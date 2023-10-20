TrustRadius Reveals: Why Users Prefer Splashtop over GoToMyPC

In today's digital age, the demand for dependable remote access tools has never been greater. As businesses and individuals alike seek solutions that best fit their needs, a notable comparison has emerged between two leading platforms: Splashtop and GoToMyPC. Through the lens of actual user feedback, we delve into the intricacies of this comparison to understand what makes one stand out over the other.

1. Pricing

Amid the myriad factors influencing the choice of remote access tools, cost consistently stands out. Users are becoming increasingly cost-conscious, seeking effective tools that don't break the bank. The financial comparison between Splashtop and GoToMyPC reveals notable contrasts. While specific prices may vary based on packages and offers, many users felt the pinch of GoToMyPC's pricing strategy.

One candid review stated, "GoToMyPC shot their prices up so we went looking for a replacement." It's a sentiment echoed by another user who felt compelled to shift after GoToMyPC "was costing us almost $400 per computer a year!"

Splashtop, on the other hand, has garnered acclaim for its affordability without compromising on functionality. A user summarized this sentiment by sharing, "I replaced GoToMyPC with Splashtop because of cost-effectiveness. Splashtop costs 75% less and it gives me the same, or better access and functionality."

With such a pronounced cost difference, it's no wonder that Splashtop's value proposition appeals to many seeking functionality and attractive pricing.

2. Speed and Performance

Splashtop has consistently received commendations for its speedy and reliable performance from users. As one user highlights, "It's speed and issue-free was a great advantage." This positive feedback showcases Splashtop's ability to offer seamless remote access experiences.

In contrast, some users have reported performance hitches with GoToMyPC. One of the shared sentiments underscores this, noting, "The previous tool would lag sometimes," pointing towards potential disruptions in work efficiency. These contrasting testimonials further emphasize the growing preference for Splashtop among users who prioritize speed and dependability.

3. Ease of use

Simplicity often emerges as a coveted attribute in software solutions, and Splashtop appears to have embraced this philosophy. Users have frequently celebrated its intuitive design, making setup and daily use a breeze. One testimonial captures this sentiment, with a user sharing, "Splashtop was shown to me by a friend who uses it. It seemed super easy, so I gave it a try... Splashtop allows me to work from WHERE I am."

While GoToMyPC has served many users over the years, some have voiced challenges in its usability or setup process. For instance, a review mentioned, "GoToMyPC was costly and clunky, really didn't like it and avoided using it unless absolutely necessary," suggesting a less-than-straightforward experience for some.

Such feedback underscores the importance of a user-friendly interface in the remote access domain, with Splashtop emerging as a favorite for those prioritizing ease of use.

4. Multi-Monitor capabilities

The flexibility to use multiple monitors can be pivotal in maximizing productivity, and Splashtop has notably received plaudits for this feature. Users have found its multi-monitor support not only commendable but also instrumental in bolstering their work efficiency. A testimonial keenly observes, "Splashtop does everything and more! I can run multiple monitors on multiple monitors if available. I love this. It speeds up the time it takes to accomplish tasks and leaves more free time to do other things."

On the flip side, GoToMyPC seemed to have faced some challenges in this aspect. Users pointed out its limitations in supporting multi-monitor setups. One user lamented, "I replaced GoToMyPC with Splashtop... because it did not allow for multi-monitor set-ups."

The ability to efficiently harness the power of multiple screens is no longer just an added luxury; it's a necessity for many professionals. In this domain, Splashtop's capabilities appear to have struck a chord with its users, offering them enhanced productivity and flexibility.

Conclusion - Try Splashtop for free

The digital landscape continually evolves, and with it, the tools that empower users to seamlessly navigate their tasks remotely. In this comparative dive into Splashtop and GoToMyPC, one theme resonates distinctly: Splashtop's appeal in terms of cost, performance, simplicity, feature set, and overall user satisfaction.

While both platforms bring notable strengths to the table, user testimonials consistently highlight Splashtop as a game-changer for many. As remote work and digital access continue to shape our professional and personal worlds, choosing the right tools will remain paramount.

Based on the feedback gathered, Splashtop emerges as a compelling choice for those seeking a comprehensive, reliable, and user-friendly remote access solution.

