On-Premises (On-Prem): Benefits, Limitations, and More

When it comes to managing software and infrastructure, businesses often face a critical choice: on-premises or cloud-based solutions. On-premises systems, or "on-prem," offer unique advantages such as full control over data, enhanced security, and customization options, making them a preferred choice for many industries.
We’ll explore what on-premises really means, dive into its pros and cons, and look at how it stacks up against other options like off-premises and cloud solutions. Whether you’re planning your IT strategy or just curious about the best remote access setup, you’re in the right place!
What is On-Premises?
On-premises (often shortened to "on-prem") refers to software and infrastructure hosted within a company's own facilities or data center. Unlike cloud-based solutions, on-premises systems give businesses complete control over their data, hardware, and software configurations. This setup is ideal for organizations that prioritize data security, require tailored solutions, or operate in highly regulated industries where compliance is critical.
For example, on-premises solutions are commonly used in industries like healthcare and finance, where strict compliance with data protection laws such as HIPAA or GDPR is mandatory. By managing everything in-house, businesses can ensure data remains secure and within their jurisdiction.
Examples of On-Premises Software
On-premises solutions are widely used across various industries and include:
Local File Servers:
Used for storing and sharing files within an organization, local file servers are a classic example of on-premises solutions that prioritize data control.
Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Systems:
ERP systems like SAP or Oracle are often deployed on-premises to integrate and manage core business processes while ensuring full control over sensitive company data.
Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software:
Many businesses still opt for on-premises CRM software, such as Microsoft Dynamics, to customize workflows and maintain strict control over client data.
By maintaining these systems on-site, companies can ensure accessibility without relying on external internet connections or third-party service providers.
How Does On-Premises Differ from Off-Premises?
On-premises and off-premises solutions represent two contrasting approaches to hosting and managing software and infrastructure. On-premises systems are hosted within an organization’s own data center, providing full control over data and security. In contrast, off-premises solutions are managed remotely by third-party providers, offering convenience and accessibility but with less direct oversight.
To better understand the differences, refer to the comparison table below:
Aspect
On-Premises
Off-Premises
Definition
Software and infrastructure hosted in a company’s own facility or data center.
Software and infrastructure hosted remotely by a third-party provider (e.g., cloud).
Data Control
Complete control over data, as it is stored locally.
Data is managed by the third-party provider, offering less direct control.
Accessibility
Typically limited to physical location or secured networks.
Accessible from anywhere with an internet connection.
Setup & Ownership
Requires ownership and management of hardware and software.
No need to own hardware; relies on service provider infrastructure.
Maintenance
Managed by in-house IT teams, including updates, patches, and repairs.
Maintenance is handled by the provider, reducing the workload on internal teams.
Cost Structure
High initial investment in hardware, licenses, and setup.
Pay-as-you-go or subscription-based, spreading costs over time.
Security
Custom security measures tailored to the organization’s needs.
Provider-managed security, with potential vulnerabilities at the vendor level.
Compliance
Easier to ensure compliance for industries with strict regulations.
Provider must comply with regulations; less direct oversight by the organization.
Scalability
Limited scalability; expansion requires purchasing additional hardware.
Highly scalable; resources can be adjusted as needed without hardware investment.
Performance
Offers predictable performance, as resources are not shared with other users.
Performance can vary depending on provider resources and network connectivity.
Reliability
Dependent on in-house infrastructure, which may be affected by local disruptions.
Dependent on provider uptime and external network stability.
Cloud vs. On-Premises
When deciding between cloud-based solutions and on-premises systems, businesses must weigh their unique needs against the advantages and disadvantages of each model. Below is a comparison to help clarify the key differences:
Aspect
Cloud
On-Premises
Infrastructure
Hosted on third-party servers; no need for physical hardware.
Requires in-house servers and networking equipment.
Costs
Subscription-based with predictable monthly fees.
High upfront investment; potentially lower long-term costs.
Maintenance
Managed by the provider (updates, patches, backups).
Handled by internal IT teams, requiring expertise and resources.
Data Control
Data is stored and managed by a third-party provider.
Full control over data, with storage on local servers.
Security
Provider implements security, but risks of breaches or unauthorized access exist.
Custom security measures tailored to business needs, but requires ongoing effort.
Scalability
Highly scalable; resources can be adjusted quickly and easily.
Limited scalability; requires additional hardware and time for expansion.
Accessibility
Accessible from anywhere with an internet connection.
Limited to physical location or secured network unless remote access solutions are used.
Customization
Limited customization depending on the provider’s platform and offerings.
High customization potential to meet specific business needs.
Compliance
Provider must meet regulatory standards; businesses have less oversight.
Easier to maintain compliance with industry-specific regulations and policies.
Setup Time
Quick setup; services are ready to deploy once subscribed.
Time-intensive setup, including hardware installation and software configuration.
Who Benefits From On-Premises Software?
On-premises software offers unique advantages that cater to specific industries and organizational needs. Here’s a look at who benefits most from on-premises solutions:
1. Regulated Industries
Organizations in industries with strict regulatory compliance requirements, such as healthcare, finance, and government, often prefer on-premises solutions. These businesses need full control over their data to meet standards like HIPAA, GDPR, or PCI-DSS.
2. Businesses with High Security Needs
Companies handling sensitive or confidential information, such as legal firms, defense contractors, and research institutions, often choose on-premises systems for their ability to customize security measures and minimize external risks.
