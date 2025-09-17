Simpler. Faster. Stronger. Splashtop Remote Support is the reliable and highly secure alternative that LogMeIn Central users have been waiting for. With its winning price, Splashtop Remote Support has become the industry’s go-to solution.
LogMeIn’s Price Increase: Prompting Businesses to Seek Cost-Effective Alternatives
Thousands of businesses and MSPs are switching to Splashtop Remote Support and the reasons are obvious. LogMeIn raises prices year after year. They force users into expensive upgrades with little to no notice or time for adjustment. Users are constantly faced with the frustrating decision to either upgrade or lose all support to their clients.
Splashtop, on the other hand, provides a more affordable and reliable solution, making it the ideal choice for businesses seeking a LogMeIn alternative that doesn’t compromise on performance.
Splashtop Remote Support: A Smarter, More Affordable Replacement for LogMeIn Central
In response to the concerns of LogMeIn users, Splashtop developed Splashtop Remote Support as the LogMeIn Central replacement. Roughly three years ago, after LogMeIn cancelled their freemium package and switched their LMI Central business model, MSPs, IT Professionals, and service providers worldwide flooded Splashtop with requests based on their use cases.
Splashtop took the requests to heart and began their quest for today’s best remote access and support solution, Splashtop Remote Support - the best LogMeIn Central alternative.
How Splashtop’s Features and Capabilities Elevate Remote Support
Splashtop Remote Support is solid, secure, reliable, and easy to use. When evaluating Splashtop vs LogMeIn, several standout features give Splashtop a competitive edge. Here are some highlighted features:
File Transfer
Remote Print
Remote Wake
Remote Reboot
Chat
Windows Updates
Event Logs
Antivirus Integration
Attended Support
Grouping
User Management
Easy Deployment
Access from any Device
Configurable Alerts
System Inventory
Remote Command
Splashtop will also help you save hundreds, or even thousands every year on your subscription cost when compared to LogMeIn. Check out our LogMeIn Central pricing comparison so see for yourself!
Robust Security
All SRS remote sessions are protected with TLS and 256-bit AES encryption. All connections, file transfers, and management events are logged. Remote access is further protected by device authentication, two-step verification, and multiple 2nd-level password options. Splashtop also helps support HIPAA compliance.
Attended Support
For IT, help desks, and support professionals who want to provide attended support to unmanaged computers, Splashtop also offers attended support.
Make the Switch from LogMeIn Central to Splashtop Remote Support
In light of LogMeIn’s business model changes, Splashtop’s Remote Support product has made many professionals happy and relieved, especially LMI Central users. If you’re currently using LogMeIn Central, try Splashtop Remote support for free to see why so many have switched and never looked back!