Beyond Digital Solutions Reduce On-site Visits and Fix 90% of Digital Signage Issues Remotely

Based in Newcastle, England, Beyond Digital Solutions is a communications agency connecting the dots between content, creativity and technology. From digital menus for hospitality to in-house communication screens, they work across all sectors, providing immersive digital communication solutions that influence the way people interact with consumer brands. They manage 7,000 (and counting) digital screens for clients across Europe, the US and Canada.

Michael Thompson, Digital Architect and Digital Signage Expert, acts as a connection point between clients and an internal team of 25 people. He ensures the best UX for each campaign by aligning client requirements with the efforts of engineers, creatives and digital signage experts. He also works with developers on portals and backend systems to ensure seamless integration of digital signage software for each campaign.

Beyond Digital Solutions must consider the requirements of each client and campaign to pick the best digital signage software for their needs. “We use a variety of technology,” – explains Michael – “including hybrid window screens to track audiences from outside, and eye-tracking technology to analyze audience attention or measure the conversion rate.”

Even though they had been working with remote software for 12 years, Beyond Digital Solutions felt the need to find a more efficient provider. Their previous provider kept increasing prices without adding new features or improving the stability of their software.

Beyond Digital Solutions was looking for a stable solution that could: