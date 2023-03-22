Simpler. Faster. Stronger. Splashtop Remote Support is the reliable and highly secure alternative that LogMeIn Central users have been waiting for. With its winning price, Splashtop Remote Support has become the industry’s go-to solution.

The Old

Thousands of businesses and MSPs are switching to Splashtop Remote Support and the reasons are obvious. LogMeIn raises prices year after year. They force users into expensive upgrades with little to no notice or time for adjustment. Users are constantly faced with the frustrating decision to either upgrade or lose all support to their clients.

The New

In response to the concerns of LogMeIn users, Splashtop developed Splashtop Remote Support as the LogMeIn Central replacement. Roughly three years ago, after LogMeIn cancelled their freemium package and switched their LMI Central business model, MSPs, IT Professionals, and service providers worldwide flooded Splashtop with requests based on their use cases.

Splashtop took the requests to heart and began their quest for today’s best remote access and support solution, Splashtop Remote Support - the best LogMeIn Central alternative.

Features and Capabilities

Splashtop Remote Support is solid, secure, reliable, and easy to use. It provides a centralized admin console page where admins can manage all their end-point computers. Here are some highlighted features:

File Transfer

Remote Print

Remote Wake

Remote Reboot

Chat

Multi-to-Multi Monitor

Windows Updates

Event Logs

Antivirus Integration

Attended Support

Grouping

User Management

Easy Deployment

Access from any Device

Configurable Alerts

System Inventory

Remote Command

Splashtop will also help you save hundreds, or even thousands every year on your subscription cost when compared to LogMeIn. Check out our LogMeIn Central pricing comparison so see for yourself!

Robust Security

All SRS remote sessions are protected with TLS and 256-bit AES encryption. All connections, file transfers, and management events are logged. Remote access is further protected by device authentication, two-step verification, and multiple 2nd-level password options. Splashtop also helps support HIPAA Compliance.

Attended Support

For IT, help desks, and support professionals who want to provide attended support to unmanaged computers, Splashtop also offers Splashtop SOS. You can add SOS licenses to your Splashtop Remote Support account. Visit www.splashtop.com/sos to learn more.

Make the Switch

In light of LogMeIn’s business model changes, Splashtop’s Remote Support product has made many professionals happy and relieved, especially LMI Central users. If you’re currently using LogMeIn Central, try Splashtop Remote support for free to see why so many have switched and never looked back!

Free Trial