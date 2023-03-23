How to Remote Access a Computer

Need to access your work computer from home, or your personal computer from the road? Here’s how you can connect to a remote computer with Splashtop.

Wouldn’t it be nice if you could always have access to your computer, even without taking it with you wherever you go?

With Splashtop, your computer will always be just a few clicks away! Using any other computer, tablet, or mobile device, you can remotely view and control your computer and feel as if you were sitting in front of it.

Splashtop’s powerful remote access platform gives you unlimited access to your remote computers. All you need is an internet connection and you’ll be able to take control of your computer, view your screen, open your files, and use any of your applications.

In this blog, we’ll show you how easy it is to access your remote computer from another computer, tablet, and smartphone device with Splashtop.

What Devices and Platforms Does Splashtop Support?

Splashtop supports remote access to computers running on Windows and Mac operating systems.

As for devices you can use to remote from, you can use any Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, and Chromebook device to access your remote computer.

How Does Splashtop Remote Access To Computers Work?

Splashtop works by installing a streamer app on the computers that you will need access to. The streamer application can be set to always run in the background when your computer is on. The streamer app will be tied to your Splashtop account. As long as the computer and streamer app is running, you’ll be able to initiate a remote connection to your computer at any time.

While on another device, you’ll be able to access the remote computer with the Splashtop Business app or by using a Chrome web browser. The Splashtop Business app is available for free for Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android devices (you can get the mobile app from the iTunes store or the Google Play store). With a Chrome web browser you can use the Splashtop Business Chrome Extension to remote access your computer.

By using the Splashtop Business app and Splashtop Streamer, you’re able to easily start a remote session with just a couple clicks! No need to memorize computer names or the ip address. All you need to do is open the Splashtop app and click connect to access your computer.

So, to get started remote accessing your computer, you’ll need to get set up with Splashtop. Click the button below to start using Splashtop Business Access Pro for free. This 7 -day free trial gives you full access to Splashtop Business Access Pro and doesn’t require a commitment or credit card to get started.

Once signed up, you can download the Splashtop Streamer on the computers you want to remotely access and the Splashtop Business app on the devices you’ll be remoting from. Keep in mind with Splashtop Business Access you can remote from an unlimited number of devices!

How Do I Start A Remote Access Session To My Computer?

Again, make sure you have the Splashtop Streamer installed on the computer you want to remote access. Once you’ve done that, here’s how you can remote access your computer:

Remote Access Using the Splashtop Business App

On your computer, tablet or smartphone, open the Splashtop Business app You should automatically be logged into your Splashtop account after setting up the app the first time. When the app opens, you’ll see a list of your remote computers that have the Splashtop Streamer installed.

Simply click on the computer you want to connect to and that’s it! In seconds you’ll see your remote computer screen pop up on your local device. From there you’ll have full control of your computer.

Remote Access Using a Web Browser

Open a Google Chrome web browser. Make sure you have the free Splashtop Business Chrome Extension installed. Open the extension and make sure you’re logged into your Splashtop account.

From there, it’s just as easy as it is with the Splashtop Business app. Simply select your desired computer and click to start remote accessing. You’ll be instantly connected to your remote pc.

Why Splashtop is the Best Remote Access Software

Having Splashtop means never feeling disconnected from your computer again. Remote access gives you the freedom to work from home or anywhere in the world.

Splashtop gives you high definition quality, so you’ll see your screen in real time and feel like you’re sitting in front of it, even while using an iPad, iPhone, or Android device. Plus, you can have access to many great features such as drag and drop file transfer, screen sharing, and more.

Splashtop also keeps your connections secure with 256-bit AES encryption, two-factor authentication, and more security features. Your information will be safe with Splashtop, and you’ll be in compliance with your company’s policies.

Splashtop Business Access gives you unlimited access to your computers. No session time limits, and no limits to the number of times you can access your computer. You’ll also get to remote from an unlimited number of devices.

When comparing Splashtop Business Access to other remote desktop software products, there’s no question that Splashtop offers the best value. When comparing packages with like-for-like features, Splashtop can save you hundreds, even thousands of dollars a year when compared to LogMeIn, TeamViewer, and GoToMyPC.

Splashtop Business Access starts at just $5 per month. Compare that to LogMeIn Pro which starts at $30 per month and TeamViewer which starts at $42.41 per month*. (TeamViewer does have a free version however your sessions could be blocked if suspected of commercial use. You can see the full comparison between Splashtop and TeamViewer here).

Splashtop is also a great alternative to VPN and Microsoft RDP. You’ll get more reliable and secure remote access to your computer with Splashtop.

Start your free trial now and try remote accessing your computer now!

Need to remote access computers for support purposes? Read more about Splashtop Remote Support for unattended access or Splashtop SOS for attended, on-demand remote support.

* Source: TeamViewer US web site $49/month ($588/yr) list price for Single User plan, Feb 2019.