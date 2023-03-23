Skip to main content
Splashtop News and Updates - October 2019

By Splashtop Team
See what's new from Splashtop this month, including new feature updates, the latest news and tips for business, MSPs, IT professionals, individuals, and education.

New Referral Program - Get Rewarded!

We've just introduced a new Splashtop Referral program where you can get great rewards for referring your friends, family and colleagues to Splashtop. When they subscribe to a qualifying commercial use plan, you get a $10-$500 Amazon Gift Card reward and they get bonus time on their subscription. Log in with your Splashtop account to get started.

Splashtop Business Access

Splashtop SOS On-Demand Support

Splashtop Remote Support for IT and MSPs

Classroom and Education

Splashtop Personal

Mirroring360 - Screen Mirroring + Screen Sharing

