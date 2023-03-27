Windows Remote Desktop Software by Splashtop
Remote computer access to and from Windows devices
The Best Remote Desktop Solution for Windows
Always stay connected to your Windows computers, no matter where you are. Work from anywhere seamlessly.
Access your Windows PC from any computer, tablet, or mobile device. Use your Windows devices to access other machines.
Access any file and application on your remote computer while working over high-performance connections with HD quality.
Set up in just a few steps. Launching remote connections from any device just takes a few clicks.
Working Remotely Has Never Been Easier
With fast remote connections offering HD quality, 4K streaming, and remote sound in real-time, you’ll be able to perform any task while using Splashtop remote desktop software.
During remote desktop sessions, you’ll be able to run apps like video editing software, graphic design, and 3D modeling tools. Lip-syncing videos remotely is a breeze with Splashtop. You'll get the most out of your Windows workstations while working remotely with Splashtop.
How to Use Remote Desktop on Windows with Splashtop
You can set up Splashtop remote desktop software in just a few easy steps. Once you've created your Splashtop account and downloaded the necessary remote desktop app on your Windows (and other) devices, you'll be ready to go!
Launching remote connections is as simple as opening the Splashtop app on your device and selecting the computer you want to access from your list. You'll then see the screen of your remote computer on your local device and be able to remotely control it as if you were using it in person.
Check out our Splashtop remote desktop for Windows downloads.
The Top Rated Windows Remote Desktop Tool
When it comes to remote desktop tools for Windows, Splashtop is the clear winner. Remote desktop access will be a breeze thanks to Splashtop's superior performance, security, and ease of use.
Whether you're working from home, on the go, or managing a team of remote workers, Splashtop ensures that you can access your Windows desktops from anywhere.
Key Benefits of Splashtop Remote Desktop for Windows
Cross platform support
Don't have a Windows device on hand? Need to access another operating system? No problem! Remotely access your Windows, Mac, and Linux computers from any Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, or Chromebook device.
Ease of use
Splashtop is incredibly easy to set up and use, even for non-technical users. Installing Splashtop on your Windows machine takes just a few clicks. Splashtop also offers a user-friendly interface that makes it easy to navigate and control your remote desktop.
High performance connections
Users can access resource-intensive workstations remotely as if they were at their desks. 4K streaming at up to 60fps and low latency gives users a top-notch remote desktop connection.
Secure and compliant
Between encrypted connections, multi-level password options, two-factor authentication, and other security features, your data is safe. Splashtop complies with several industry regulations and standards. Learn more about secure remote desktop software.
From Our Happy Customers
This is an easy and reliable tool to use when I’m traveling or need to access info on a device not with me.
Debbie Schmidt, DSH Solutions
From Our Happy Customers
I can access my work desktop no matter where I am and work with confidence. Splashtop gives me the flexibility I need to blend work and personal life.”
Bobby Bottom, Integrated Electrical
From Our Happy Customers
Works great for my company and the price is the reason I chose it over other products with similar features.
Scott Evans, Digital Wave LLC
From Our Happy Customers
I made the switch to Splashtop and find it to be reasonably priced as well as faster than the other product that I was using.
Cara Dickman, X-TRA Custom Components Inc
From Our Happy Customers
FAQs
How do I run remote desktop on Windows
The best solution is to use Splashtop on your Windows devices for your remote desktop needs. Splashtop delivers lightning-fast remote connections, enabling you to leverage the full computing resources of your Windows PC while working remotely.
How do I enable remote desktop on Windows 10?
Splashtop remote desktop software is the best tool for Windows 10. Setting up Splashtop on Windows 10 machines takes just a few minutes. Here's how you can enable remote desktop on Windows 10.
How to enable remote desktop on Windows 11?
Splashtop remote desktop software supports Windows 11. To enable remote desktop to and from your Windows 11 computers, create your Splashtop account and then download the necessary Splashtop apps on your devices. From there, you’ll be able to open the Splashtop app on your device, see a list of your remote PCs, and launch the remote connection to the computer you want to access with just a click.