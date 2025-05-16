Programs Like LogMeIn: Find the Right LogMeIn Alternative

If you’re looking for a powerful remote access and support solution, you know how important it is to find the best software for your business, but you also know how many options are out there. Perhaps you’ve heard of or currently use LogMeIn, but it doesn’t quite fit your needs.
Fortunately, there are plenty of programs like LogMeIn that provide the same remote desktop access features and more.
To make your search easier, we’ve compiled a list of the seven best LogMeIn alternatives. Read on to learn about the options, and when you’re ready to invest in remote access, you’ll be able to make an informed decision.
Why You Should Consider an Alternative to LogMeIn
Pricing: LogMeIn pricing is not exactly cheap, with prices that many consider to be high in the industry. Those prices can be frightening for organizations with limited budgets, who may want to find a more cost-effective alternative.
Performance: LogMeIn is currently rated 3.6 stars on Trustpilot, with 63% one-star reviews. Reviewers have cited performance issues like constant restarts, remote printer issues, and an inability to log in.
Customer support: One of the most frequent issues cited on Trustpilot is customer service, including the inability to cancel and difficulty contacting support.
So if you’re looking for programs like LogMeIn, it can help to explore your alternatives and look for options with a price better suited to your budget or the features you know you need. Research and shopping around can help ensure your employees get the efficient, secure remote work experience they need.
7 LogMeIn Alternatives: Top Picks for Reliable Remote Access and Support
If LogMeIn isn’t right for you, what other options are available? These are seven of the best LogMeIn alternatives you can buy and how they compare:
Splashtop
At the top of the list, we have Splashtop. Splashtop offers remote access and support for businesses of all sizes and across industries, with a flexible selection of plans and a wide array of features.
With Splashtop, users can access their work computers from any device, including Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, and Chromebooks. Getting set up is as easy as downloading an app and logging in because that’s literally all it takes. Splashtop provides high-speed, high-quality remote connections, complete with all the remote access tools and features LogMeIn can boast at a fraction of the price.
(Want to learn how Splashtop can save you up to 80% when compared to LogMeIn? See how Splashtop pricing compares to LogMeIn Pro pricing, LogMeIn Central pricing, and LogMeIn Rescue pricing)
Plus, Splashtop is renowned for its security, boasting a wide array of advanced security features and compliance with a broad range of government and industry standards. Splashtop’s user support is also highly acclaimed, with customers saying, “their customer service is the best.”
TeamViewer
TeamViewer is another remote access and IT support solution, including features like asset management, mobile device management, device monitoring, and endpoint protection.
However, TeamViewer is even more expensive than LogMeIn. So, while its features are good compared to those of LogMeIn, its price may be a sticking point.
RealVNC Connect
RealVNC Connect offers remote access and support with on-demand sessions. It uses invite-only access codes for remote access, allowing users to quickly bring in specialists or external consultants, and includes features like Session Handover and Annotations for helpdesk teams.
The latest version of RealVNC Connect, Version 8, combines RealVNC Viewer and Server, bringing multiple tools into one console. Its pricing is also cheaper than LogMeIn, although this is still more expensive than Splashtop.
AnyDesk
AnyDesk is a remote desktop platform that offers packages for individuals and organizations. It has cloud and on-premises options and boasts flexibility and customization to meet individual needs.
However, AnyDesk is also pricier than options like Splashtop.
ScreenConnect
ScreenConnect provides remote support and access software so IT teams can more easily support remote devices. It offers benefits like cloud and on-premises options, a customizable interface, and integrations with ConnectWise solutions. However, pricing can be a concern as it can be high
BeyondTrust Remote Support
For organizations looking for remote IT support specifically, BeyondTrust Remote Support is a valid option. It boasts secure access and support, including attended and unattended access for troubleshooting, updating, and supporting devices and systems, along with an open API to create custom integrations.
However, BeyondTrust is another expensive option, with prices exceeding those of LogMeIn. So budget-conscious organizations may want to look for more cost-effective alternatives.
Zoho Assist
Zoho Assist allows users to access servers, computers, and mobile devices with attended and unattended access. It supports multiple monitors and includes features like file transfer, session recording, and voice/video chat.
On the other hand, Zoho does have a steep learning curve, making it harder for users to pick up quickly or get the full benefits. It’s another expensive option, especially compared to more price-efficient solutions like Splashtop.
Why is Splashtop the Preferred Remote Access Solution Over LogMeIn?
Given all the options, what makes Splashtop the best LogMeIn alternative? Several benefits make Splashtop stand out from the pack, including:
Features: Splashtop offers a staggering amount of features, including role-based access control and access management, multi-monitor support, file transfer, remote print, USB device redirection, microphone passthrough, and so much more.
Performance: Splashtop’s speed and performance are seamless, featuring 4K streaming up to 60fpd and iMac Pro Retina 5K streaming, 4:4:4 color, and high-fidelity audio. There are no delays, lag, or quality issues when Splashtop connects to remote devices, making it one of the fastest remote desktop solutions.
Security: Splashtop is built with security in mind, with features like multi-factor authentication, session idle timeout, remote connection notifications, call logging, and more. It’s compliant with ISO/IEC 27001, SOC 2, GDPR, and more, meeting a wide range of industry and government standards.
Customer support: Splashtop’s customer support is renowned for its efficiency and friendliness, and user reviews consistently praise how helpful the support team is.
Affordability: Splashtop is designed to be affordable for organizations of all sizes, starting at as low as $5/month for solo users. Even at its higher tiers, it remains a more cost-effective option than even the lower-range options from providers like LogMeIn and TeamViewer.
All this and more make Splashtop the remote access and support solution of choice for businesses of all sizes and individuals. When you’re looking for reliable, high-quality remote access, Splashtop has everything you need.
Save Up to 80% with Splashtop: The Ideal Alternative to LogMeIn
Budget-conscious businesses need to strike a tricky balance between finding a solution that fits their budget and offers all the robust tools and features they need. With Splashtop, you don’t have to pick one or the other.
Splashtop provides a wide range of remote access and support tools, empowering employees to work from anywhere, on any device, with ease. This includes multi-to-multi monitor viewing, remote reboot, user management, drag-and-drop file transfer, chat, remote print, USB redirection, and so much more, at a fraction of LogMeIn’s price.
LogMeIn users who switch to Splashtop save up to 80% annually while still accessing all the tools and features they need to work from anywhere seamlessly. There’s no need to choose between affordability and features when you can have it all with Splashtop.
Get Started with Splashtop Free Trial for Remote Access
Whether you’re shopping for a new remote access and support platform or you’re a former LogMeIn customer looking for something new, Splashtop has everything you need, including:
Attended and unattended access
High-definition streaming
Multi-monitor support
Advanced security and access controls
File transfer
Remote printing
Enterprise-grade security
Advanced integrations
Unmatched customer service
And more
Ready to experience Splashtop for yourself? You can get started today with a free trial: