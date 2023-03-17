Splashtop Business – Remote Desktop App - Named “App Of the Day”

App Of The Day, a leading software blog, has named Splashtop Business it’s “App of the Day” for September 5, 2019. The Splashtop Business App offers remote access to computers from mobile devices.

The Splashtop Business App gives you the fastest and easiest way to remote access and control your computers from a mobile device. With just an internet connection, you can connect to your remote computer at any time, from anywhere in the world.

Once connected, you’ll feel as if you were sitting in front of your computer. The Splashtop Business App interface makes it easy to remote control your computer, even from an iPhone or Android smartphone.

Not to mention, it’s the best value solution for business professionals who need to access their computers on the go and work remotely.

For those reasons, Splashtop Business has been named “App Of The Day”! App Of The Day is a blog section of DownloadAstro, a technology website that attracts more than 10 million visitors monthly.

App Of The Day – Splashtop Business

The Splashtop Business App is the client app for both Splashtop Business Access and Splashtop Remote Support. The Splashtop Business App is installed on your local computer, tablet, or smartphone. Then when you want to access your remote computer, you simply open the app on your device and select the computer you want to remote into.

You can read the full post and interview with Kevin Zheng, one of Splashtop’s developers, in the App Of The Day blog. Here are a few of our favorite excerpts:

What was the most challenging aspect of developing mobile app? Splashtop Business is client app of Splashtop’s award winning remote access and remote support product, the product supports remoting into Windows, Mac, Android, even iOS with HD quality. So, the challenging aspects of developing this mobile app are how to make sure the fluidness of the remote experience with extra low latency, and also robustness. We leverage as much as possible of Android’s NDK and SDK to build up such capabilities. What need of the user did you have in mind when developing this app? With the combination of legacy Internet like PC era and the mobile Internet, it has been always a strong demand by the users to be able to access their working PCs or remote supporting the working PCs from the mobile devices. In what way do you think your app is better than similar apps on the market? We always regard the ease of use, HD quality, low latency, and robustness as the top priorities of the app. We still have room to improve it, but we are getting better and better, the app’s average rating is higher than 4.2 and recent updates even got average 4.6 on Play Store. Assuming new users of your app are reading this page, what do you want to ask them to do? We always love to hear feedbacks from our customers, like the Play Store reviews, support tickets, etc. With them, we know what we did right or wrong. We would like to know from new users especially on how this app is easy to use, and where we can improve.

About Splashtop Business Access

Splashtop Business Access is the best solution for professionals working on the go. Business Access lets you remotely access your Windows and Mac computers from an unlimited number of Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, and Chromebook devices. You’ll get fast connections with HD quality and sound and see your remote computer screen in real time. Open any files or apps and control your computer with ease, even from a tablet or smartphone. All remote desktop connections are secure and encrypted.

Try it for free today!

Free Trial

About Splashtop Remote Support

Splashtop Remote Support is for IT and MSPs who need to be able to remotely access their clients computers from any device at any time to provide remote support. Access from your computer, tablet, or smartphone device with the Splashtop Business App.

Once connected, perform day-to-day IT tasks with ease with useful features including file transfer, chat, remote reboot, and more.

Try it for free with a 7 -day free trial!

Free Trial

Check out Splashtop’s other remote access, remote support, and collaboration solutions.