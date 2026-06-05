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Splashtop News and Updates - October 2019

Splashtop Team
1 min read
Updated
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See what's new from Splashtop this month, including new feature updates, the latest news and tips for business, MSPs, IT professionals, individuals, and education.

New Referral Program - Get Rewarded!

We've just introduced a new Splashtop Referral program where you can get great rewards for referring your friends, family and colleagues to Splashtop. When they subscribe to a qualifying commercial use plan, you get a $10-$500 Amazon Gift Card reward and they get bonus time on their subscription. Log in with your Splashtop account to get started.

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Splashtop Remote Support for IT and MSPs

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Classroom and Education

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Splashtop Personal

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Mirroring360 - Screen Mirroring + Screen Sharing

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