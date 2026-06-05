GoToMyPC Price Increase? Users Report 200% Increase in Cost

GoToMyPC customers have been canceling their subscriptions and switching to Splashtop after finding out GoToMyPC tripled their renewal price.
GoToMyPC has raised the prices of their GoToMyPC remote access products. In some cases, raising the price by nearly 3 times as much as it used to be. For example, some shocked GoToMyPC customers have said that their annual cost for GoToMyPC’s personal plan would jump to $420/year (formerly $230/year). That’s an 83% price increase.
This comes after GoToMyPC was acquired by LogMeIn in 2017. LogMeIn has had their own history of substantial price increases over the years. Just see this LogMeIn Central price increase and LogMeIn Pro price increase.
GoToMyPC Pricing Increase Concerns
The backlash on social media is evident, with many GoToMyPC users expressing frustration over sudden price increases, while Splashtop vs GoToMyPC comparisons highlight Splashtop’s more competitive pricing as a key advantage.
@GoToMyPC tripled its prices. Not wise. Been a customer for over a decade. Service cancelled.
— Eugene S (@CA_Russiantank) September 4, 2018
@GoToMyPC Wow! and NOT in a good way! My @GoToMyPC plan was $110 in Dec 2017 and my plan is set to renew in Dec 2018 at $420! Nearly 4 times as much. You can't cancel online, you have to call them - not a happy bunny! ☹️
— Jane Moore (@Jane_eLearning) November 23, 2018
@GoToMyPC@LogMeIn Crazy 800%+ price hike and you only give me an option to cancel my account over the phone?!?! You know where you can shove it! There’s a special place for businesses like yours, it’s called liquidation and ancient history! Way to screw over your customers!
— Fiosco (@FioscoHQ) November 15, 2018
Anyone have a rec for remote desktop access? @GoToMyPC just lost my business after an unexplained 257% increase.
— A. Baier (@ay_bear) September 6, 2018
@GoToMyPC I just got my annual bill. over 200% increase??? Been a loyal customer for years and now cannot afford you any longer :(
— Excuse Me (@oopsieee) September 3, 2018
How GoToMyPC’s Price Increase Is Pushing Users Toward Alternative Solutions
GoToMyPC’s recent pricing changes have left many long-time users frustrated. For individuals and businesses relying on remote access, this significant price increase has sparked widespread concern over affordability and transparency.
Rather than absorbing steep and unexpected renewal fees, many users are now exploring leading remote access solutions that are more cost-effective. Online forums and reviews reflect growing dissatisfaction with GoToMyPC’s pricing model, with users actively seeking alternatives that offer comparable features without breaking their budgets.
This shift is driving interest in platforms like Splashtop, which provides fast, secure, and feature-rich remote access at a fraction of the cost. As more users realize they don’t have to compromise performance for affordability, GoToMyPC’s aggressive price hikes are accelerating the move to modern, scalable alternatives.
Want to Switch Due to the GoToMyPC Price Increase? Try Splashtop
Splashtop will keep its starting price for Splashtop Remote Access at $72/year. Since its release in 2013, Splashtop has never increased the starting price of Splashtop Remote Access. In fact, your price is locked in when you purchase any Splashtop product, meaning you’ll never have to worry about an increased renewal fee.
Splashtop Remote Access is an award-winning remote access solution for individuals and teams. With Splashtop, you’ll get the fastest remote access tool, at the best price, and with the same top features found in GoToMyPC. Check out the full comparison on why Splashtop is the best GoToMyPC alternative.
If you’re a current GoToMyPC customer, you can try Splashtop for free for 7-days to compare and see for yourself why so many have already switched from GoToMyPC to Splashtop. In addition to getting the best remote access solution, you can also save yourself hundreds of dollars a year by switching to Splashtop.
Click below to start your trial. No credit card or commitments are required.