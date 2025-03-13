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Remote Access Security Features in Splashtop

Safe and Secure Remote Access

Splashtop’s business products are specifically built to give IT full control over securing the data while giving employees the flexibility to access it from anywhere. Splashtop’s security features are especially applicable to organizations operating in industries with stringent legislative and compliance regulations where controls for data privacy and systems security are mandated.

Splashtop security features also help support HIPAA, FERPA, and ISO 27001 compliance.

Splashtop Security Features

  • Industry standard TLS 1.2 with AES 256-bit encryption
  • Device authentication
  • Multi-level password security
  • Two-step verification/two-factor authentication
  • Blank screen
  • Screen auto-lock
  • Session idle timeout
  • Remote connection notification
  • Copy/paste control File transfer control
  • Remote print control
  • Lock streamer configuration
  • Proxy Server authentication
  • Digitally signed applications
  • Session, file transfer, and history logs

Exclusive Splashtop Enterprise Features

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Automatic User Provisioning

Leverage System for Cross-domain Identity Management (SCIM) to facilitate automatic provisioning and deprovisioning of user accounts.

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Granular Permissions

IT admins can specify role-based and user-based granular permissions for features such as attended access, file transfer, remote print, 2FA enforcement, and more.


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SSO/SAML Integration

Authenticate with Okta, Azure AD, OneLogin, JumpCloud, Workspace ONE, G-Suite, and more for simplified access management.

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User Access & Group Management

Assign user roles, organize endpoints into groups, and set access permissions at individual or group levels.

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Scheduled Access Module

Manage schedules and policies for when users and groups of users can access certain endpoints.

Splashtop Enterprise

An Enterprise-Class Remote Computer Access Solution & Remote Support Tool

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Remote Computer Monitoring and Management Security Features

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Endpoint Security Status

View endpoint security protection status for Windows computers running Bitdefender, Windows Defender, Kaspersky, and more. Ensure that your endpoints are protected.

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Configurable Alerts

Set up alerts to monitor computer status, software installation, memory usage, and more. Receive alerts via the Splashtop web console and/or by email.

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System Inventory

View and compare snapshots of Windows/Mac hardware and software inventory. View change logs. Download system hardware and software inventory lists.

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Update Management

Keeping Windows updated is essential for security and performance. View, install and schedule updates. Available as Scripts and Tasks.

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View Event Logs

Get quick access to Windows event logs by clicking the gear icon next to a computer in the web console. No need to remote into the computer to view and troubleshoot.

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The Secure Monitoring and Management Solution

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