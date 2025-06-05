Programs Like GoToMyPC: Which Alternative is Best?

Perhaps you’ve heard of GoToMyPC, a software that allows you to access Mac and PC devices remotely, but you’re unsure if it’s the best choice for your business
Remote access solutions, including GoToMyPC and its competitors, enable users to connect to their work devices from anywhere, whether on the go or working remotely. This enables remote work to be fast, efficient, and seamless. However, not all remote support solutions are the same, so it’s important to look at the options.
With that in mind, let’s look at the top GoToMyPC competitors, see what makes them stand out, and help you find the best GoToMyPC alternative for your business.
What to Look for in a GoToMyPC Alternative?
The first question to ask when looking at GoToMyPC competitors is: What do you want from a remote access solution? While every business has specific needs, there are a few features and criteria useful across the board.
Consider the following when looking for a GoToMyPC alternative:
Security: When you access a remote device, you must be sure your devices and accounts remain secure. Find a solution with robust, advanced cybersecurity features that will protect your data when you connect.
Ease of use: An overly complicated solution will cost as much productivity as it can save. Look for a user-friendly platform with clear controls and easy onboarding to achieve the most efficient remote connection experience possible.
Cross-platform compatibility: In today’s BYOD work world, employees can use a wide variety of devices, and you need a remote access solution that works with each of them. Ensure that the solution you use works across multiple platforms so your teams can work from the devices they prefer.
Scalability: When your company is growing, you need a solution that can grow with it. Look for a scalable platform that can easily add new users and devices so you can onboard new employees quickly.
Pricing: The prices for remote access solutions can vary significantly, and after the recent GoToMyPC price increase, it might be time to seek something more affordable. Splashtop, for instance, is one of the most cost-effective solutions on the market, offering the same excellent tools and features as other remote access platforms at a fraction of GoToMyPC pricing.
Customer support: Should you ever need customer support, it helps to know there’s a skilled team ready for you. Check the reviews for your solution’s customer support and see if other users have reported positive experiences, so you’ll know if you’re in good hands.
Integrations: Consider the other IT tools your support team uses. If you’re using a remote support tool, does it integrate with the rest of your IT tech stack? It’s essential to find a platform with robust integrations. Otherwise, your IT tools may be disjointed and incompatible.
6 GoToMyPC Alternatives
Now we can start looking at GoToMyPC competitors you’ll want to consider. We’ve gathered the top seven GoToMyPC alternatives so you can pick the best one for your business.
1. Splashtop
When you need remote access and support, Splashtop is the best. Not only does it provide remote access to a wide range of devices (including Mac, PC, iOS, Chromebook, and more) and features like multi-monitor support, remote print, and microphone passthrough, but it’s also one of the most cost-effective options on this list.
Splashtop offers remote access and support solutions. Employees can connect to their work computers from any device, anywhere, enabling seamless work on the go. IT support agents, meanwhile, can connect to end-user devices wherever they may be to provide troubleshooting, maintenance, and support.
Users also love Splashtop, leaving highly positive reviews on sites likeCapterra andGartner. Splashtop customers praise it for its reliability, stability, wide array of features, and customer support, which is why it stands at the top of the list.
2. TeamViewer
TeamViewer is a platform made for remote management and online collaboration. It allows for attended and unattended device access and boasts a device-agnostic approach with a web client that works across Windows, macOS, Linux, and ChromeOS devices. TeamViewer also includes features like remote wake-on-LAN, multi-monitor support, and black screen/block remote input.
While TeamViewer does have a free option, that’s only for private, non-commercial use. Businesses looking to use TeamViewer will need a paid license, which is one of the more expensive in the industry. Those looking for cost-effective options will want to look elsewhere.
3. AnyDesk
AnyDesk is another remote access solution, with both cloud and on-premises options. However, AnyDesk is another expensive option. While it also offers a free option for personal use, professional users will still need a license. Reviews have also stated that AnyDesk is more complicated than options like GoToMyPC or Splashtop, so it may have a steeper learning curve than others on this list.
4. ConnectWise ScreenConnect
ConnectWise ScreenConnect is a remote support software designed to let technicians access end-user devices from anywhere. It offers cloud or on-premise options and is compatible with Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices.
ConnectWise ScreenConnect also has a high price point. They also require a minimum of 25 agents, so individual users or smaller companies may not have a large enough IT support team to justify the subscription.
5. RemotePC
RemotePC is another remote desktop access solution built for attended access and always-on remote access. It works across PC, Mac, Linux, iOS, and Android devices, as well as via a web portal.
RemotePC’s features include file transfer, remote printing, multi-to-multi monitor, and USB device redirection. However, when compared to other solutions like Splashtop, pricing can be high.
6. Chrome Remote Desktop
Chrome Remote Desktop is a basic remote access option for Google Chrome users. It enables remote computer access and screen sharing through Chrome, although it lacks features like chat and support for multiple displays.
Chrome Remote Desktop is free, but it’s also a case of “you get what you pay for.” While it is a simple tool for remote access and screen sharing, its lack of advanced features means it may be better suited for individual users than for business environments and organizations.
Top-Rated GoToMyPC Competitor Based on User Reviews
Fortunately, you don’t have to pick a GoToMyPC alternative based just on descriptions and general vibes. User reviews are a great way to see what real people think about each option, so you can see what’s the best fit for you.
Splashtop is frequently praised for its efficiency, reliability, and ease of use, as well as how affordable it is for businesses of all sizes. On TrustRadius, 99% of users said they “would buy again” and are “happy with the feature set,” while 100% said Splashtop “delivers good value for the price.”
What Makes Splashtop the Smartest Choice Over GoToMyPC?
Not only is Splashtop one of the highest-rated GoToMyPC competitors, but it’s also the most cost-effective. Users who switch from GoToMyPC to Splashtop save significantly on remote access without losing any of the features or tools they rely on.
Splashtop is also built for ease of use and accessibility. It features a user-friendly interface and robust controls while providing seamless connectivity even on low bandwidth connections. Additionally, Splashtop can easily scale to businesses of all sizes and includes plans for everyone from individual users to large enterprises.
Splashtop offers a wide variety of remote access and support tools and features, including multi-monitor support, remote print, drag-and-drop file transfer, remote reboot and wake-on-LAN, USB device redirection, and much more. At the same time, it’s incredibly secure, with advanced security features like multi-factor authentication, session idle timeout, intrusion prevention, and more. Splashtop is compliant with a wide range of industry and government IT security standards, including SOC 2, GDPR, CCPA, and more.
When you look at the options, the choice is clear: Splashtop is a top choice for fast, powerful, and affordable remote access and support.
Ready to Experience Faster, More Affordable Remote Access with Splashtop? Get Started with a Free Trial!
When you’re looking for a fast, powerful, and affordable remote access solution, Splashtop has everything you need and more.
Splashtop lets you access your work computer from any device, anywhere. Whether you’re a worker on the go or an IT support agent assisting remote employees, you can connect to remote devices in just a few taps and seamlessly work on the connected computer.
When you compare Splashtop vs GoToMyPC, the difference is clear. Splashtop has the speed, performance, ease of use, and capabilities businesses need to work seamlessly from anywhere, all at a fraction of GoToMyPC’s price.
Ready to experience Splashtop for yourself? Get started today with a free trial: