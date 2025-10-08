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Splashtop New Features

Splashtop New Features - October 2019

Splashtop Team
3 min read
Updated
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There’s a lot going on at Splashtop this month with new app releases, new features added to your my.splashtop.com console, new integrations, a new remote support solution, and a new referral program.

New Splashtop Remote Support Integration with Zendesk

Splashtop Remote Support is now integrated with Zendesk Support! With just a few clicks, you can initiate a remote access session to your customer’s computer from within the Zendesk Support platform. Learn more about Splashtop Remote Support with Zendesk

Splashtop Enterprise for Remote Support

Our new on-premise Remote Support solution is now available as an option if you prefer that over a cloud based solution. Learn more about Splashtop Enterprise for Remote Support

Splashtop Remote Access for Linux

We are beta testing a new Splashtop Streamer for Linux that works with the Splashtop Remote Access and Splashtop Remote Support packages. You can sign up for the beta now at https://www.splashtop.com/linux.

Splashtop Business App 3.3.4.0 for Windows and Mac

This new release (October 4, 2019 for Windows and October 29, 2019 for Mac) has multiple new features and enhancements.

  • Faster rendering of large computer lists

  • See which user is logged in on the computer list

A search bar with the text “CORP\tim.d” highlighted in yellow below an icon of a Windows computer labeled “Ultrabook Computer.”.

  • See more information when clicking the gear icon next to a computer name (OS version, user and duration of last session)

  • Automatic reconnect if a session is interrupted due to an unexpected connection issue

  • Updated toolbar support for multi-monitor, Android streamer, and Linux streamer

  • Improved the Assign to Group feature

  • Better compatibility with MacOS Catalina (for Mac client)

  • Various fixes

Splashtop Streamer 3.3.4.0 for Windows and Mac

This release is a major update for new features, security and stability improvements, faster file transfer speed, and various bug fixes. The Windows streamer was released October 7, 2019, followed by the Mac streamer release on October 29, 2019. It will be automatically rolled out to current installs over the next few weeks or you can manually update via your deployed streamers via your my.splashtop.com console.

Splashtop Business App v2.7.8.1 for iOS

The Splashtop Business app for iOS has been updated to fully support the latest new iPhones and iPad Pro. In addition, this new version, released on October 4, 2019, has these new and enhanced features.

  • New feature: The computer list is redesigned to show more computers on a page and a redesigned folder view.

  • New feature: The in-session toolbar is redesigned and fully configurable

  • New feature: Switch between different terminal sessions on a remote computer.

  • New feature: New toolbar actions for chat, blank screen, lock keyboard and mouse, paste clipboard as keystrokes, and perform Remote Support reboot and reconnect.

  • New feature: Auto-login at the remote computer login screen. With your permission, the app can log in to the remote computer automatically for you.

  • Various bug fixes and battery usage improvements

My.splashtop.com Console Enhancements

  • Improved formatting of options when creating Deployment Packages

  • “Blank screen” is now available as a deployment package option.

  • New “Use LogMeIn Central computer description” option for easier migration from LogMeIn to Splashtop

  • Screenshot of the “Create Deployment Package” form. The “Import LogMeIn Central computer description when available” checkbox is checked, highlighted with a yellow box. Various fields and options are visible.

    Remote Support Premium now displays endpoint security status for Avast (Free, Internet Security, Business and Premier) and Microsoft Security Essentials

  • Enhanced password security guidance and requirements for new accounts and when changing passwords

New Splashtop Referral Program

Refer your friends and colleagues to Splashtop and you both get rewarded when they start a new subscription. Sign up for the Splashtop Referral Program

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