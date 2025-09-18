Mac Remote Desktop Software by Splashtop

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Remote Desktop Software for macOS

Remote computer access to and from Mac computers

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The Best Mac Remote Desktop Software
The Best Mac Remote Desktop Software


Enhance Your Workflow with the Best Mac Remote Desktop Solution

  • Work from Anywhere

    No matter where you are, you’ll always be connected to your Mac computers. Work from home, at the airport, in another country, or anywhere else in the world.

  • Unlimited Flexibility

    Remotely access your Macs from any computer, tablet, or mobile device. Use your Mac to access other devices. It doesn't matter what device you have on hand and what you need to access, Splashtop makes it possible.

  • Boost Productivity

    Access any file and run any app on your remote computer while working over high-performance connections. You'll feel as if you were using the remote computer in person.

  • Superior User Experience

    Set up in just a few minutes and launch remote connections from any device with just a click. Easy-to-use remote desktop access that makes working remotely seamless.

4 Key Benefits of Splashtop Remote Desktop for Mac

  • Cross platform support

    Remotely access your Windows, Mac OS, and Linux computers from any Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, and Chromebook device. Splashtop works seamlessly across laptops, tablets, and smartphone devices.

  • Ease of use

    Splashtop is designed to be easy to use, even for those who are not tech-savvy. Quickly and easily connect to your Mac computers and start working remotely, without the need for any specialized knowledge or training.

  • High performance connections

    Access your Mac computers from anywhere in the world with minimal lag and delay. 4K streaming at up to 60fps and low latency gives you a top-notch remote desktop connection.

  • Secure and compliant

    Splashtop uses advanced security measures to ensure that remote access to Mac computers is safe and secure. Splashtop complies with several industry regulations and standards. Learn more about secure remote desktop software.

A man wearing headphones working on a Macbook to use Splashtop remote desktop software.

How to Use a Remote Desktop App for Mac

You can set up Splashtop remote desktop software with just a few quick steps. Once you've created your Splashtop account and downloaded the Splashtop remote desktop app on your Mac computers and other devices, you’ll be all set!

Then, whenever you want to connect to your computer, you can open the Splashtop app on your device and click on the computer you want to access to launch the remote connection. You'll see the screen of your remote computer on your local device and take control like you were sitting in front of it.

Check out our Splashtop remote desktop for Mac downloads.

Splashtop open on a Mac computer screen showing the screen of a remote computer being accessed.

Empowering Remote Workers, IT Teams, and More

Splashtop remote desktop software is designed to support a wide range of professionals who need secure, high-performance access to Mac computers from anywhere.

  • Remote Workers – Employees can connect to their office Macs from home or on the go, accessing files, apps, and resources with the same speed and reliability as if they were on-site.

  • IT Support Teams – Help desk staff and MSPs can provide fast, unattended access to Macs for troubleshooting, patching, and maintenance. With Splashtop Enterprise or Splashtop Remote Support, IT teams can manage devices securely and at scale.

  • Creatives and Designers – Professionals in video editing, design, and animation benefit from Splashtop’s 4K streaming, low-latency performance, and support for stylus tablets like Wacom. This makes it easy to work on demanding creative projects remotely without compromising quality.

  • Educators and Students – Schools and universities can extend lab access to Macs for hybrid or remote learning, ensuring students can use specialized applications from any location.


How to Remotely Access Mac Computers
How to Remotely Access Mac Computers


Enhance Your Mac Remote Desktop Experience with Splashtop

Apple's built-in remote desktop application for macOS lacks many advanced features that third-party software offers. Splashtop stands out by providing a comprehensive solution for Mac users who need robust and flexible remote access.

Splashtop enables seamless cross-platform connections, allowing you to remotely access Windows, Linux, iOS, and Android devices from your Mac. This makes remote access straightforward and hassle-free.

From Our Happy Customers

I had been using other remote desktop tools until I started having some problems with their software. Then I discovered Splashtop. It is terrific and very Mac friendly. Thank you for a great product.

S.J. Pockmire, Moore Country Historical Association

From Our Happy Customers

Works great for my company and the price is the reason I chose it over other products with similar features.

Scott Evans, Digital Wave LLC

From Our Happy Customers

I feel compelled to reach out and tell you how impressed I am with Splashtop Remote Access for Mac. Splashtop lets me do what I need—copy/paste buffers, file transfers, amazingly smooth remote graphics, etc. I cannot say enough good things about it. I am very very impressed.

Gregory F. Welch, Professor and AdventHealth Endowed Chair in Healthcare Simulation

From Our Happy Customers

So far I am blown away. I had to deliver a show to ABC so I opened up Adobe Premiere on the remote computer, did the work I needed to do, and was able to watch and listen to the show. Latency is so low that I felt like I was on the machine working. That is exactly what I need. Everything is straight forward, easy to understand and use.

Brian Davids

Choose Splashtop - Remote Desktop for Mac Downloads

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TrustRadius customer reviews: the Splashtop remote desktop app is #1


FAQs

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