beyond 100, the gap between LogMeIn Central pricing and Splashtop AEM pricing grows wider, with Splashtop AEM saving you much more on your annual cost (see Splashtop AEM pricing).

Why Add-Ons Matter When Comparing LogMeIn Central Pricing

When evaluating LogMeIn Central pricing, the most important question is what capabilities your team actually needs. If you only compare the base plan, the pricing may not reflect the full endpoint management cost.

Here is how key capabilities map across LogMeIn Central and Splashtop AEM:

Capability

LogMeIn Central

Splashtop AEM

Remote control

Included in Base

Included

Patch management

Security add-on

Included

Windows updates

Security add-on

Included

Third-party application updates

Security add-on

Included

Antivirus management

Security add-on

Available through endpoint security options

Automated tasks

Automation add-on

Included

Scripting

Automation add-on

Included

Alerts

Automation add-on

Included

Asset management

Insight add-on

Included

Dashboard and reporting

Insight add-on

Included

Computer audit and inventory

Insight add-on

Included

For a basic remote access use case, LogMeIn Central Base may be enough. For endpoint management, the add-ons become central to the comparison.

Splashtop AEM gives IT teams a more consolidated way to manage these workflows from the Splashtop platform.

Choosing Between LogMeIn Central and Splashtop AEM

For teams evaluating LogMeIn Central vs Splashtop AEM, Splashtop AEM is the stronger choice.

Splashtop AEM gives IT teams these endpoint management capabilities in one streamlined solution, without requiring separate add-on packages for core workflows like patching, automation, and inventory. That makes pricing easier to understand and helps teams avoid paying more as their endpoint management needs grow.

The cost difference is also significant. Splashtop AEM costs up to 77% less than LogMeIn Central with add-ons.

For IT teams and MSPs that want practical endpoint management at a lower annual cost, Splashtop AEM is the better fit. This makes Splashtop the best LogMeIn Central alternative.

Try Splashtop AEM for Free

LogMeIn Central pricing can increase significantly when endpoint management add-ons are included. Splashtop AEM gives IT teams a simpler way to manage, patch, monitor, and support endpoints with predictable endpoint-based pricing.

Start a free trial of Splashtop AEM to see how your team can simplify endpoint management and reduce annual software costs.

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FAQs

What is included in LogMeIn Central Base?
What are LogMeIn Central add-ons?
Is Splashtop AEM cheaper than LogMeIn Central?

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