The Best Linux Remote Desktop Software

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A keyboard for the Linux desktop that can be remotely accessed using Splashtop

Remote Desktop Software for Linux

Remotely access Linux computers from anywhere

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The Best Remote Desktop Software for Linux: Splashtop
The Best Remote Desktop Software for Linux: Splashtop


Top 4 Benefits of Using a Linux Remote Desktop Tool

  • Access from Anywhere

    Work from anywhere by accessing your Linux computers no matter where you are.

  • Unlimited Flexibility

    Enjoy unlimited flexibility by using any computer, tablet, or mobile device to access your Linux computer.

  • Enhanced Productivity

    Be more productive while working remotely. You'll feel as if you were sitting in front of the Linux machine.

  • Fast, Secure, and Cost-Effective Solution

    You'll get a fast, secure, and easy-to-use remote desktop for Linux solution at the best value.

A Linux computer being remotely access from a Windows PC with Splashtop

Seamless Remote Access to Linux Computers

With Splashtop remote desktop software, you can remotely control Linux computers from your computer (Windows or Mac), iOS, Android, and Chromebook devices. Whether you are an IT support professional, an individual user, or a Managed Service Provider (MSP), Splashtop gives you the flexibility and control needed to work efficiently across devices.

  • For IT Support Teams – Provide fast, unattended access to Linux endpoints to resolve issues, perform updates, and maintain systems without interrupting users. With Splashtop Enterprise or Splashtop Remote Support, IT staff can streamline support operations and reduce on-site visits.

  • For Individuals – Access your Linux machine from Windows, macOS, iOS, Android, or Chromebook devices. Enjoy a consistent, responsive experience that lets you run applications, transfer files, or manage tasks as if you were sitting at your desk.

  • For MSPs – Manage Linux systems alongside other platforms from one centralized solution. Splashtop’s multi-device support, security features, and flexible licensing make it easy to scale across client environments.


Remotely Control Linux Computers from Anywhere
Remotely Control Linux Computers from Anywhere


Splashtop Remote Desktop Solutions for Various Linux Distributions

Splashtop officially supports:

You may also try it with other Linux distributions that are not officially supported.

Installing Splashtop Remote Desktop for Linux is Easy

  • Install the Linux Streamer on the Linux computers you want to remote into

  • Install the Splashtop Business App on the device(s) you want to remote from

  • Now you can remote into your Linux system from any computer, tablet, or mobile device


Choose the Right Linux Remote Desktop Software Plan

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For Individuals and Teams

Splashtop Remote Access

Starts at $6/month

Access your computers remotely, from any device. Perfect for individuals or businesses/schools that want to enable work-from-home for users.

Free Trial

For IT, Support and Help Desks

Splashtop Remote Support

Starts at $22/month

Attended and unattended remote support software. Provide on-demand remote support to any computer, tablet, or mobile device.

Free Trial

Splashtop Remote Desktop for Linux Downloads

Downloads

TrustRadius customer reviews: the Splashtop remote desktop app is #1


FAQs

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