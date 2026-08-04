LogMeIn Central Pricing Comparison

LogMeIn Central pricing starts with a base plan, but the total cost depends on how many computers you manage and which add-ons your team needs.
That distinction matters. Many IT teams evaluating LogMeIn Central are not only looking for remote access. They also need patch management, endpoint visibility, automation, inventory reporting, alerts, and security management. With LogMeIn Central, many of those capabilities are tied to add-on packages.
This guide breaks down LogMeIn Central pricing, what the add-ons include, how much LogMeIn Central costs with add-ons, and how that compares with Splashtop AEM.
LogMeIn Central Pricing Overview
LogMeIn Central is priced by the number of computers you manage. The base plan includes remote access and core management features, with additional endpoint management capabilities available through add-ons.
Number of Computers
LogMeIn Central Base Annual Price
25 computers
$954.99/year
50 computers
$1,224.99/year
100 computers
$1,659.99/year
250 computers
$3,479.99/year
The base price is useful for understanding the entry cost. However, it does not reflect the full cost for teams that need endpoint management features such as patching, automation, reporting, inventory, and antivirus management.
For that, you need to look at LogMeIn Central’s add-ons.
What Is Included in LogMeIn Central Base?
LogMeIn Central Base is primarily built around remote access and core computer management. It is for teams that need to connect to remote computers, organize devices, and manage access across a group of endpoints. Capabilities include:
Remote access to managed computers
User and computer management
Computer grouping
Deployment tools
File transfer
Remote printing
Two-factor authentication
Core remote management workflows
Teams looking for a broader endpoint management solution usually need more than the base plan. Features like patch management, automated task execution, alerts, inventory, reporting, and antivirus management are tied to separate add-ons.
What Do LogMeIn Central Add-Ons Include?
LogMeIn Central offers three main add-ons that expand its endpoint management capabilities: Security, Automation, and Insight.
Security Add-On
The Security add-on includes endpoint security and update management features, including:
Patch management
Windows updates
Application updates
LogMeIn Antivirus powered by Bitdefender
Antivirus management
Automation Add-On
The Automation add-on includes tools for running tasks, scripts, and alerts across managed computers, including:
One2Many automated task management
Remote execution
Advanced scripting
Self-healing alerts
Proactive alerts
Insight Add-On
The Insight add-on focuses on endpoint visibility, reporting, and inventory, including:
Asset management
Dashboard and reporting
Computer audit and inventory
How Much Does LogMeIn Central Cost With Add-Ons?
For teams comparing remote support with endpoint management solutions, the base LogMeIn Central price is only part of the picture. If your team needs patching, security management, automation, alerts, inventory, dashboards, and reporting, the more relevant baseline is LogMeIn Central with the Security, Automation, and Insight add-ons.
Number of Computers
LogMeIn Central With Add-Ons
25 computers
$2,594.96/year
50 computers
$3,254.96/year
100 computers
$5,209.96/year
250 computers
$10,569.96/year
LogMeIn Central Pricing vs Splashtop AEM Pricing
Splashtop AEM is an endpoint management solution that includes remote control, patch management, CVE visibility, inventory, alerts, scripting, and automation in one endpoint-based package.
Splashtop AEM starts at $1,188 per year for up to 100 endpoints when billed annually.
Number of Computers or Endpoints
LogMeIn Central With Add-Ons
Splashtop AEM
25
$2,594.96/year
$1,188/year
50
$3,254.96/year
$1,188/year
100
$5,209.96/year
$1,188/year
Splashtop AEM has a 100-endpoint minimum. LogMeIn Central pricing shown includes the Automation, Insight, and Security add-ons. Prices are listed in annual terms.
Even with the 100-endpoint minimum, Splashtop AEM costs less than LogMeIn Central with add-ons at each endpoint count shown.
As the number of endpoints goes up beyond 100, the gap between LogMeIn Central pricing and Splashtop AEM pricing grows wider, with Splashtop AEM saving you much more on your annual cost (see Splashtop AEM pricing).
Why Add-Ons Matter When Comparing LogMeIn Central Pricing
When evaluating LogMeIn Central pricing, the most important question is what capabilities your team actually needs. If you only compare the base plan, the pricing may not reflect the full endpoint management cost.
Here is how key capabilities map across LogMeIn Central and Splashtop AEM:
Capability
LogMeIn Central
Splashtop AEM
Remote control
Included in Base
Included
Patch management
Security add-on
Included
Windows updates
Security add-on
Included
Third-party application updates
Security add-on
Included
Antivirus management
Security add-on
Available through endpoint security options
Automated tasks
Automation add-on
Included
Scripting
Automation add-on
Included
Alerts
Automation add-on
Included
Asset management
Insight add-on
Included
Dashboard and reporting
Insight add-on
Included
Computer audit and inventory
Insight add-on
Included
For a basic remote access use case, LogMeIn Central Base may be enough. For endpoint management, the add-ons become central to the comparison.
Splashtop AEM gives IT teams a more consolidated way to manage these workflows from the Splashtop platform.
Choosing Between LogMeIn Central and Splashtop AEM
For teams evaluating LogMeIn Central vs Splashtop AEM, Splashtop AEM is the stronger choice.
Splashtop AEM gives IT teams these endpoint management capabilities in one streamlined solution, without requiring separate add-on packages for core workflows like patching, automation, and inventory. That makes pricing easier to understand and helps teams avoid paying more as their endpoint management needs grow.
The cost difference is also significant. Splashtop AEM costs up to 77% less than LogMeIn Central with add-ons.
For IT teams and MSPs that want practical endpoint management at a lower annual cost, Splashtop AEM is the better fit. This makes Splashtop the best LogMeIn Central alternative.
Try Splashtop AEM for Free
LogMeIn Central pricing can increase significantly when endpoint management add-ons are included. Splashtop AEM gives IT teams a simpler way to manage, patch, monitor, and support endpoints with predictable endpoint-based pricing.
Start a free trial of Splashtop AEM to see how your team can simplify endpoint management and reduce annual software costs.