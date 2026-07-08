Modern IT teams manage laptops, desktops, servers, mobile devices, and remote endpoints across more locations than ever. Without a clear lifecycle process, those devices become harder to track, patch, secure, support, and retire properly.
Endpoint lifecycle management gives IT teams a structured way to manage devices from acquisition through retirement. It helps maintain visibility, reduce manual work, support audit readiness, and keep endpoints secure and productive throughout their useful life.
This guide explains what endpoint lifecycle management includes, and how automation helps IT teams manage endpoints more efficiently.
What Is Endpoint Lifecycle Management?
Endpoint lifecycle management is the process, policies, and procedures used to manage an organization’s devices throughout their lifecycle. This includes tracking, maintaining, updating, securing, and deploying devices, from acquisition through disposal.
Why Is Endpoint Lifecycle Management Important for IT Teams?
Unmanaged, unprotected endpoints are easy targets for cyberattacks, making them the starting points for most breaches. In fact, according to reports, 67% of endpoint security incidents come from gaps like weak or missing Multi-Factor Authentication, stolen credentials, and brute-force access.
As such, leaving endpoints unmanaged exposes organizations to significant security and IT compliance risks.
While businesses may attempt to address security gaps with an ad hoc device management approach, such an unstructured approach is inefficient and unreliable. Instead, a structured lifecycle is essential. This will keep the device covered from procurement through retirement, with relevant data and statistics to track its health and threats.
Endpoint Lifecycle Stages: A Practical 5-Step Framework
A practical endpoint lifecycle typically includes five stages:
Procurement and planning: The lifecycle begins when the company acquires the device. However, this isn’t done at random; companies need to determine what devices they need and have a plan in place to deploy and use them.
Provisioning and deployment: Once the device is obtained, it can be assigned to the proper user or department. This includes installing hardware and software, configuring the device, enrolling it in endpoint management software, and verifying that it’s ready for use.
Maintenance and monitoring: Throughout the device’s lifecycle, IT teams will regularly monitor it for issues and perform ongoing maintenance. This helps ensure the device lasts as long as possible with minimal issues, maximizing its value and productivity.
Support and updates: Along with ongoing maintenance, the device will receive support and updates as they become available. Keeping a device fully up to date is important for cybersecurity and IT compliance, as it includes security patches to address threats and vulnerabilities and can also improve performance through updates and bug fixes.
Decommissioning and disposal: Once a device is no longer needed, whether it’s become obsolete or no longer functions properly, it’s decommissioned and disposed of. At this point, the device is thoroughly wiped of all company data and software, ensuring no sensitive information can be found on it.
What Are the Biggest Challenges of Endpoint Lifecycle Management?
Endpoint lifecycle management is an ongoing process throughout a device’s usage, which means there are some common challenges along the way. These issues can make management difficult if they’re not properly addressed, so IT teams should be aware.
Endpoint lifecycle management challenges include:
Tool sprawl: Too many disparate tools can become a complex, cluttered mess that’s difficult to manage or properly utilize. It’s better (and more cost-efficient) to use one solution that handles multiple tasks than to invest in multiple disconnected tools to do the same thing.
No single source of truth: When key information is distributed across devices and tools and comes from a variety of sources, it’s easy to encounter conflicting information, and finding key details can be a challenge. Without a single source of truth, IT teams can lose track of where devices are in their lifecycles, making management more challenging.
Manual patching gaps: Manually patching endpoints, operating systems, and applications is no longer sufficient. Manual patching is slow and error-prone, leading to missed devices or patches, inconsistent patching, and security vulnerabilities. A robust, automated patch management solution is essential for maintaining patch compliance across devices.
Untracked retired devices: When a device is retired, it can still potentially contain sensitive data. Tracking retired devices helps ensure that each device at the end of its lifecycle is properly cleaned and disposed of, reducing the risk of leaks.
Benefits of Effectively Managing the Full Endpoint Lifecycle
Given these challenges, one must ask: what are the benefits of focusing on effective endpoint lifecycle management? There are several reasons why organizations and IT teams will want to invest in lifecycle management, thanks to the improvements they provide.
These benefits include:
Stronger security posture, due to the ongoing monitoring and maintenance that keeps devices patched and up to date, while IT teams monitor for threats.
Lower total cost of ownership (TCO), as endpoint lifecycle management helps companies get the most use out of their devices for as long as possible, while creating a streamlined workflow for deprovisioning and disposing of devices once they’re no longer necessary.
Faster onboarding/offboarding, thanks to clear provisioning, setup, and deprovisioning workflows that can help get users set up on their devices quickly and efficiently.
Full asset visibility, as endpoint lifecycle management includes endpoint monitoring and inventory tracking. This ensures each device is properly tracked and supported, so nothing gets lost in the cracks.
Better productivity and user experience, as maintaining devices throughout their lifecycles helps minimize issues and disruptions, so IT teams can focus on other tasks and employees can work without constantly encountering issues.
How Automation Is Streamlining Endpoint Lifecycle Management
Today’s endpoint lifecycle management can benefit greatly from automation. Proper automation features can help streamline and manage patch deployment, schedule maintenance workflows, and remediate issues in real-time, thus helping to maintain devices and cybersecurity.
When IT teams automate basic tasks, such as installing patches and monitoring for issues, they ensure those tasks are carried out consistently across devices, no matter where they are. All the while, this saves time for IT agents, who can instead focus on more complex or critical matters.
For instance, patch automation can detect when new updates are available, prioritize them based on company policy, schedule deployment, and track patch status across devices. This helps keep endpoints more consistently up to date without requiring IT teams to manage each device manually.
Similarly, automated monitoring and remediation workflows can help IT teams identify endpoint issues, receive alerts, and take action faster. For known or routine issues, automation can trigger predefined remediation steps based on policy.
As a result, endpoints remain in good health while the workload gets reduced for IT teams.
How Splashtop AEM Supports Endpoint Lifecycle Management
Strong endpoint lifecycle management depends on continuous visibility and repeatable workflows. Splashtop AEM (Autonomous Endpoint Management) helps IT teams manage the active endpoint lifecycle by centralizing endpoint visibility, patching, monitoring, automation, and remote support workflows.
With Splashtop AEM, IT teams can view endpoint inventory, monitor device health, automate OS and third-party patching, review CVE insights, configure alerts, and run scripts or background actions across managed endpoints. This helps teams maintain control across remote, hybrid, and distributed environments.
Splashtop AEM also provides AI-powered CVE insights to help IT teams identify, understand, and prioritize vulnerabilities. Smart Actions can trigger automated responses for common remediation workflows, helping teams respond faster when an endpoint needs attention.
When updates are available, Splashtop AEM can help IT teams deploy patches based on policy and track patch status across endpoints. This helps keep devices more consistently updated without relying on manual patching across every machine.
Splashtop AEM works alongside Splashtop remote access and remote support, so technicians can move from visibility to action when an endpoint needs troubleshooting. Instead of relying on disconnected tools for monitoring, patching, and remote support, IT teams can manage key endpoint operations from one platform.
That makes it easier to keep endpoints updated, identify issues earlier, support users faster, and maintain control across distributed environments. For IT teams looking to simplify endpoint lifecycle management, Splashtop AEM provides the visibility and automation needed to manage devices more efficiently throughout their active use.
Get started with a free trial of Splashtop AEM today.