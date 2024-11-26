3 Simple Steps to Referral
Splashtop Referral Program
Sign Up
Share Your Referral Link
Start sharing your referral link on your website homepage, Youtube videos, blogs, and social media posts. It’s as easy at that. You can share your referral links any way you want! You can use email, text, social media, personal blogs, and more.
Earn Rewards
Once someone clicks your link, we’ll start tracking their Splashtop user account activity through your referral link. If they make a purchase, we’ll attribute that sale to you and you’ll start earning rewards in no time!
