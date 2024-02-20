Windows Remote Desktop Software by Splashtop

Secure Remote Desktop Software for Windows
Remote computer access to and from Windows devices
4 Reasons to Choose Splashtop Remote Desktop Solutions for Windows
Work from Anywhere
Always stay connected to your Windows computers, no matter where you are. Work from anywhere seamlessly.
Unlimited Flexibility
Access your Windows PC from any computer, tablet, or mobile device. Use your Windows devices to access other machines.
Boost Productivity
Access any file and application on your remote computer while working over high-performance connections with HD quality.
Superior User Experience
Set up in just a few steps. Launching remote connections from any device just takes a few clicks.
Simplify Remote Work with the Best Windows Remote Desktop Solution
With fast remote connections offering HD quality, 4K streaming, and remote sound in real-time, you’ll be able to perform any task while using Splashtop remote desktop software.
During remote desktop sessions, you’ll be able to run apps like video editing software, graphic design, and 3D modeling tools. Lip-syncing videos remotely is a breeze with Splashtop. You'll get the most out of your Windows workstations while working remotely with Splashtop.
How to Set Up Remote Desktop on Windows with Splashtop
You can set up Splashtop remote desktop software in just a few easy steps. Once you've created your Splashtop account and downloaded the necessary remote desktop app on your Windows (and other) devices, you'll be ready to go!
Download the Splashtop Business app: Visit the Splashtop website and download the Splashtop Business app for Windows.
Create a Splashtop Account: Open the Splashtop Business app and log in if you already have an account or sign up for a free trial.
Install the Splashtop Streamer on the Remote Computer: On the computer you want to access, download and install the Splashtop Streamer. Log in to the Splashtop Streamer with the same account.
Start a Remote Session: Open the Splashtop Business app on your Windows device. Select the remote computer from your list and click 'Connect' to start the remote session.
Remote Desktop Solutions Across Industries
Windows remote desktop access isn’t just for IT teams. It powers critical workflows across a wide range of industries. Splashtop provides secure, high-performance access that adapts to the unique needs of each sector:
Education – Give students and faculty remote access to on-campus lab computers and specialized software from any location, enabling flexible learning without sacrificing performance.
Media & Entertainment – Empower designers, video editors, and animators to work remotely with 4K streaming, low latency, and stylus/pen support for a seamless creative workflow.
Healthcare – Support HIPAA-compliant access for healthcare professionals to securely view patient records and maintain continuity of care while meeting regulatory requirements.
Architecture & Engineering – Enable engineers and architects to use powerful workstations remotely, running CAD and 3D applications with high fidelity from the field or home office.
Retail & Services – Provide IT support teams with instant remote access to POS systems, kiosks, and back-office computers to minimize downtime and keep business operations running smoothly.
Corporate IT & Help Desks – Equip IT teams with the tools to troubleshoot and resolve issues for employees working remotely or in hybrid environments without needing to be on-site.
With Splashtop, Windows users across industries benefit from cost savings, robust security, and a consistent remote desktop experience that matches in-office performance.
Key Benefits of Splashtop Remote Desktop for Windows
Comprehensive Cross-Platform Support
Don't have a Windows device on hand? Need to access another operating system? No problem! Remotely access your Windows, Mac, and Linux computers from any Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, or Chromebook device.
User-Friendly Interface
Splashtop is incredibly easy to set up and use, even for non-technical users. Installing Splashtop on your Windows machine takes just a few clicks. Splashtop also offers a user-friendly interface that makes it easy to navigate and control your remote desktop.
High-Performance Connections
Users can access resource-intensive workstations remotely as if they were at their desks. 4K streaming at up to 60fps and low latency gives users a top-notch remote desktop connection.
Robust Security and Compliance
Between encrypted connections, multi-level password options, two-factor authentication, and other security features, your data is safe. Splashtop complies with several industry regulations and standards. Learn more about secure remote desktop software.
From Our Happy Customers
I can access my work desktop no matter where I am and work with confidence. Splashtop gives me the flexibility I need to blend work and personal life.
Bobby Bottom, Integrated Electrical
From Our Happy Customers
Works great for my company and the price is the reason I chose it over other products with similar features.
Scott Evans, Digital Wave LLC
From Our Happy Customers
I made the switch to Splashtop and find it to be reasonably priced as well as faster than the other product that I was using.
Cara Dickman, X-TRA Custom Components Inc
From Our Happy Customers
This is an easy and reliable tool to use when I’m traveling or need to access info on a device not with me.
Debbie Schmidt, DSH Solutions