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Android Remote Desktop Software

Remote access to and from Android devices

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Best Remote Desktop Software for Android: Splashtop
Best Remote Desktop Software for Android: Splashtop


Remote Desktop Solution for Android Devices

  • Work from Anywhere

    Leverage your Android devices to access your computers no matter where you are. Your computers will always be accessible to you with Splashtop.

  • Unlimited Flexibility

    Use your Android to access any computer. Use any other device to access your Android devices. Unlimited flexibility for remote work and IT support.

  • Boost Productivity

    Feel as if you were using the remote computer in person, even while accessing from an Android device. Open any file and run any app in real-time.

  • Superior User Interface

    Simple, fast, secure, and easy-to-use remote desktop software for Android. Seamless remote access gives you an in-person experience while controlling your device remotely.

A person using an Android phone to access a device

Unleash the Power of Android Remote Desktop with Splashtop

With Splashtop remote desktop software, you’ll enjoy high-performance remote connections with all the features you’d expect in a remote desktop tool, even when remoting to or from Android devices.

During a remote desktop session, you can open any file and run any app on your remote computer, including video editing software, graphic design, and 3D modeling programs.

An Android device screen with the Splashtop Business App open.

How to Set Up Remote Desktop for Android

You can set up Splashtop remote desktop software in just a couple of minutes. Once you've created your Splashtop account and downloaded the Splashtop remote desktop app on your Android and other devices you’ll be ready to go!

Want to access your computer from your Android tablet or mobile device? Take it out and open the Splashtop app, then click on the computer you want to access to launch the remote connection. You'll see the screen of your remote computer on your Android device and take control as if you were sitting in front of it.

Check out our Splashtop remote desktop for Android downloads.

An Android phone with Splashtop that can be used to remotely access a desktop computer

Android Remote Desktop for Individuals, Business & Education

Simplify daily tasks and be more productive while remote controlling your desktop. You’ll get all the top features you need with Splashtop.

Splashtop is ideal for enabling remote work, education, IT support, and more! Use your Android devices to work from anywhere. Provide remote support to Android devices. It’s all possible with Splashtop!

4 Key Benefits of Splashtop Remote Desktop for Android

  • Cross platform support

    Remotely access your Windows, Mac OS, and Linux computers from any Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, and Chromebook device. Splashtop works seamlessly across laptops, tablets, and smartphone devices.

  • Ease of use

    No more being limited to using your computer in person. With Splashtop, your computer, and all its files and applications, are accessible from your Android device.  Work seamlessly over remote connections.

  • High performance connections

    Access your desktops from your Android device with minimal lag and delay, allowing you to be as productive as possible. Enjoy HD quality remote desktop connections.

  • Secure and compliant

    All remote sessions are protected with TLS and 256-bit AES encryption. Splashtop complies with several industry regulations and standards. Learn more about secure remote desktop software.

From Our Happy Customers

I have worked with other remote desktop tools, and Splashtop is a way better product. I enjoy the ease of use, the ability to assign certain computers to certain users, and the ability to log into a PC from your phone, tablet, and computer.

Charles Spivey, Trusted Senior Specialists, LLC

From Our Happy Customers

So far I am blown away. Latency is so low that I felt like I was on the machine working. That is exactly what I need. Everything is straight forward, easy to understand and use… I have used the Splashtop phone app to check status on my systems, and it is perfect for that.

Brian Davids

From Our Happy Customers

I can access my work desktop no matter where I am and work with confidence. Splashtop gives me the flexibility I need to blend work and personal life.

Bobby Bottom, Integrated Electrical

Splashtop Remote Desktop for Android Downloads

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FAQs

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