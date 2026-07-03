If you’re a decision-maker for a small business, you have to consider what software you invest in carefully. Small businesses need reliable devices, secure access, software updates, and the power to resolve issues quickly, yet often lack the budget for a dedicated IT team or complex IT management platforms.
No matter the size of a company, it still relies on laptops, desktops, and a wide array of applications that need to be managed properly. So, how much IT tooling do small businesses need?
Remote monitoring and management (RMM) software can help manage endpoints, but a full platform may be more than businesses with fewer than 20 employees need. With that in mind, let’s examine what RMM does, when it makes sense to use it, and what smaller businesses can look for if it’s more than they need.
What Is RMM Software?
Remote monitoring and management software helps IT teams and MSPs monitor, maintain, and troubleshoot endpoints remotely. Traditional RMM platforms often include a broader range of IT operations features, including:
Remote device monitoring
Endpoint health issue alerts
Patch management
Remote access and support
Software deployment across endpoints
Asset and inventory tracking
Scripting and automation
Reporting
MSP-focused workflows such as billing, ticketing, or PSA integrations
Do Small Businesses With Fewer Than 20 Employees Actually Need RMM?
For many businesses with fewer than 20 employees, a full RMM platform is more than they need. That does not mean IT management can be ignored. Even small teams still need a reliable way to access devices, support employees, apply updates, monitor endpoint health, and keep track of the computers and software they use.
The better question is whether your business needs the full set of tools typically included with a traditional RMM platform. Many RMM solutions are built for MSPs, dedicated IT teams, or organizations managing larger and more complex environments. If your business only needs core device visibility, remote support, patching, inventory, and basic automation, a lighter solution may be a better fit.
Basic IT Needs Small Businesses Should Plan For
If you’re an IT leader trying to determine whether RMM is right for you, it helps to start by assessing your IT needs. Rather than considering the solution first, focus on what you should plan for, then find the platform that meets those needs.
IT teams for small businesses need:
Fast remote support when employees have issues, so problems can be resolved quickly, even when working on the go.
Visibility into device health and status to identify issues early.
Automated updates for operating systems and third-party software to keep endpoints up to date and secure.
Software and hardware inventory to track what’s in use and its patch status.
Alerts for common endpoint issues.
Remediation actions such as rebooting, running scripts, or applying updates.
User access controls and permissions to manage who can access what.
Activity logs for accountability and troubleshooting.
When a Full RMM Platform May Be Too Much
With that in mind, what are some signs that an RMM platform is more than you need? Remote monitoring and management tools are great for businesses that need them, but might not be the right starting point for smaller businesses.
If you check any of these boxes, you might not need an RMM solution:
You don’t have a dedicated IT admin to configure and maintain the platform.
You only manage a small number of computers.
You do not need PSA, billing, or MSP workflows.
You’re paying for advanced modules you don’t need or rarely use.
Setup, training, and maintenance take more time than the tool saves.
Your main needs are remote access, support, patching, monitoring, and inventory.
What to Look for in an Affordable RMM Alternative
If an RMM solution is more than you need, what should you invest in instead? When you look for an RMM alternative, you’ll want to focus on the core features your business needs, which even lightweight solutions should include. Finding a solution with these capabilities will ensure you can gain the key benefits of a full RMM without the complexity:
1. Simple Remote Access and Support
One of the most important features is the ability to dependably access devices and support employees remotely. As such, a platform with robust remote access and support is essential. This should be easy to set up across devices, so employees and IT agents can quickly and conveniently connect to remote devices, whether for remote work or IT support.
Don’t overlook the value of both attended and unattended remote access. While attended access is commonly used for remote support, unattended access is also important for remote endpoints that need after-hours support or are typically out of reach.
2. Endpoint Visibility Without Heavy Administration
Small teams should be able to see what devices need attention and support, so a good solution should provide visibility into endpoints, including their operating systems, applications, and patch statuses. Look for a solution with dashboards, up-to-date inventories, and full views of device health, rather than overly complex reports. This will give organizations the information they need to act quickly on potential issues, rather than create more administrative work.
3. Practical Automation for Routine IT Tasks
Automation is a powerful tool for reducing repetitive manual work, thereby improving efficiency across teams. Look for a solution with robust automation, including scheduled updates, alerts, reboots, script-based actions, and patch management. With these features, IT teams can remain more agile and efficient while quickly providing support across all endpoints.
4. Pricing That Fits a Very Small Team
If you’re not getting a full RMM solution, you shouldn’t pay full RMM prices. Look for predictable, affordable pricing, and make sure to avoid enterprise bundles or MSP features you don’t need. The key is to get the most value out of your solution, which means matching the plan to the number of users, devices, and technicians you’ll have.
5. Security Controls That Are Easy to Manage
It’s best to avoid unnecessary complexity, especially for your cybersecurity controls. Look for reliable, manageable security controls, such as Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA), role-based access controls (RBAC), logging, and permission management. These features should be easy to manage, even with a small team, and can support stronger access control, audit readiness, and accountability.
How Splashtop Helps Small Businesses Manage IT Without Full RMM Complexity
If you’re looking for a simpler way to support users, access devices, and manage endpoints without the complexity of a full RMM platform, Splashtop can help. Splashtop gives small businesses a practical way to handle core IT tasks from one platform.
Splashtop provides remote access for employees working on the go, as well as remote support for troubleshooting as needed. Plus, with Splashtop AEM (Autonomous Endpoint Management), IT teams can gain the endpoint visibility, automation, software inventory, patching, alerts, and remediation they need to manage endpoints across their network from anywhere.
This makes Splashtop a practical fit for teams that need IT controls but don’t want the overhead or complexity of traditional RMM. With Splashtop, small teams can:
Remotely access and support employee devices quickly and efficiently.
Monitor endpoint health across their network from a centralized console.
View hardware and software inventory with real-time updates.
Automate routine endpoint tasks to reduce manual work.
Apply updates across managed devices, keeping each endpoint up to date.
Improve visibility without adding unnecessary IT complexity
A Practical Way to Right-Size IT Management
Small businesses must have a plan for managing devices, updates, access, and support across their organization, but that doesn’t mean they need a full RMM solution right away. Instead, they should look for a tool that matches the size of their business, including the number of endpoints they have to manage, the IT resources available, and the level of control they need.
With Splashtop, small businesses have a simpler way to support users and manage endpoints. Splashtop provides employees with the tools they need to work from anywhere, on any device, and empowers IT teams to remotely support and manage devices across their company.
Ready to see how secure remote access and autonomous endpoint management can help your organization? Get started with a free trial of Splashtop today.