GoToMyPC Price Increase? Users Report 200% Increase in Cost

GoToMyPC customers have been cancelling their subscriptions and switching to Splashtop after finding out GoToMyPC tripled their renewal price.

GoToMyPC has rasied the prices of their GoToMyPC remote access products. In some cases, raising the price by nearly 3 times as much as what it used to be. For example, some shocked GoToMyPC customer’s have said that their annual cost for GoToMyPC’s personal plan would jump to $420 /year (formerly $230/year). That’s an 83% price increase.

This comes after GoToMyPC was acquired by LogMeIn in 2017. LogMeIn has had their own history of substantial price increases over the years.

The backlash can be seen on social media as well, with many GoToMyPC users angry over the sudden price increases:

@GoToMyPC tripled its prices. Not wise. Been a customer for over a decade. Service cancelled. — Eugene S (@CA_Russiantank) September 4, 2018

@GoToMyPC Wow! and NOT in a good way! My @GoToMyPC plan was $110 in Dec 2017 and my plan is set to renew in Dec 2018 at $420! Nearly 4 times as much. You can't cancel online, you have to call them - not a happy bunny! ☹️ — Jane Moore (@Jane_eLearning) November 23, 2018

@GoToMyPC@LogMeIn Crazy 800%+ price hike and you only give me an option to cancel my account over the phone?!?! You know where you can shove it! There’s a special place for businesses like yours, it’s called liquidation and ancient history! Way to screw over your customers! — Fiosco (@FioscoHQ) November 15, 2018

Anyone have a rec for remote desktop access? @GoToMyPC just lost my business after an unexplained 257% increase. — A. Baier (@ay_bear) September 6, 2018

@GoToMyPC I just got my annual bill. over 200% increase??? Been a loyal customer for years and now cannot afford you any longer :( — Excuse Me (@oopsieee) September 3, 2018

On the other hand, Splashtop will keep its starting price for Splashtop Business Access at $60 /year. Since its release in 2013, Splashtop has never increased the starting price of Splashtop Business Access. In fact, your price is locked in when you purchase any Splashtop product, meaning you’ll never have to worry about an increased renewal fee.

Splashtop Business Access is an award-winning remote access solution for individuals and teams. With Splashtop, you’ll get the fastest remote access tool, at the best price, and with the same top features found in GoToMyPC. Check out the full Splashtop vs. GoToMyPC comparison to see for yourself.

If you’re a current GoToMyPC customer, you can try Splashtop Business Access Pro for free for 7 -days to compare and see for yourself why so many have already switched from GoToMyPC to Splashtop. In addition to getting the best remote access solution, you can also save yourself hundreds of dollars a year by switching to Splashtop.

