Splashtop New Features - October 2019

There’s a lot going on at Splashtop this month with new app releases, new features added to your my.splashtop.com console, new integrations, a new remote support solution, and a new referral program.
New Splashtop SOS Integration with Zendesk
Splashtop SOS is now integrated with Zendesk Support! With just a few clicks, you can initiate a remote access session to your customer’s computer from within the Zendesk Support platform. Learn more about Splashtop SOS with Zendesk
Splashtop Enterprise for Remote Support
Our new on-premise Remote Support solution is now available as an option if you prefer that over a cloud based solution. Learn more about Splashtop Enterprise for Remote Support
Splashtop Remote Access for Linux
We are beta testing a new Splashtop Streamer for Linux that works with the Splashtop Business Access, Splashtop Remote Support, and Splashtop SOS+10 and Unlimited packages. You can sign up for the beta now at https://www.splashtop.com/linux.
Splashtop Business App 3.3.4.0 for Windows and Mac
This new release (October 4, 2019 for Windows and October 29, 2019 for Mac) has multiple new features and enhancements.
Faster rendering of large computer lists
See which user is logged in on the computer list
See more information when clicking the gear icon next to a computer name (OS version, user and duration of last session)
Automatic reconnect if a session is interrupted due to an unexpected connection issue
Updated toolbar support for multi-monitor, Android streamer, and Linux streamer
Improved the Assign to Group feature
Better compatibility with MacOS Catalina (for Mac client)
Various fixes
Splashtop Streamer 3.3.4.0 for Windows and Mac
This release is a major update for new features, security and stability improvements, faster file transfer speed, and various bug fixes. The Windows streamer was released October 7, 2019, followed by the Mac streamer release on October 29, 2019. It will be automatically rolled out to current installs over the next few weeks or you can manually update via your deployed streamers via your my.splashtop.com console.
Splashtop Business App v2.7.8.1 for iOS
The Splashtop Business app for iOS has been updated to fully support the latest new iPhones and iPad Pro. In addition, this new version, released on October 4, 2019, has these new and enhanced features.
New feature: The computer list is redesigned to show more computers on a page and a redesigned folder view.
New feature: The in-session toolbar is redesigned and fully configurable
New feature: Switch between different terminal sessions on a remote computer.
New feature: New toolbar actions for chat, blank screen, lock keyboard and mouse, paste clipboard as keystrokes, and perform SOS reboot and reconnect.
New feature: Auto-login at the remote computer login screen. With your permission, the app can log in to the remote computer automatically for you.
Various bug fixes and battery usage improvements
My.splashtop.com Console Enhancements
Improved formatting of options when creating Deployment Packages
“Blank screen” is now available as a deployment package option.
New “Use LogMeIn Central computer description” option for easier migration from LogMeIn to Splashtop
Remote Support Premium now displays endpoint security status for Avast (Free, Internet Security, Business and Premier) and Microsoft Security Essentials
Enhanced password security guidance and requirements for new accounts and when changing passwords
New Splashtop Referral Program
Refer your friends and colleagues to Splashtop and you both get rewarded when they start a new subscription. Sign up for the Splashtop Referral Program