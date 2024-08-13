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A computer, laptop, mobile device, and tablet all with the Splashtop remote desktop app.

The #1 Remote Desktop App - Splashtop

For any computer, tablet & mobile device

Free TrialSee Pricing

Discover the Ultimate Remote Desktop App

  • Fast, Reliable, and Secure Remote Connections

    Splashtop is the best remote desktop app as it gives you fast, reliable, and secure remote connections from any device to your remote computers. Your computers will always be accessible to you with Splashtop.

  • Access Your Computers Anytime, Anywhere

    Experience the best remote desktop connection from anywhere, and from any device - almost as if you were using the remote computer in person!

  • Easy Setup and Intuitive Interface

    Easy to set up, and with an intuitive interface that makes remotely controlling a desktop a breeze. Splashtop has thousands of 5 star reviews!

The Splashtop remote desktop app being using on a tablet, mobile device, and computer.

Maximize Efficiency with the Splashtop Remote Desktop App

Feel as if you were sitting in front of your remote computer while controlling it in real-time from another device. You’ll also get all the top features to enhance your productivity while working over a remote desktop connection.

IT professional remotely accessing workstation in hybrid workplace using laptop

Trusted by Users Around the Globe: Splashtop's 5-Star Rated Remote Desktop App

Over 30 million users are enjoying Splashtop’s award-winning and high-performance remote desktop products. Splashtop Business has earned the highest ratings from the Apple App Store (4.8 stars) and the Google Play Store (4.7 stars).

In addition to individual users, Splashtop is also the trusted remote desktop solution for organizations around the world, including AT&T, Toyota, Harvard University, State Farm, S&P Global, and 200,000 businesses and government agencies.

Get The App on All Your Devices

Splashtop works cross-platform and is available on the operating systems you use. Download the Splashtop Remote Desktop App on any computer, tablet, or mobile device you want to use to access your remote computers.

No more worrying about taking your computers with you, or making sure your personal devices have the right operating system - Splashtop supports any Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, and Chromebook device.

Streamline Remote Work with an Easy to Use Remote Desktop App

Access All Your Apps and Files, Anytime, Anywhere

Working remotely will be much easier when you have Splashtop. You’ll be able to access all the files and applications on your remote computer. Run any app including Microsoft Office programs like Word and Excel, Adobe Creative Suite tools like Photoshop, video editing software, CAD/CAM, and more.

Key Features for Efficiency

Key features including drag-and-drop file transfer, remote print, multi-to-multi monitor support, remote reboot, session recording, and more will help you stay productive while accessing your remote desktop.

TrustRadius customer reviews: the Splashtop remote desktop app is #1


Try The Splashtop Remote Desktop App For Free Today!

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Resources

Remote Desktop for Windows

Remote Desktop for Mac

Remote Desktop for Android

How to Set Up Remote Desktop

Remote Desktop for iPad

Remote Desktop for iPhone

Secure Remote Desktop Overview

FAQs

How do I get the Remote Desktop Connection app?
Can I use a remote desktop app to access my PC from my phone?
Is a remote PC app safe to use?
How do I enable the Splashtop remote desktop app?
Is it secure to use a remote desktop app over Wi-Fi?