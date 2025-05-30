What is GoToMyPC & Best Alternatives

The remarkable growth of remote and hybrid work has created an unprecedented need for remote access solutions that enable employees to stay connected and work from anywhere on their favorite devices. With this need comes many solutions designed to fill the niche, including GoToMyPC.
While GoToMyPC has long been in the remote access space, that doesn’t necessarily make it the best option for every business. With that in mind, let’s look at what GoToMyPC is, how it’s used, and GoToMyPC alternatives like Splashtop you might want to consider.
What is GoToMyPC?
GoToMyPC is a remote access tool that enables users to connect to their computers from any location. This is designed to provide users access to work files, applications, and networks, even in BYOD and remote work environments.
Remote access tools like GoToMyPC are designed to enable remote and hybrid work by providing access to remote devices, even from personal computers and phones. While GoToMyPC can invite guests for remote support, it’s primarily designed for remote access and administration. So, users looking for remote support tools will want to look at other platforms.
GoToMyPC Pricing: Is it the Right Fit for Your Budget?
GoToMyPC is one of the more expensive remote access options, with the most basic plan starting at $37.50 per month. When you compare it to a competitor like Splashtop, whose plans start at $5 per month, GoToMyPC may not be the most cost-effective option.
Why is Splashtop Rated Higher Than GoToMyPC on Capterra & TrustRadius?
No software stands alone in a vacuum, as the market has multiple offerings and competitors for those willing to shop around. When you look at GoToMyPC alternatives, Splashtop stands out as an excellent option for businesses of all sizes.
When you compare Splashtop and GoToMyPC onTrustRadius, Splashtop comes out with a higher overall user rating. And when you look at the prices, Splashtop is a clear winner, with monthly plans costing a fraction of GoToMyPC’s price, so Splashtop provides a greater value for less money.
Splashtop also receives higher customer rankings in every category, including “delivers good value for the price” (94% to 100%), “would buy again” (96% to 99%), and “happy with the feature set” (97% to 99%). Its features also receive higher ratings across the board, especially for screen sharing (8.2 vs 9.3), over-the-internet remote sessions (8.0 vs 9.3), and remote management of servers and workstations (6.7 vs 9.0).
In the end, users may prefer Splashtop or GoToMyPC based on their individual needs. But when you look at the cost, features, value, and user satisfaction, Splashtop is a clear winner.
Want to experience Splashtop for yourself? You can get started today with a free trial: