How to Set Up Remote Desktop

Deploy the Splashtop Streamer to the Windows, Mac or Linux computers you want to remotely access. You can do so in two ways:

1. You can create a deployment link from the Splashtop web console and send the download link to the computers you want to access. Once that link is opened on the computer, the streamer will be download and connect to your account.

2. If you have a Splashtop Business Access subscription, you can download the Login Streamer on the computer you want to access and enter your username and password to connect the computer to your account. (Windows EXE Download, Mac DMG Download)