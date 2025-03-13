Splashtop Business Access – Everything You Need to Know

Splashtop Business Access is Now Splashtop Remote Access
If you're looking for Splashtop Business Access, you should know that it’s now Splashtop Remote Access. While the name has changed, the powerful remote access features remain, now with more flexibility and customization options.
Splashtop Remote Access is designed for professionals, small teams, and businesses that need fast, secure, and reliable remote access to their computers from anywhere. With Splashtop Remote Access, you’ll still get the same high-quality experience that made Splashtop Business Access so popular.
Benefits of Splashtop Remote Access
Fast, high-performance remote access with low latency
Secure connections with AES-256 encryption and device authentication
Multi-device compatibility – Works across Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, and Chromebook
Productivity features like file transfer, remote printing, and multi-monitor support
Flexible plans so you can choose the best fit for your needs
See Splashtop Remote Access Pricing
Splashtop Remote Access (Formerly Splashtop Business Access) Plans
Splashtop offers a range of Remote Access plans tailored to meet various needs, from individual users to large enterprises.
Solo
Ideal for individual users requiring remote access to their computers. Features include:
Unattended access from any device
Easy setup
File transfer (including drag-and-drop)
Remote print
Pro
Ideal for individuals and small teams seeking enhanced productivity features. Includes all Solo features, plus:
Multi-monitor support
User role and access management
Chat and session recording
Two users accessing one computer
Performance
Ideal for users requiring high-performance remote work capabilities. Includes all Pro features, plus:
4:4:4 color accuracy
Up to 240 frames per second (FPS) capability
High-fidelity audio
Remote stylus and Wacom bridge
USB passthrough and more
Enterprise
Ideal for organizations requiring advanced security, manageability, and access control. Includes all Performance features, plus:
Single Sign-On (SSO) integration
Granular access controls, scheduled access, and SIEM logging
Unattended access for Android/IoT devices
APIs, IP whitelisting, cloud recording, connector, and more
Learn more about Splashtop Remote Access
Splashtop Business App
The Splashtop Business App is the companion software that allows you to securely access your computers remotely using Splashtop Remote Access. Whether you're an individual professional or part of a team, the app provides a seamless remote desktop experience with high performance, strong security, and an intuitive interface.
The app is available for Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, and Chromebook, so you can connect from any device.
See Splashtop Business App downloads
Get Started with Splashtop Remote Access
Splashtop Business Access may have a new name, but the experience is better than ever with more flexibility, enhanced security, and improved performance. Whether you're an individual or a business, there’s a Splashtop Remote Access plan that fits your needs.
New to Splashtop? Start a free trial and experience the best in remote access today!