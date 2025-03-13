Skip to main content
Announcements

Splashtop Business Access – Everything You Need to Know

By Trevor Jackins
3 minute read
Updated
Splashtop Business Access is Now Splashtop Remote Access

If you're looking for Splashtop Business Access, you should know that it’s now Splashtop Remote Access. While the name has changed, the powerful remote access features remain, now with more flexibility and customization options.

Splashtop Remote Access is designed for professionals, small teams, and businesses that need fast, secure, and reliable remote access to their computers from anywhere. With Splashtop Remote Access, you’ll still get the same high-quality experience that made Splashtop Business Access so popular.

Benefits of Splashtop Remote Access

  • Fast, high-performance remote access with low latency

  • Secure connections with AES-256 encryption and device authentication

  • Multi-device compatibility – Works across Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, and Chromebook

  • Productivity features like file transfer, remote printing, and multi-monitor support

  • Flexible plans so you can choose the best fit for your needs

Splashtop Remote Access (Formerly Splashtop Business Access) Plans

Splashtop offers a range of Remote Access plans tailored to meet various needs, from individual users to large enterprises.

Solo

Ideal for individual users requiring remote access to their computers. Features include:

  • Unattended access from any device

  • Easy setup

  • File transfer (including drag-and-drop)

  • Remote print

Pro

Ideal for individuals and small teams seeking enhanced productivity features. Includes all Solo features, plus:

  • Multi-monitor support

  • User role and access management

  • Chat and session recording

  • Two users accessing one computer

Performance

Ideal for users requiring high-performance remote work capabilities. Includes all Pro features, plus:

  • 4:4:4 color accuracy

  • Up to 240 frames per second (FPS) capability

  • High-fidelity audio

  • Remote stylus and Wacom bridge

  • USB passthrough and more

Enterprise

Ideal for organizations requiring advanced security, manageability, and access control. Includes all Performance features, plus:

  • Single Sign-On (SSO) integration

  • Granular access controls, scheduled access, and SIEM logging

  • Unattended access for Android/IoT devices

  • APIs, IP whitelisting, cloud recording, connector, and more

Splashtop Business App

The Splashtop Business App is the companion software that allows you to securely access your computers remotely using Splashtop Remote Access. Whether you're an individual professional or part of a team, the app provides a seamless remote desktop experience with high performance, strong security, and an intuitive interface.

The app is available for Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, and Chromebook, so you can connect from any device.

Get Started with Splashtop Remote Access

Splashtop Business Access may have a new name, but the experience is better than ever with more flexibility, enhanced security, and improved performance. Whether you're an individual or a business, there’s a Splashtop Remote Access plan that fits your needs.

New to Splashtop? Start a free trial and experience the best in remote access today!

