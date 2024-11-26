Skip to main content
+1.408.886.7177Free Trial

3 Simple Steps to Referral

Splashtop Referral Program

  • Sign Up

    Enter your email below to get your personalized referral link.

  • Share Your Referral Link

    Start sharing your referral link on your website homepage, Youtube videos, blogs, and social media posts. It’s as easy at that. You can share your referral links any way you want! You can use email, text, social media, personal blogs, and more.

  • Earn Rewards

    Once someone clicks your link, we’ll start tracking their Splashtop user account activity through your referral link. If they make a purchase, we’ll attribute that sale to you and you’ll start earning rewards in no time!

Form not loading? Try disabling your ad blocker and reloading this page or email us at sales@splashtop.com for assistance.

FAQ

Do I have to be a Splashtop customer to join the program?
Who/What is a valid referral?
What products qualify for a referral?
Why might a purchase not qualify?
What if I don’t sign up through the special page where I was referred? Can I apply the referral code after making a purchase or starting a trial?
What are the rewards for referring?
Is there a maximum that I can earn?
When do I get paid for referring someone?
What if I still have questions?
Get the latest Splashtop news
AICPA SOC icon
  • Compliance
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
Copyright © 2024 Splashtop Inc. All rights reserved. All $ prices shown in USD.