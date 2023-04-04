The Best Linux Remote Desktop Software
Remotely access Linux computers from anywhere
Get The Best Linux Remote Desktop Tool
Work from anywhere by accessing your Linux computers no matter where you are.
Enjoy unlimited flexibility by using any computer, tablet, or mobile device to access your Linux computer.
Be more productive while working remotely. You'll feel as if you were sitting in front of the Linux machine.
You'll get a fast, secure, and easy-to-use remote desktop for Linux solution at the best value.
Remote Access to Linux Computers
With Splashtop remote desktop software, you can remotely control Linux computers from your computer (Windows or Mac), iOS, Android, and Chromebook devices. You can remote into any Linux computer over our fast and secure connections, take control, and perform the task at hand with ease.
Splashtop Remote Desktop for Linux
Splashtop officially supports:
You may also try it with other Linux distributions that are not officially supported.
Installing Splashtop Remote Desktop for Linux is Easy
Install the Linux Streamer on the Linux computers you want to remote into
Install the Splashtop Business App on the device(s) you want to remote from
Now you can remote into your Linux system from any computer, tablet, or mobile device
For Individuals and Teams
Splashtop Business Access
Starts at $5/month
Access your computers remotely, from any device. Perfect for individuals or businesses/schools that want to enable work-from-home for users.
For MSPs and IT
Splashtop Remote Support
Starts at $40/month
Remote support and endpoint management software. Access, monitor, and manage your clients' computers and servers at any time, from anywhere.
For IT, Support and Help Desks
Splashtop SOS
Starts at $17/month
Attended and unattended remote support software. Provide on-demand remote support to any computer, tablet, or mobile device.
FAQs
Is there a remote desktop for Linux?
With Splashtop, you can remotely access Linux computers from anywhere using any other computer, tablet, or mobile device. Splashtop provides fast and secure remote access to Linux computers, ideal for working remotely, education, and IT support.
What is the best Linux remote desktop?
Splashtop is by far the best Linux remote desktop solution due to it's high performance remote connections that eliminate lag and make if feel as if you were using the remote computer in person, full suite of features (file transfer, remote print, etc.), broad device & operating system support, and security features.