Robert Pleasant headshot

Robert Pleasant

Content Marketing Specialist

Robert Pleasant, also known as Robbie, is a Content Marketing Specialist at Splashtop with years of experience writing for a wide array of tech companies and websites, making complex technical topics easy to understand and enjoyable with a blend of subject expertise and creative wit. He likes seeing how advancements in technology can be used to make lives better, and in his free time, Robbie enjoys creative writing, tabletop games, and trying to keep up with comics & TV shows.

Articles by Robert Pleasant

Co-workers sitting at a conference table in their office while working on their laptops.
Remote Access Insights

The Benefits of Remote Desktop Solutions for Your Business