3. Organizations Requiring Customization
On-premises solutions allow for extensive customization, making them ideal for businesses that need tailored software to meet their specific workflows and processes, such as manufacturing plants or large-scale enterprises.
4. Locations with Limited Internet Connectivity
Businesses operating in areas with unreliable or limited internet connectivity, like rural offices or remote facilities, benefit from on-premises systems that don’t rely on constant internet access.
5. Enterprises with Large IT Teams
Companies with dedicated IT departments and sufficient resources often prefer on-premises software for its control, flexibility, and long-term cost savings, especially in larger deployments.
Key Advantages of On-Premises Solutions
On-premises solutions offer several benefits that make them a preferred choice for businesses prioritizing control, security, and customization. Below are the key advantages:
1. Enhanced Security
On-premises systems provide unparalleled data security since all information is stored locally. Businesses can implement custom security measures tailored to their specific needs, minimizing the risk of breaches and unauthorized access.
2. Full Control Over Data and Infrastructure
Organizations have complete ownership and control of their software and hardware. This control allows them to manage configurations, updates, and data storage according to their own policies, ensuring greater flexibility and compliance.
3. Compliance with Regulations
Industries with stringent regulations, such as healthcare (HIPAA) and finance (GDPR, PCI-DSS), benefit from the ability to keep data within their own servers. On-premises setups simplify compliance by offering direct oversight of data handling.
4. Customization and Integration
On-premises solutions can be tailored to meet the unique workflows and requirements of a business. They also allow seamless integration with other internal systems, making them ideal for enterprises needing specific functionalities.
5. Reliable Performance
With dedicated hardware and no resource sharing, on-premises solutions deliver predictable and consistent performance, free from the potential bandwidth or latency issues associated with shared cloud environments.
6. Long-Term Cost Savings
While the initial investment for on-premises systems may be high, they can be cost-effective over time, especially for businesses with long-term use. There are no recurring subscription fees, and companies have the flexibility to upgrade their systems as needed.
7. Limited Dependency on External Providers
On-premises systems reduce reliance on third-party providers, ensuring operational continuity even if external services are disrupted. This independence is crucial for businesses operating in critical or sensitive sectors.
Challenges and Considerations of On-Premises Software
While on-premises systems come with unique benefits, there are a few considerations to keep in mind. With the right tools and planning, these challenges can be effectively managed.
1. Strategic Investment in Upfront Costs
On-premises solutions require initial investments in hardware and setup but offer long-term savings by avoiding recurring subscription fees.
2. Proactive Maintenance Needs
Managing updates and hardware replacements is part of on-premises ownership. Solutions like Splashtop On-Prem simplify maintenance with features like remote management and updates.
3. Planned Scalability
Scaling requires additional hardware but ensures dedicated resources. Features like high-availability clustering make growth seamless and efficient.
4. Secure Remote Accessibility
On-premises systems are often tied to local networks, which can pose challenges for remote teams. However, with the right configurations and tools, businesses can enable secure access to their systems from anywhere, supporting hybrid and remote work models.
5. Reliable Hardware with Redundancy
Hardware management requires preparation, but with backups and tools like remote reboot, downtime can be minimized.
6. Manageable Space and Energy Needs
On-premises setups require space and power, but right-sized deployments make these manageable while offering full control.
7. Tailored Technology Upgrades
Upgrading on-premises systems requires planning but allows organizations to customize their infrastructure to meet specific needs. This flexibility ensures that businesses can adopt new technologies while maintaining control over their IT environment.
Choose Splashtop for On-Premises Secure Remote Access
Solutions When your organization requires secure, self-hosted remote access and support, Splashtop On-Prem offers the ideal solution. Designed for businesses where cloud-based tools are not an option, Splashtop On-Prem ensures compliance, flexibility, and unmatched performance tailored to on-premises environments.
Key Features and Benefits of Splashtop On-Prem:
1. High Performance:
Smooth remote sessions with HD video, audio, and frame rates up to 60 fps.
Unattended anytime access to Windows, Mac, Linux, and Android devices.
2. Comprehensive Remote Support:
Attended on-demand support with a simple 9-digit code.
Admin-level access for tasks requiring elevated privileges.
3. Advanced Security:
256-bit AES encryption, TLS, device authentication, and IP whitelisting.
Active Directory integration for seamless access management.
4. Enhanced Productivity Tools:
File transfer, USB device redirection, and session recording.
In-session chat and voice call for efficient communication.
5. Reliable Infrastructure:
High-availability clustering for load balancing and redundancy.
Splashtop Connector for secure RDP access without a VPN.
6. System Management:
Remote reboot, Wake-on-LAN, and scheduled access policies.
Syslog integration for monitoring and compliance audits.
Why Splashtop On-Prem is Perfect for On-Premises Needs
Splashtop On-Prem is tailored for industries requiring strict compliance, such as healthcare, finance, and government. Its self-hosted architecture ensures data remains within your corporate network, meeting security and regulatory requirements.
By combining ease of use, robust security, and comprehensive remote access features, Splashtop On-Prem enhances productivity while ensuring peace of mind for IT administrators.
Learn more about Splashtop On-Prem and the differences between Splashtop On-Prem and Splashtop Enterprise. Get started today by scheduling a demo or contacting Sales for more information.