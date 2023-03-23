LogMeIn Central Pricing Comparison

As businesses continue to rely on computers and software to perform day-to-day operations, the demand for MSPs to support them has grown. For MSPs to provide effective support, they need a solution that enables them to remotely support, monitor, and manage their clients’ endpoints.

One well-known option is LogMeIn Central. However, you may have noticed that LogMeIn Central is one of the most expensive options on the market.

On the other hand, did you know you can get a top-notch solution for remote support, monitoring, and management at a cost that’ll save you up to 50% or more when compared to LogMeIn Central? If that sounds like the solution for you, then we recommend you get Splashtop Remote Support.

While both Splashtop Remote Support and LogMeIn Central offer the same top features used by MSPs, their pricing differs significantly. In this article, we'll compare LogMeIn Central pricing vs Splashtop Remote Support pricing to help you determine which solution is the best fit for your business needs and budget.

LogMeIn Central Pricing

LogMeIn Central is priced by the number of computers you need to manage. LogMeIn Central pricing starts at $80 per month (billed annually at $960 per year) to manage 25 computers. Here’s a look at how much LogMeIn Central costs per year depending on the number of managed endpoints.

25 computers: $960 /year

50 computers: $1,236 /year

100 computers: $1,668 /year

250 computers: $3,480 /year

Likewise, Splashtop Remote Support is priced by the number of managed endpoints (and offers discounted annual pricing in addition to flexible monthly options). When comparing the cost (for the annual plan) of Splashtop Remote Support vs LogMeIn Central, you can see that Splashtop can save you up to 50% on your license cost:

25 computers: $479 /year

50 computers: $719 /year

100 computers: $959 /year

250 computers: $1,919 /year

You have to pay extra for additional LogMeIn Central features that are included for free in Splashtop Remote Support

The savings that you can get with Splashtop don’t stop there. If you’re looking for features to better manage your endpoints, then you’ll have to pay even more for your LogMeIn Central license.

That’s because LogMeIn Central bundles these features into three separate (but all expensive) add-on packages:

Security add-on (antivirus management and Windows updates): $564 /year at 25 computers

Automation add-on (1-to-many actions, proactive alerts, etc.): $564 /year at 25 computers

Insight add-on (system inventory, event logs, etc.): $540 /year at 25 computers

Not to mention, as you add more managed endpoints to your subscription, the price of LogMeIn Central’s add-ons increases as well. This puts LogMeIn Central out of reach for most small to mid-sized businesses and makes it a very expensive option for large organizations.

Splashtop is different though. Instead of charging extra for vital features that MSPs need, they are included in Splashtop Remote Support at no extra cost! These features include:

Windows update management

Endpoint security dashboard

Configurable alerts

Event logs

System inventory dashboard & history

1-to-many actions

Remote command prompt

Deploy & manage Splashtop antivirus

Enable end-user remote access

Not only will you get the top features you need to provide the best possible service to your clients at a fraction of the cost, you’ll also get a solution that delivers reliable remote connections and industry-leading security when you choose Splashtop. That’s why Splashtop Remote Support is the best LogMeIn Central alternative.

Try Splashtop Remote Support for Free

When comparing LogMeIn Central pricing vs Splashtop Remote Support, it's important to consider your budget. With Splashtop, you’ll get the same top features at a much better value. Plus, user reviews on TrustRadius agree that Splashtop is superior to LogMeIn Central, giving Splashtop a 9.2 out of 10 compared to LogMeIn Central’s 8.5 rating.

Get started today with a free trial of Splashtop Remote Support so you can see for yourself why it’s the right option for you, and enjoy the savings you’ll get by choosing it over LogMeIn Central!

