Splashtop News and Updates - October 2019

SubscribeNewsletterRSS Feed
Share This
See what's new from Splashtop this month, including new feature updates, the latest news and tips for business, MSPs, IT professionals, individuals, and education.
New Referral Program - Get Rewarded!
We've just introduced a new Splashtop Referral program where you can get great rewards for referring your friends, family and colleagues to Splashtop. When they subscribe to a qualifying commercial use plan, you get a $10-$500 Amazon Gift Card reward and they get bonus time on their subscription. Log in with your Splashtop account to get started.
Splashtop Business Access
Splashtop Linux Streamer beta for Business Access & Remote Support
Splashtop SOS On-Demand Support
Learn about SOS integration with ServiceNow
Splashtop Remote Support for IT and MSPs
New! Splashtop Enterprise Remote Support On-Premise available now!
See our Splashtop MSP Solutions page
Classroom and Education
Case Study: Virginia Tech IT team uses Splashtop Remote Support
Control your computer from your tablet and annotate your screen. Teach from anywhere in the classroom.
Tips for creating an interactive and engaging classroom environment
Splashtop Personal
Top 10 Reasons to upgrade from Splashtop Personal to Business