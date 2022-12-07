Skip to main content
Splashtop
Free Trial

Splashtop Classroom

Screen sharing and annotation software for teachers to engage the entire classroom

Free TrialBuy Now

Keep Your Students Engaged

Your screen is now on their screen. Teach from all four corners of the classroom by displaying your screen directly to the front of the classroom as well as on your students' devices. Create a virtual whiteboard space by granting permission to students to annotate directly from their own devices. You're in control and your students never have to leave their seats.

Splashtop Classroom Pricing

Start Your Free Trial

Hosted by Splashtop

Classroom Basic

$29.99 / per teacher / per year

For teachers, schools, and districts

Allows up to 3 students to connect at a time

Buy Now

Hosted by Splashtop

Classroom Plus

$99.99 / per teacher / per year

For teachers, schools, and districts

Allows up to 40 students to connect at a time

Buy Now

Hosted by School/District

On-Premise

Starting at $99.99 / per teacher / per year

Minimum of 5 licenses

For schools and districts with additional compliance and management requirements

Your IT admin deploys Splashtop Center on an internal server and provisions users with Active Directory. Additional management and security options are also available.

Contact Us

Make Your Lessons Accessible

With Splashtop Classroom, students are able to use their own devices to participate in each lesson. This supports Individualized Education Programs (IEP) by bringing the lesson content closer to the student. Now, all students can participate in each lesson without the barrier of having to move around the classroom to learn. Additionally, Splashtop Classroom allows for sound to transfer through to their device enabling the use of headsets attached to student devices.

Support 1:1 and BYOD Initiatives

Whether the school is providing 1:1 devices for students, or they bring their own from home, Splashtop Classroom works on iPads, iPhones, Android devices, Chromebooks, or any computer with Chrome browser.

Get Started with Classroom

Free TrialBuy Now

We’d love to hear from you

Contact Us

Get the latest Splashtop news and specials

Subscribe Now
  • Compliance
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
Copyright © 2023 Splashtop Inc. All rights reserved. All $ prices shown in USD.