Remote Access Security Features in Splashtop
Safe and Secure Remote Access
Splashtop’s business products are specifically built to give IT full control over securing the data while giving employees the flexibility to access it from anywhere. Splashtop’s security features are especially applicable to organizations operating in industries with stringent legislative and compliance regulations where controls for data privacy and systems security are mandated.
Splashtop security features also help support HIPAA, FERPA, and ISO 27001 compliance.
Splashtop Security Features
- Industry standard TLS 1.2 with AES 256-bit encryption
- Device authentication
- Multi-level password security
- Two-step verification/two-factor authentication
- Blank screen
- Screen auto-lock
- Session idle timeout
- Remote connection notification
- Copy/paste control File transfer control
- Remote print control
- Lock streamer configuration
- Proxy Server authentication
- Digitally signed applications
- Session, file transfer, and history logs
Exclusive Splashtop Enterprise Features
Automatic User Provisioning
Leverage System for Cross-domain Identity Management (SCIM) to facilitate automatic provisioning and deprovisioning of user accounts.
Granular Permissions
IT admins can specify role-based and user-based granular permissions for features such as attended access, file transfer, remote print, 2FA enforcement, and more.
SSO/SAML Integration
Authenticate through SSO / SAML. Splashtop supports SSO integrations with Okta, Azure AD, ADFS, JumpCloud, OneLogin, Workspace ONE, G-Suite, and TrustLogin.
User Access Management and Computer Grouping
Invite users with a specified team role. Organize your users and/or endpoints into groups for more effective management. User/computer access permissions can be specified at an individual level or through group settings.
Scheduled Access Module
Manage schedules and policies for when users and groups of users can access certain endpoints.
Splashtop Enterprise
An Enterprise-Class Remote Computer Access Solution & Remote Support Tool
Remote Computer Monitoring and Management Security Features
Endpoint Security Status
Set up alerts to monitor computer status, software installation, memory usage, and more. Receive alerts via the Splashtop web console and/or by email.
Configurable Alerts
IT admins can provide role-based permissions for actions like remote disconnect, remote reboot, remote Streamer restart, 2 users concurrently connecting into 1 computer, and more.
System Inventory
View and compare snapshots of Windows/Mac hardware and software inventory. View change logs. Download system hardware and software inventory lists.
Update Management
Keeping Windows updated is essential for security and performance. View, install and schedule updates. Available as a 1-to-Many action.
View Event Logs
Get quick access to Windows event logs by clicking the gear icon next to a computer in the web console. No need to remote into the computer to view and troubleshoot.
MSP and IT Security Feed
Did you know that Splashtop hosts a security feed for MSPs and IT professionals to stay up to date with the latest cybersecurity news and vulnerability alerts related to OS, browsers, VPN and RDP? Check it out now and subscribe to receive email alerts so you can protect your business and your clients with security news as it comes.