Restaurant Chain Remotely Supports POS Terminals with Splashtop Remote Support

Bill Miller Bar-B-Q switched to Splashtop from another remote support software in February 2020. When Robert Collazo was appointed Director of IT, he was taken aback by how much Bill Miller Bar-B-Q had been spending on the remote support solution. That’s when his search for a new solution began, and it ended with Splashtop.

Today, Bill-Miller-Bar-B-Q’s IT team uses Splashtop to remotely access and effectively support almost 1,000 point of sale (POS) terminals, corporate computers and business users’ computers.

The Challenge: Finding the Best-Value Remote Support Solution

Bill Miller Bar-B-Q’s IT team has four technicians located in San Antonio, Texas, and they support almost 1,000 endpoints. They needed a remote access and remote support solution that would

enable them to proactively monitor and manage POS terminals and computers, update software and transfer files

allow them to remote in instantly to provide immediate technical support when required

deliver an uninterrupted, high-performance remote session so they can efficiently train users on running reports and using applications like Digital Dining (a restaurant POS software)

have a robust security model that supported PCI compliance

enable them to provide effective remote IT support without costing an arm and a leg

The remote support solution that Robert’s team was using earlier (that Robert didn’t wish to name publicly) cost too much and it wasn’t delivering a consistent performance.

The Solution: Bill Miller Bar-B-Q Find Splashtop, a High Performance, Low-Cost Remote Support Software

When the IT team tested Splashtop Remote Support Premium, they found all the features they were looking for. It was also a solution that would save them thousands of dollars each year in subscription costs and deliver better performance than their previous software.

Implementation and use: The team found it very easy to migrate their devices to Splashtop. Robert said, “ We set it up as a group policy. It was quick to deploy and was a very easy transition for not only my IT team but the business users as well. Splashtop is intuitive and, since we were using a remote support tool before, it took no effort to get onboard with Splashtop.”

Performance: The team experienced fast, high performance remote connections with no lag or connectivity issues. They were pleasantly surprised since they were now getting a better experience at almost half the cost. Tyler Wilber, a Network Administrator at Bill Miller Bar-B-Q, further commented on Splashtop’s performance, “I use Splashtop on my Mac and have experienced consistently smooth connections even when I remote into more than five computers simultaneously.”

Security: Bill Miller Bar-B-Q, being a restaurant chain, needed high-security features. They were happy with Splashtop’s security which provided them with PCI compliance amongst other features.

Remote monitoring and management of POS terminals: Their POS terminals and corporate computers mostly use Windows OS, and they have a few Linux servers. Splashtop’s endpoint monitoring and management features enabled the IT team to effectively provide support. Tyler noted a couple of Splashtop features they frequently use:

1-to-Many: “We use the 1-to-Many feature to send self-extracting zip files to all the devices at once.”

Configuring alerts: “We’ve set up alerts to monitor disk space, CPU utilization and so on. They’ve been working well so far, we’ve had no issues.”

Immediate support to users: In situations where a POS system breaks down, a technician instantly remotes in through Splashtop and fixes the issue before it causes an inconvenience to customers or impacts the billing process.

Training requirements: In addition to managing and supporting the POS system, the IT team often gets requests for help from business users on using the POS software like running labor reports, sales numbers and so on. Using Splashtop, the technicians instantly remote into the user’s POS terminal and show them how it can be done. Splashtop’s fast and smooth sessions enable effective training sessions.





