Skip to main content
Splashtop
Free Trial
A keyboard for the Linux desktop that can be remotely accessed using Splashtop

The Best Linux Remote Desktop Software

Remotely access Linux computers from anywhere

Free TrialSee Pricing

Get The Best Linux Remote Desktop Tool

  • Work from anywhere by accessing your Linux computers no matter where you are.

  • Enjoy unlimited flexibility by using any computer, tablet, or mobile device to access your Linux computer.

  • Be more productive while working remotely. You'll feel as if you were sitting in front of the Linux machine.

  • You'll get a fast, secure, and easy-to-use remote desktop for Linux solution at the best value.

A Linux computer being remotely access from a Windows PC with Splashtop

Remote Access to Linux Computers

With Splashtop remote desktop software, you can remotely control Linux computers from your computer (Windows or Mac), iOS, Android, and Chromebook devices. You can remote into any Linux computer over our fast and secure connections, take control, and perform the task at hand with ease.

Remotely Control Linux Computers from Anywhere
Remotely Control Linux Computers from Anywhere

Splashtop Remote Desktop for Linux

Splashtop officially supports:

You may also try it with other Linux distributions that are not officially supported.

Installing Splashtop Remote Desktop for Linux is Easy

  • Install the Linux Streamer on the Linux computers you want to remote into

  • Install the Splashtop Business App on the device(s) you want to remote from

  • Now you can remote into your Linux system from any computer, tablet, or mobile device

Get Your Linux Remote Desktop Solution

See all products

For Individuals and Teams

Splashtop Business Access

Starts at $5/month

Access your computers remotely, from any device. Perfect for individuals or businesses/schools that want to enable work-from-home for users.

Free Trial

For MSPs and IT

Splashtop Remote Support

Starts at $40/month

Remote support and endpoint management software. Access, monitor, and manage your clients' computers and servers at any time, from anywhere.

Free Trial

For IT, Support and Help Desks

Splashtop SOS

Starts at $17/month

Attended and unattended remote support software. Provide on-demand remote support to any computer, tablet, or mobile device.

Free Trial

FAQs

Is there a remote desktop for Linux?

With Splashtop, you can remotely access Linux computers from anywhere using any other computer, tablet, or mobile device. Splashtop provides fast and secure remote access to Linux computers, ideal for working remotely, education, and IT support.

What is the best Linux remote desktop?

Splashtop is by far the best Linux remote desktop solution due to it's high performance remote connections that eliminate lag and make if feel as if you were using the remote computer in person, full suite of features (file transfer, remote print, etc.), broad device & operating system support, and security features.

We’d love to hear from you

Contact Us

Get the latest Splashtop news and specials

Subscribe Now
  • Compliance
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
Copyright © 2023 Splashtop Inc. All rights reserved. All $ prices shown in USD.